Shippensburg picked up a 61-40 victory against Spring Grove in the consolation tilt in the Eastern York Holiday Tournament Wednesday. The trio of Elke Staver, Acasia Beam, and Ryleigh Minor combined for 39 points to spark the Greyhounds. Staver led the way with 18 points, including 9 points from beyond the arc. Beam netted 11 points and Minor tallied 10 points in the win.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO