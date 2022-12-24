Read full article on original website
Manheim Township Tournament: Central Dauphin girls hoops prevail over Dallastown
The Central Dauphin girls basketball team utilized a balanced scoring attack and advanced to the championship round of the Manheim Township Holiday Tournament, defeating Dallastown Wednesday, 31-21. Lauren Cavoli topped the Rams’ scoresheet with 9 points. Alexis Ferguson added 7 and Olivia Green netted 6. more. Central Dauphin (5-2)...
Mechanicsburg boys hoops take down Selinsgrove, 53-26, in Sauve Bros. tourney consolation
Chance Yanoski poured in 19 points Wednesday night to pace Mechanicsburg to a 53-26 victory over Selinsgrove in the consolation round of the Mechanicsburg Sauve Bros. Boys Basketball Tournament. Spencer Nolan added 12 points and Josh Smith another 10 for the Wildcats, who improved to 5-4 with the victory. Thanks...
Reading Tournament: Central Dauphin boys basketball falls to Parkland in consolation game
The Central Dauphin boys basketball couldn’t overcome a slow start and fell to Parkland, 63-43, Wednesday in the consolation game of the Reading Holiday Tournament. The Rams trailed, 21-3, after one quarter of play and weren’t able to make a run at the Trojans, who were led by Nick Coval’s 16 points.
Greencastle girls hoops edge Columbia 59-56 in battle of unbeatens
In the first round of the York Suburban Holiday Tournament, Greencastle (6-0) kept its unblemished record intact with a 59-56 victory against previously unbeaten Columbia. The back-and-forth contest ultimately came down to a desperation three as time expired, but Columbia’s shot fell short and Greencastle held on for the win.
Mechanicsburg girls basketball bests Conestoga Valley in Northeastern Holiday Tournament
The Mechanicsburg girls basketball team got 10 points from Loren Priya and 8 more from Gracen Nutt en route to a 45-29 victory over Conestoga Valley in the opening round of the Northeastern Holiday Tournament Wednesday night. The Wildcats outscored Conestoga Valley, 13-0, in the second quarter to break the...
Palmyra boys hoops fall to Cedar Crest 59-43 in Cedar Crest Booster Club Holiday Tourney
Palmyra couldn’t overcome a slow start as the Cougars fell to Cedar Crest in the Cedar Crest Booster Club Holiday Tournament Wednesday. The Falcons led 29-17 by halftime and kept the Cougars at arm’s length in the second half. Eli Becker turned in a superb outing for the...
Aidan Sallie, Jake Knouse propel Big Spring past Kutztown 41-38 in York Tech Spartan Classic finals
Big Spring overcame a halftime deficit to capture a tightly-contested 41-38 victory against Kutztown in the title tilt of the York Tech Spartan Classic Wednesday. The Bulldogs trailed 25-23 at intermission and outscored the Cougars 18-13 in the second half to capture the tournament title. Aidan Sallie and Jake Knouse...
Cole Trn, Jackson Stought propel Shippensburg boys past Susquehanna Twp. 66-52
Shippensburg (4-3) overcame a first-quarter deficit to secure a 66-52 non-league victory against Susquehanna Twp. (0-6) Wednesday. Hanna led 16-10 by the end of the first quarter, but the Greyhounds answered with a 19-6 second-quarter run to take the lead for good. Cole Trn and Jackson Stought powered the Greyhounds...
Juniata girls fall to Central Mountain despite stellar performance by Regan Lowrey
Regan Lowrey’s huge outing wasn’t enough for Juniata as the Indians dropped a 46-38 decision to Central Mountain Wednesday. The Indians hung around for most of the contest, but the Wildcats used a 17-8 fourth-quarter run to ice the win. Lowrey led all players with 24 points, including...
Early deficit proves too much to overcome for Juniata boys hoops in loss to Central Mountain
Central Mountain built a sizable first-half lead and didn’t allow Juniata to claw back into contention as the Indians dropped a 71-46 decision Wednesday. The Wildcats led 41-26 at the half and outscored the Indians 30-20 in the second half to seal the win. Wyatt Stoner and Jasper Shepps...
Hershey Holiday Tournament: Middletown girls down Governor Mifflin
The Middletown girls basketball team got 17 points from Addie Huber and a double-double from Emma Cleland en route to posting a 45-40 victory over Governor Mifflin Wednesday night in the Hershey Holiday Basketball Tournament. Cleland poured in 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Jayla Koser chipped...
Sauve Bros. Boys Basketball Tournament: Waynesboro bests Mechanicsburg; CV downs Selinsgrove
The Waynesboro and Cumberland Valley boys basketball team recorded victories in Tuesday night’s first round of the Mechanicsburg Sauve Bros. Boys Basketball Tournament at Mechanicsburg High School. Cumberland Valley soundly defeated Selinsgrove, 64-22, in the early game. Waynesboro took down Mechanicsburg, 53-43, in the nightcap. Both team will bring...
Lauren Wahlers, Lillianna Knudsen help Lower Dauphin girls hoops to tourney title
Lauren Wahlers and Lillianna Knudsen scored 10 and 8 points respectively, to help lead the Lower Dauphin girls basketball team to a 33-22 victory over Cedar Crest to annex its host tournament crown Wednesday. 17 — Lower Dauphin defeats Cedar Crest 33-22 in girls high school basketball. The contest...
Lower Dauphin defeats Cedar Crest 33-22 in girls high school basketball
Cedar Crest vs. Lower Dauphin in girls high school basketball. Cedar Crest’s Lizzie Lowe battles Lower Dauphin’s Lilli Knudsen for the ball in their girls high school basketball game in the Lower Dauphin Holiday tournament. Dec. 28, 2022. Sean Simmers ssimmers@pennlive.comGet Photo. 4 / 17. Cedar Crest vs....
Lower Dauphin Tournament: Cedar Crest girls basketball takes down Harrisburg to gain championship berth
The Cedar Crest girls basketball team rode the strength of 18 points from Kaila Francis to defeat Harrisburg, 49-24, Tuesday night in the Lower Dauphin Holiday Tournament. Cedar Crest will face host Lower Dauphin in the 4 p.m. championship final Wednesday. Lower Dauphin defeated Elizabethtown, 42-22, earlier Tuesday.
Gettysburg boys basketball downs Southwest to take its Lions Club Holiday Tournament
The Gettysburg boys basketball team had three players in double figures Wednesday night as the Warriors defeated Southwestern, 63-48, to take the Gettysburg Lions Club Holiday Tournament championship. Ian McLean was the leading scorer for Gettysburg for the second consecutive night, pouring in 17 points in the championship contest. Brody...
Hunter, Levis help Cumberland Valley take down Chambersburg in Sauve Brothers title game
Maybe, just maybe, those opting to find a way into Mechanicsburg High School’s freshly reminted gymnasium were witness to a remarkably competitive basketball game that could offer a sequel in late February or even March. That’s how tightly matched the adversaries that bounced on the floor to decide the...
Shippensburg girls hoops best Spring Grove 61-40 in Eastern York Holiday Tournament
Shippensburg picked up a 61-40 victory against Spring Grove in the consolation tilt in the Eastern York Holiday Tournament Wednesday. The trio of Elke Staver, Acasia Beam, and Ryleigh Minor combined for 39 points to spark the Greyhounds. Staver led the way with 18 points, including 9 points from beyond the arc. Beam netted 11 points and Minor tallied 10 points in the win.
Red Land takes down Tuplehocken for Northern Lebanon Tournament crown
The Red Land boys basketball team got 12 points from Anderson French and a rode a 21-7 third quarter run to the championship of the Northern Lebanon Holiday Tournament Wednesday, defeating Tuplehocken, 61-30. The Patriots received balanced scoring across-the-board with Eli Espinosa, Tyler Kerlin and Kyler Rehm scoring 8 points...
