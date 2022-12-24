ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Improbable Las Vegas Strip Casino Project Gets Good News

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Not every idea planned or even announced for the Las Vegas Strip ends up getting built. Some never even get past the talking stage because it takes billions to actually build something on Sin City's iconic 4.2-mile stretch of road.

The high price tag means that some projects get announced as a way to make it easier to raise money to actually build them. Sometimes that's literally the last you hear of the project because it's fairly hard to convince investors to put up the money to compete with Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report, MGM Resorts International, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Free Report.

In most cases, that's why projects like the multiple planned NBA-ready arenas and a potential home for the Oakland Athletics get talked about but nobody takes them all that seriously. Yes, an NBA team or the Major League Baseball team may move to Las Vegas and if that happens, a Strip arena or stadium would be needed.

But, while those sports teams are theoretical, so are the construction projects because nobody puts up billions of dollars for what might happen.

Some projects, however, get started but run out of money. When that happens new owners may step in or the project may simply sit as a stark reminder that making a bet on the Las Vegas Strip can always leave you broke. Both of those scenarios have happened with Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The project has changed hands multiple times, and it has periods where work ground to a halt when the current owner ran out of money.

Now, like some sort of Vegas cat, the Fontainebleau appears to be on track once again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wNZfz_0jtahV6n00
Resorts World

A Las Vegas Strip Casino 20 Years in the Making

The Fontainebleau project has literally taken 20 years, but the delay may in some ways be fortuitous. Caesars and MGM dominate the south and central strip while Wynn has a strong foothold in the center.

It was only recently, with the launch of Resorts World Las Vegas that the north end of the Strip seems like a viable location for a higher-end resort casino. Previously, that section housed the Circus Circus and the Strat -- two properties that are hardly destinations.

It was (and still somewhat is) an area full of promise but mostly filled with vacant lots, sketchy shopping plazas, and lower-end restaurants. While you can walk between all the Caesars and MGM properties on the south and central sections of the Las Vegas Strip, Resorts World is sort of an Oasis in a wasteland.

Fontainebleau won't make the north Strip as vibrant as the south and central strips, but it will provide another anchor tenant (so to speak) to drive tourists that way. Now, the long-gestating project has ended up back in the hands of its original owners who have planned a late-2023 opening.

Until recently, that date was more dream than reality as funding remained a question. Now, the resort casino's owners have fully answered that question.

Fontainebleau Raises $2.2 Billion

Fontainebleau Development, the current owner of the in-process resort/casino, has partnered with Koch Real Estate Investments (KREI), the real estate investment arm of Koch Industries, and has landed a $2.2 billion construction loan to complete Fontainebleau Las Vegas. That deal will keep the "67-story hotel, gaming, meeting, and entertainment destination" on schedule and paves the way for Fontainebleau Las Vegas to make its debut in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“This is a milestone for Fontainebleau Las Vegas and stands as a testament to the tremendous dedication of our team and our partners at Koch Real Estate Investments,” says Fontainebleau Development President Brett Mufson. “We are eager to bring our iconic Fontainebleau brand -- timeless beauty, unparalleled service, and innovative design -- to the Las Vegas Strip.”

Once complete Fontainebleau Las Vegas will cover 25 acres and nine million square feet directly adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center. It will feature approximately 3,700 luxury hotel rooms, 550,000 square feet of customizable convention and meeting space, and a "world-class" collection of gaming, dining, retail, lifestyle, and health and wellness experiences, according to its owners.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Mirage Closing, Caesars Flops: 2022’s Top Las Vegas Strip Stories

The Las Vegas Strip kicked off the year by hosting CES, the big tech conference long-known as the Consumer Electronics Show, which was expected to be somewhat close to normal after being virtual the year before. But it ended up as a shell of itself due to the Omicron variant of covid. Instead of Sin City's grand return, the event saw mostly empty hotels as major companies pulled out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Doctor: The Las Vegas Strip Has a 'Superbug' Problem

Las Vegas attracts people from all over the world then puts them in fairly close quarters sharing food, drinks, and generally breathing the same air. That puts the city -- and really any major tourist destination -- at risk to become ground zero for infectious diseases. That's partially how covid...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mansionglobal.com

Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Is Betting on the Luxury Market, as He Unloads $300 Million in Personal Real Estate

Casino mogul Steve Wynn is putting his Sun Valley, Idaho, homes on the market as he looks to sell a huge swath of his personal real estate for close to $300 million. Mr. Wynn is listing two adjacent Sun Valley properties for $27 million, after listing a Palm Beach residence for $78.5 million and a New York City penthouse for $90 million. In addition, a $100 million Beverly Hills, Calif., estate he listed last year is still on the market. He sold his Las Vegas, Nev., home for $17.5 million in June, records show.
SUN VALLEY, ID
TheStreet

Major Las Vegas Strip Attraction Faces Surprise Shutdown Jan. 1

The Las Vegas Strip has become the musical home of legends both past and present. All of today's big names -- Adele, Katy Perry, Aerosmith, Bruno Mars, Shania Twain, Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, and pretty much every DJ and electronic dance music star -- seems to have a residency at either a Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report or MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report resort/casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness

UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Legendary Band Returns to Las Vegas Strip Minus a Key Member

Residencies for big-time entertainers on the Las Vegas Strip are a major part of how the city attracts visitors. It's not just for the drinks, slot machines, buffets, poker games and sports betting. Travelers flock to the city year-round for live entertainment, with many acts performing in Sin City for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Two Huge Las Vegas Strip Casinos Changing Ownership

When people think of the players that dominate the Las Vegas Strip, their thoughts generally turn to Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report, which dominate the south and central parts of the Strip. Caesars owns its namesake Caesars Palace, Harrah's,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino Won't Close After All

Construction on the Las Vegas Strip moves slowly. When you're building on the scale required to wow people in Sin City, that takes hundreds of people, massive machinery, and months, or sometimes years. Even a basic renovation like the one Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report has undertaken to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

A New Food Hall Opens on the Strip, Replacing a Casino Buffet

The Proper Eats Food Hall is now open in the space where the Buffet at Aria used to be located. The new food hall inside the Aria Resort and Casino is home to nine new eateries that offer everything from breakfast sandwiches and smoked salmon to Korean fried chicken and Steve Aoki’s pizza.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Notorious Las Vegas Venue Becomes Sin City's Latest Implosion

Las Vegas regularly attracts huge numbers of tourists eager to enjoy the city's super-sized penchant for visual shows. Visual entertainment in Las Vegas comes in many forms. These include major entertainment performances such as Cirque du Soleil at Bellagio Resort & Casino, which is operated by MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Gets a Nice Christmas Present

The bright lights and opulent hotel casinos bring about 40 million visitors to Las Vegas every year, but certain times are better to visit than others. Sin City's decadence is more suited for big party scenes, and while the city has made strides in recent decades to become more family friendly, it is still mostly a playground for adults.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

The Most Anticipated Las Vegas Restaurant Openings to Know About in 2023

It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh the restaurant debuts they are most excited for in 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Two Billionaires Have Huge Las Vegas Strip Plans

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip but they do face challenges to their leadership. Basically, any casino owner and every major hotel operator look at the riches to be had on Las Vegas's iconic 4.2 mile stretch of road and at least considers it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
91K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy