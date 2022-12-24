Read full article on original website
Related
Why do you have a sore throat when you wake up in the morning? Experts say it’s not always COVID or flu
It’s possible that allergies, acid reflux, or the lack of humidity in your bedroom are to blame.
Clayton News Daily
Experts Break Down Exactly How Long You Can Expect That Cold to Last
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. It's officially cold, flu, and RSV season, and we're all still...
These Are the Top RSV Symptoms to Watch Out For—and How To Tell if It’s Really a Cold, Flu or COVID
When it comes to viruses, many of us are most worried about COVID, whether it's out of habit or because cases are expected to rise in the next few months. But flu cases are also way up, and there's another virus to be aware of—especially if you’re a parent of young children.
Sinus Rinses Are a Go-to Remedy When You’re Stuffed Up—but Are They Safe? Here’s What Primary Care Physicians Say
Waking up to find that you can only breathe through your mouth is never fun. Colds and sinus issues can cause a stuffy nose, throbbing headache and even cause swelling. The combination can make it difficult to focus on anything else until you figure out how the heck to unclog your nostrils.
Comments / 0