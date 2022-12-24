ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncannon, PA

Shippensburg girls hoops best Spring Grove 61-40 in Eastern York Holiday Tournament

Shippensburg picked up a 61-40 victory against Spring Grove in the consolation tilt in the Eastern York Holiday Tournament Wednesday. The trio of Elke Staver, Acasia Beam, and Ryleigh Minor combined for 39 points to spark the Greyhounds. Staver led the way with 18 points, including 9 points from beyond the arc. Beam netted 11 points and Minor tallied 10 points in the win.
Lower Dauphin defeats Cedar Crest 33-22 in girls high school basketball

Cedar Crest vs. Lower Dauphin in girls high school basketball. Cedar Crest’s Lizzie Lowe battles Lower Dauphin’s Lilli Knudsen for the ball in their girls high school basketball game in the Lower Dauphin Holiday tournament. Dec. 28, 2022. Sean Simmers ssimmers@pennlive.comGet Photo. 4 / 17. Cedar Crest vs....
