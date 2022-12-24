Read full article on original website
Nutley Little Theatre presents "Gross Indecency: the Three Trials of Oscar Wilde"
(NUTLEY, NJ) -- Nutley Little Theatre presents Gross Indecency: the Three Trials of Oscar Wilde by Moisés Kaufman weekends from February 10-25, 2023. Written in 1997 by the founder of Tectonic Theater Project, the play tells the story of famed queer author Oscar Wilde through the lens of his three courtroom appearances: first, in a libel suit against the Marquess of Queensberry, then in two subsequent trials against Wilde for “gross indecency”.
2023 West Orange Classic Film Festival Preview
(WEST ORANGE, NJ) -- The West Orange Classic Film Festival returns January 8 through March 5 in the town shere Thomas Edison invented movies. The festival offers cinema lovers a chance to experience their favorite films as they were meant to be seen - on the big screen! This year's film festival theme is "Fabulous Fables & Magical Myths."
Capital Philharmonic Of New Jersey presents New Year's Eve: The Fabulous 40's And 50's Tribute To Ella Fitzgerald
(TRENTON, NJ) -- On Saturday, December 31, the Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey presents New Year's Eve: The Fabulous 40's and 50's Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald featuring Paula Johns, Soprano. The show takes place inside the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial. Showtime is 8:00pm. Ring in the new year...
Teaneck International Film Festival to present three virtual screenings
The Teaneck International Film Festival has announced a partnership with the Puffin Foundation and PBS/Indie Lens for the presentation of three virtual films via Ovee. These films will be shown at 7:30pm on three Wednesdays: February 8 - Love in the Time of Fentanyl; March 15, Storming Caesars Palace; and April 19, Free Chol Soo Lee.
bergenPAC presents John Waite
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) presents John Waite on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 7:00pm. John will be performing his catalogue of hits from his 40-year career as a solo artist, with The Babys and Bad English. John Waite’s catalogue of hits features some of the most...
Broadway stars and Dancers from Dance Theatre of Harlem join NJ Festival Orchestra for New Year’s celebration
(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- A Westfield tradition returns Saturday, December 31, with the New Jersey Festival Orchestra’s New Year’s Eve performance “Hats Off to Broadway” in the Westfield High School auditorium. The family-friendly, cabaret-style revue of American musical theater song and dance will feature the professional orchestra...
Star Royale Theatre to Hold Auditions for Monty Python's Spamalot
(POMPTON LAKES, NJ) -- Star Royale Theatre (Formerly Rhino Theatre) will hold auditions for Monty Python's Spamalot on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 7:00pm to 9:30pm. This audition is open for all adults ages 18 and older. All roles are open for this production. Callbacks, if needed, will be held on February 16th.
Yardley Players to Hold Auditions for "Hello Dolly!"
(WEST WINDSOR, NJ) -- Yardley Players will hold auditions for Hello Dolly! at the Kelsey Theatre on the West Windsor, NJ campus of the Mercer County Comunity College. Auditions will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 12:00pm to 3:00pm and Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. The production will be directed by Marge Swider.
PHOTOS from the 17th Annual Teaneck International Film Festival
Opening Night Film "A Story of Bones" presented by The National Coalition of 100 Black Women Bergen Chapter - pictured are the chapter members. (TEANECK, NJ) -- The 17th annual Teaneck International Film Festival took place November 13-20, 2022 with both virtual and in-person screenings. More than 15 years ago, a small group of dedicated volunteers with the support of the nonprofit organization Puffin Foundation, Ltd., set out to create an event that would present a collection of compelling and imaginative feature-length films, documentaries, and shorts from a variety of cultures that would lead audiences to question, debate, and become caring and involved citizens who recognize the need to institute positive change.
NJEDA Awards First Studio Partner Designation to Lions Gate Films, Inc.
(TRENTON, NJ) -- On December 21, 2022, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) announced the award of the first-ever Studio Partner designation under the Garden State Film and Digital Media Jobs Act. The designation was awarded to Lions Gate Films Inc., which is set to lease space at the Newark studio currently under construction by Great Point Studios, after approval by the NJEDA Board.
Ocean County Library Toms River Branch to Feature Candid Corporate Ethics Talk by Jamie Fiore Higgins
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library hosts Jamie Fiore Higgins, who will discuss and sign copies of her book, Bully Market: My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs, on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Financial Times named Jamie one of its Top 25 Most Influential Women of 2022. In Bully Market, Jamie combines her sobering account of harassment and discrimination in corporate America with practical steps for improving workplace cultures and promoting an environment of inclusion and growth. The event begins at 2:00pm.
Ocean County Library Brick Branch to Present Dakota & Elle's "Golden Oldies"
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library Brick Branch presents Ocean County song stylists Dakota & Elle in “Golden Oldies: Songs from the 50s, 60s & 70s,” on Saturday, January 21. Their “Golden Oldies” performance will highlight memorable hits from three distinctive decades that define modern pop music, delivered in their inimitable harmonic style. The event begins at 2:00pm.
Basie Center Cinemas Unveils "Film Club" Slate; Holiday Break Titles To Feature Cult Classics
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Basie Center Cinemas, the independent movie house located on White Street in downtown Red Bank, has announced a slate of cult classic films to kick off its new Basie Center Cinemas ‘Film Club’ series. The Boxer, Million Dollar Baby, Run Lola Run, The Breakfast...
Top 15 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage from December 18-24, 2022
Here's a look at the top 15 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage from December 18-24, 2022. Each week we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's top 15 includes articles from 6 counties in New Jersey (Bergen, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean) plus a pair from Philly and New York. Articles were about art, community, film, music, and theatre.
Dominick Farinacci Quartet to Kick off Centenary Stage's January Thaw Music Festival
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- This year, Centenary Stage Company’s January Thaw Music Festival begins with a concert performance by Dominick Farinacci Quartet on January 14, 2023 at 8:00pm. This performance will begin at 8:00pm in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.
PHOTOS from "A Christmas Carol" by Phoenix Productions
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Phoenix Productions is presenting A Christmas Carol at the Count Basie Center for the Arts. There are two performances left: Tuesday, December 27 at 12:00pm & 4:00pm. These shows were rescheduled from November. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos. Broadway heavy hitters Alan...
"I Didn’t Want it to End!” Kenny G's “Miracles and Holiday Hits" Tour LIVE! at STNJ
Christmas is in the air inside New Brunswick, NJ’s State Theatre New Jersey this Sunday, December 11, 2022 evening as music lovers of all ages ready themselves for a Miracles Holiday and Hits concert by saxophonist Kenny G. Inside the historic STNJ auditorium, Kenny G comes on stage before...
Michael Bolton's "Greatest Hits and Holiday Favorites" LIVE! at MPAC
Christmas is in the air inside Morristown, NJ’s stunning MPAC auditorium this Wednesday December 7, 2022 as music lovers ready themselves for a Greatest Hits and Holiday Favorites performance by singer/songwriter Michael Bolton. The lights dim as pianist Brian Becvar, guitarist Ryan Parrino, bassist Nelson Braxton, drummer Drew McKeon,...
Senator Booker Attends a Performance of Hip Hop Nutcracker at NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky’s 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, brought the show back home to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) Newark while celebrating the show’s 10th season. On Saturday, December 17, 2022, the creative team, cast and crew along with hip hop pioneer and MC, Kurtis Blow, met United States senator from New Jersey Corey Booker.
First Night Morris County Offers an Arts-Oriented, Family-Friendly New Year's Eve
(Events depicted in photo above: All Evening Upstairs Art Gallery, Paint Night with the Artsy Palette, Bollywood & Contemporary Indian Dance with Mani, Juggles the Clown, Johnny Peers & the Muttville Comix) When Morristown ushered in its First Night festivities back in 1992, Jane Kurek was a mom to two...
