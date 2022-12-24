Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
FBC Mayfield pastor makes list of ‘Most Fascinating’ Southern Baptists in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – First Baptist Church Mayfield Pastor Wes Fowler made the top 10 list of Most Fascinating Southern Baptists of 2022 for his leadership to the church and community in the aftermath of last December’s tornadoes in west Kentucky. It’s the second year in a row...
whvoradio.com
Former Lyon County Judge Executive Taking On New Role
Former Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White is stepping into a new role. Farmers Bank announced Wednesday that White has joined its banking team. Marketing Director Tiffany Massey said White is a well-known community leader that brings a wealth of experience and expertise to their organization to help the bank serve their customers and their unique needs and circumstances.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County schools damaged in holiday winter storm, staff scramble to clean up
BENTON, KY — Local school districts are seeing fallout from the severe winter storm that moved through the region around the Christmas holiday, leaving two Benton schools scrambling to try and open in time. In Marshall County, at least five schools suffered damage from frozen sprinkler pipes that burst.
westkentuckystar.com
Several schools in Marshall County suffered damage from frozen pipes
Several schools in the Marshall County school system suffered damage from frozen pipes in their sprinkler systems, according to information transmitted to parents on Wednesday. Marshall County Schools spokesperson Lori Barrett told West Kentucky Star that Benton Elementary and Central Elementary suffered the most damage from the burst pipes. Barrett...
Five Men Face Thousands in Fines for Illegal Outfitting and Baiting in Kentucky
On December 13, four men from Kentucky and one man from New Jersey were issued a combined $70,000 in fines stemming from an illegal guiding operation in Calloway County, Kentucky. All five of the men pled guilty to charges that include unlicensed guiding and the illegal use of bait in a designated chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance zone.
radionwtn.com
Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous
Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Water technicians 'working around the clock,' company offers advice to ensure functionality of pipes
PADUCAH, KY — Paducah Water says as temperatures warm, homeowners should take steps to ensure the functionality of their water systems. In a Tuesday release, the utility reminds members to check on buildings, garages, and other out-of-sight areas that could have remained vacant over the holiday weekend — to ensure there aren't any unnoticed broken pipes.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash involving buggy restricts KY 80 to one lane at Cuba Road in Graves County
MAYFIELD, KY — A crash involving a passenger vehicle and buggy is restricting Kentucky 80 to one lane near the Cuba Road intersection at the south edge of Mayfield, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports. According to a Monday release, crews expect the restriction to end around noon. The KYTC...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Clerk warns of scam targeting KY motor vehicle customers
PADUCAH — McCracken County Clerk Jamie Huskey is urging community members to be alert as a new scam circulates in the area, targeting Kentucky motor vehicle customers. According to Huskey, scammers are offering to discount - or pay altogether- people's car registration and renewal fees. Huskey says she's working...
kbsi23.com
KY 80 in Graves County down to 1 lane after buggy, vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – KY 80 in Graves County is restricted to one lane after a crash involving a buggy and a vehicle Tuesday morning. It happened near the 12 mile marker at the south edge of Mayfield near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
westkentuckystar.com
Holiday Heroes Blood Drive kicks off Thursday
Paducah's annual Holiday Heroes blood drive begins Thursday through the New Years weekend. It takes place at Concord United Methodist Church from 10 am until 3pm through Sunday, New Years Day. All blood types are desperately needed, especially O-types. O positive and O negative blood is able to be used...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 21, 2022
Billy Gene Buchanan, 84, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born October 13, 1938 in New Concord, he was the son of Roosevelt and Tena (Ferguson) Buchanan. He retired from Tappan Stove Company and Murray State...
wkdzradio.com
Victim Identified In December 20 Trigg County Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Cadiz woman injured in a wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County on December 20th. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer driven by 43-year-old Michael Oakley, of Hazel, was westbound when a car driven by 44-year-old Crissi Whitson pulled into his path from Canton Road. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused the car to overturn.
wpsdlocal6.com
Freezing weather, bursting pipes overwhelm local plumbers
MAYFIELD, KY — Sub-zero wind chills this weekend created an overwhelming number of frozen and bursting pipes in our area, keeping plumbing companies extremely busy. When Mayfield homeowner James Wilson needed assistance with a plumbing issue, he had trouble finding someone. "Saturday evening they said they were booked up....
KFVS12
Crews responding to crash involving buggy
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
westkentuckystar.com
Truck hits horse and buggy near Mayfield, injures two
A collision involving a pickup truck and an Amish buggy happened on KY 80 in Graves County south of Mayfield. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said the buggy and truck were traveling in the same direction when the truck hit the rear of the buggy. The impact caused the buggy to flip and throw out two men.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield man facing charges in connection to Paducah 'shots fired' incident
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department says a Mayfield man is facing charges in connection to an early December shots fired incident that occured in downtown Paducah. According to a Wednesday release, 24-year-old Dewayne Gammons has been arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment. Gammons...
wpsdlocal6.com
Multi-car crash in Lyon County cleared, KYTC says
EDDYVILLE, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a multi-vehicle crash is blocking U.S. 641 North at mile point 4.5 in Lyon County. According to a release from the KYTC, the crash happened about a mile south of the Lyon-Caldwell County Line, near the Beck Road intersection. They say...
KFVS12
Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are investigating a shooting Christmas evening which left a man dead. Police said officers were called at 6:46 p.m. to an office building on the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive to a report of someone shot. This is on Paducah’s north side....
KFVS12
Police: Sikeston runaway found in Tenn. with gun, correctional officer badge
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A call to police about a suspicious person at a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee leads to the arrest of a Sikeston teenager. Officers say they were called at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, December 23, to a home on the Upper Finely Road about a person dressed all in black allegedly trying to get into the garage at the house.
