fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona recount results expected Dec. 29
Recount results from the November election in Arizona should be finished by Dec. 29. In all, two statewide races were subjected to a recount: the Attorney General and the Superintendent of Public Instruction. State Legislative District 13 in Maricopa County was also subjected to a recount.
SignalsAZ
Governor Ducey Appoints Jeffrey Louis Sklar
Governor Ducey announced the appointment of Jeffrey Louis Sklar to fill a vacancy on the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division II. “Jeffrey’s extensive civil litigation experience, service as a Superior Court Judge and strong commitment to the separation of powers, gives me great confidence in his ability to continue to serve the people of Arizona well,” said Governor Ducey. “I am delighted to announce his appointment to the Arizona Court of Appeals.”
Hobbs announces picks for running DES, DCS, other state agencies
PHOENIX — Governor-elect Katie Hobbs has announced who she wants to run state agencies that have been subjected to public scrutiny in recent years for allegations of mismanagement. On Tuesday, the Democrat released the names of cabinet members who will oversee the departments of Economic Security, Child Safety, Housing,...
kjzz.org
Defense attorneys ask for $700,000 in fees from Kari Lake's legal team
After losing the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake launched an unsuccessful legal bid to overturn the results. And Lake’s setback in the courtroom could be a costly one. Defense attorneys filed a request Monday for Lake’s team to pay nearly $700,000 in legal fees and expenses.
AZFamily
Gov. elect Katie Hobbs announces health and human services cabinet members
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Governor-elect Katie Hobbs has announced her health and human services cabinet members. “These are some of the best minds Arizona has to offer, and I am proud that they have chosen to serve the people of Arizona by my side,” said Governor-Elect Hobbs. “As a social worker, I know firsthand the importance of these crucial agencies to the lives of the people who need them.”
Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County file for sanctions against Kari Lake
Arizona's governor-elect Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County filed for sanctions against failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after Lake filed "frivolous" lawsuits against both parties following her election loss.
kiowacountypress.net
Three-state hydrogen partnership entering second phase of grant application
(The Center Square) - Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma will submit a formal application to the Department of Energy for funding of their regional hydrogen hub. The state's governors announced in March they were forming a partnership called the "HALO Hydrogen Hub" in hopes of securing millions in grants for developing, producing and using clean hydrogen for fuel and manufacturing feedstock.
kiowacountypress.net
NLRB funding can't keep pace with unionizing trend
In one of its final moves of 2022, Congress approved a $25 million funding increase for the National Labor Relations Board, an agency which has been chronically short-staffed and underfunded. The board has been struggling to keep up with a demand in the number of workers who want to unionize....
prescottenews.com
After overwhelming voter OK, political ‘dark money’ law hailed as model – Cronkite News
It could be months before the impact of Proposition 211 is seen in Arizona, but experts are already hailing the new law aimed at exposing “dark money” in politics as a model for the rest of the nation. “Other states have passed laws that aim to address secret...
Kari Lake's Own Words Come Back to Haunt Her in Election Fight
In a now-deleted tweet, Lake echoed unfounded claims that the judge who ruled against her did so on the advice of attorneys aligned with Democrats.
kiowacountypress.net
Legislation could streamline rules for Nebraska food truck entrepreneurs
(Nebraska News Connection) With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That's the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a "mishmash" of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
kiowacountypress.net
Oil and gas leasing reform to continue in 2023
(New Mexico News Connection) The Environmental Protection Agency's supplemental waste prevention rule released last month was praised by conservation groups, who nonetheless argued it must be strengthened. Melissa Hornbein, senior attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center, said the proposal is a step in improving a draft rule issued by...
Kari Lake bragged Katie Hobbs would be forced to testify — then her own lawyers pulled the subpoena
Failed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told her supporters on Tuesday that she was "excited" about an upcoming two-day trial ordered in her lawsuit seeking to overturn her election loss. Lake confidently added that Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, the current Democratic secretary of state, would not be able to "duck...
proclaimerscv.com
According to New Poll, Kari Lake May Win the Arizona Senate Race
Considering the fact that Kari Lake just lost her election for governor of Arizona, the Republican may do better in a later race for the U.S. Senate. Public Policy Polling (PPP) polled the public to find out which candidate in Arizona they would prefer. In addition to Lake, the choices were Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego. Sinema has declared her intention to vote as an independent.
arizonasuntimes.com
Expert in Kari Lake Election Suit: ‘No Doubt’ She Would Have Won Without Maricopa Election Day Chaos
Election modeling expert Richard Baris said Thursday in the Kari Lake election lawsuit that his projections showed as many as 40,000 voters were disenfranchised over Election Day chaos in Arizona’s Maricopa County, causing him to “have no doubt” that she would’ve won the gubernatorial election had there no problems at polling centers.
Rare 'Living Fossil' Creatures Surface In Arizona
The crustaceans "look like little mini-horeshoe crabs with three eyes."
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Scores Major Win as Arizona Judge Orders Trial on Election Challenge
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s election challenge will head to trial after a judge declined to dismiss her case and allowed the suit to proceed. Lake announced the development via Twitter, saying “Katie Hobbs attempt to have our case thrown out FAILED. She will have to take the stand & testify. Buckle up, America. This is far from over.”
kdnk.org
Navajo Nation Police Department is warning tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona state senator-elect told a judge that ‘Antifa’ attacked her home. Police reports show something else
Justine Wadsack, a Republican who won election to the Arizona Senate last month, testified in t she was forced to leave her family home n because of attacks she believed were politically motivated. Tucson police records don’t support a newly elected state senator’s claim of repeated attacks by “Antifa” at...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Small Arizona towns face escalating utility fees as water infrastructure crumbles
The small desert town of Ajo, one of the last stops on State Route 85 before the Mexican border, was once a “company town” largely built by the owner of the nearby copper mine. To this day, residents like to say they live in “miner’s shacks” — compact...
