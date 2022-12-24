Read full article on original website
Sam Pittman says there are 'no excuses' for Arkansas in Liberty Bowl
The Razorbacks enter the AutoZone Liberty Bowl with a shorthanded roster following several transfers and opt-outs.
Outgoing Tennessee RB announces transfer commitment
Another one of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has determined where he will continue his playing career. Justin Williams-Thomas, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month following his freshman season for the Vols, announced via social media on Tuesday morning that he has committed to Stanford. The Cardinal have a new coach after hiring Sacramento State’s Troy Taylor to replace David Shaw, who stepped down after the 2022 season.
Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game
The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
Hugh Freeze hires familiar face as Auburn receivers coach
Hugh Freeze is rounding out his inaugural Auburn coaching staff with a familiar face. Freeze's final hire is former Auburn receiver Marcus Davis, sources informed Auburn Undercover on Tuesday morning. Davis will coach the Tigers' wideouts after holding the same position at Georgia Southern in 2022. Davis, 28, also coached receivers at Hawaii in 2021.
Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job
Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
BREAKING: Elliot Cadeau, Nation's Top-Ranked Point Guard, Commits to UNC
The future of North Carolina's backcourt is set. Whether it's as a member of the class of 2023 or 2024, Elliot Cadeau is a Tar Heel. The country's top-ranked junior point guard announced his commitment to UNC on Wednesday evening. "I'll be committing to the University of North Carolina -...
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin
Oklahoma State football was outmatched for the better part of three quarters in a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl inside Chase Field in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The Pokes' inability to sustain offensive drives allowed the Badgers (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten) to build a 17-point lead before Oklahoma State attempted to put together a late rally. The Cowboys (7-6, 4-5 Big 12) were out-gained by more than 200 yards on the ground, failed to convert a third down through three quarters and possessed the ball for nearly 16 minutes less than Wisconsin did. Defensively, Oklahoma State did what it could to keep itself in the game, forcing two turnovers and giving up just one scoring drive in the second half.
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl matchup
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) play its first football game in over a month, heading down to Petco Park in San Diego to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) in the San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl starting on FOX at 5 PM PST. For...
2024 Texas cornerback Aeryn Hampton drops early list of recruiting favorites
Aeryn Hampton is one of the most heavily sought after 2024 prospects in Northeast Texas. The four-star cornerback recruit from Daingerfield High School gave an early verbal commitment to Texas but he has since backed off that pledge. The Longhorns remain in the running for Hampton's commitment. He also included...
2023 Polynesian Bowl announces four-star Nebraska signee Malachi Coleman
The 2023 Polynesian Bowl added another big-time player to this year's roster when Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman announced his commitment to this year's game. Coleman is one of the freakiest athletes in the ’23 class and one of the most versatile as well. He’s rated the No. 84 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite but No. 63 in the Top247 and his ceiling is extremely high.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy panned by media for threatening to cut out reporter over staff change question
Oklahoma State football lost 24-17 to Wisconsin Tuesday in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, putting the finishing touches on a late-season slide for head coach Mike Gundy and company. The Cowboys, one of the Big 12's most consistent programs, started 5-0 this season but lost six of their last eight games to complete the campaign with a record of 7-6.
What We Learned: Wisconsin 24 Oklahoma State 17
PHOENIX -- Luke Fickell is now 1-0 as Wisconsin's head football coach. The Badgers (7-6) scored 21 unanswered points and held off a late surge from Oklahoma State (7-6), hanging for a 24-17 victory in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Avoiding their first losing season since 2001, UW has now...
'I thought it was important for him to be recognized': Jim Leonhard sent off on a high note with bowl win
The win may have gone on his record, but new University of Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell made it abundantly clear that it didn't really belong to him in the end. After the Badgers' 24-17 triumph over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona, Fickell didn't let the on-field celebration end without Jim Leonhard getting his chance in the spotlight. Summoned onto a stage by Fickell, Leonhard, who had already been doused in Gatorade, hoisted the trophy and shared a brief message to the delight of the crowd. And then he went on his way.
Key commitment saves for Nebraska in the 2023 class
Not every recruiting class can be saved and not every commitment sticks during a coaching change, but Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was able to save more than a handful during the transition and that could pay off down the line. Husker247 takes a look at a few of the important...
College football recruiting: Where Georgia's top 10 prospects for 2023 signed
Nearly all of Georgia’s top players in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 10 players in the state all putting ink to paper earlier last week. A pair of five-stars in Vic Burley and Caleb Downs headline the state's top prospects.
Quick Look: Remaining targets for USC football's 2023 high school recruiting class
The Early Signing Period is officially closed down with the Trojans signing 19 of their 20 commitments in the 2023 cycle, the No. 11 class nationally. Here is a quick rundown of what is left for the USC when it comes to high school prospects with the February Signing Period on the horizon.
Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan
Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
Inside 247Sports Composite four-star ATH Boo Carter's top five schools
Chattanooga (Tenn.) Brainerd Top247 athlete Boo Carter announced his top five schools during Tuesday’s SuperMax Midwest Invitational inside Ford Field put on by Sound Mind Sound Body. The talented two-way standout tells 247Sports in “no order, Ohio State, Tennessee, Oregon, Michigan, Colorado” are the programs that have caught his...
Bram Walden, No. 2 prospect in Arizona 2021 class, commits to ASU
Bram Walden, a former four-star prospect and the No. 2 overall ranked recruit in Arizona out of the 2021 class, has committed to Arizona State after redshirting his freshman year at Oregon under first-year head coach Dan Lanning and former offensive coordinator — and current ASU head coach — Kenny Dillingham.
Report: Stanford adding two more defensive coaches from Wisconsin
Troy Taylor has created a pipeline from Madison (Wi.) to Palo Alto (Ca.). The new Stanford head coach is set to add Mark D’Onofrio and Ross Kolodziej to the defensive staff, per Football Scoop. Both are heading to The Farm via the Wisconsin Badgers. D’Onofrio is anticipated to take...
