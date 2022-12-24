ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make Working From Anywhere Easier With This Refurbished Apple iPad mini 4, Now Less Than $250

By Entrepreneur Store
In today's working world, it's tough to truly get away or disconnect . Especially considering more than a third of American workers received only 10 to 14 days off after a year of service. But what if you could simply bring along a light, portable tablet instead of your clunky company laptop and work from anywhere? That's where an Apple iPad mini 4 comes in, offering true flexibility when you want to travel without always taking PTO .

If you'd like to be able to work or play from anywhere, this beloved Apple gadget makes it feasible. And a refurbished model makes it much more accessible, plus it's a win for the environment. Right now you can purchase an Apple iPad mini 4, complete with an accessories bundle, for just $234.99 for a limited time.

Get all the perks of a laptop shrunk down to a portable size that fits in the palm of your hand with an Apple iPad mini 4. This particular model comes with a pre-installed iOS 9 and 1.5GHz Apple A8 processor , so it's ready to handle any task. And a 7.9 inch screen lets you browse, stream and shoot off an email in perfect clarity with a 2048 x 1536 resolution screen.

64GB of storage means you can keep your files, photos and more safely stored directly on the iPad. Need to hop on a video call at the last minute? A 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera offers a clear picture, and this model offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 capability for connecting purposes. And the 10-hour battery life means you won't have to be tethered to a charger in the process.

This particular model hails from 2019 and comes with a grade "B" refurbished rating, which means it might have light scuffing on the bevel or case or light scratches or dents on the body. It also comes with an accessories bundle that includes tempered glass, a snap-on case, a lightning cable, and an AC wall adapter.

Take advantage of this amazing steal on an Apple iPad mini 4 , complete with accessories, for just $234.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

