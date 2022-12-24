ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Arizona recount results expected Dec. 29

Recount results from the November election in Arizona should be finished by Dec. 29. In all, two statewide races were subjected to a recount: the Attorney General and the Superintendent of Public Instruction. State Legislative District 13 in Maricopa County was also subjected to a recount.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Governor Ducey Appoints Jeffrey Louis Sklar

Governor Ducey announced the appointment of Jeffrey Louis Sklar to fill a vacancy on the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division II. “Jeffrey’s extensive civil litigation experience, service as a Superior Court Judge and strong commitment to the separation of powers, gives me great confidence in his ability to continue to serve the people of Arizona well,” said Governor Ducey. “I am delighted to announce his appointment to the Arizona Court of Appeals.”
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Hobbs announces picks for running DES, DCS, other state agencies

PHOENIX — Governor-elect Katie Hobbs has announced who she wants to run state agencies that have been subjected to public scrutiny in recent years for allegations of mismanagement. On Tuesday, the Democrat released the names of cabinet members who will oversee the departments of Economic Security, Child Safety, Housing,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gov. elect Katie Hobbs announces health and human services cabinet members

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Governor-elect Katie Hobbs has announced her health and human services cabinet members. “These are some of the best minds Arizona has to offer, and I am proud that they have chosen to serve the people of Arizona by my side,” said Governor-Elect Hobbs. “As a social worker, I know firsthand the importance of these crucial agencies to the lives of the people who need them.”
PHOENIX, AZ
kiowacountypress.net

Three-state hydrogen partnership entering second phase of grant application

(The Center Square) - Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma will submit a formal application to the Department of Energy for funding of their regional hydrogen hub. The state's governors announced in March they were forming a partnership called the "HALO Hydrogen Hub" in hopes of securing millions in grants for developing, producing and using clean hydrogen for fuel and manufacturing feedstock.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

NLRB funding can't keep pace with unionizing trend

In one of its final moves of 2022, Congress approved a $25 million funding increase for the National Labor Relations Board, an agency which has been chronically short-staffed and underfunded. The board has been struggling to keep up with a demand in the number of workers who want to unionize....
IOWA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Legislation could streamline rules for Nebraska food truck entrepreneurs

(Nebraska News Connection) With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That's the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a "mishmash" of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
NEBRASKA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Oil and gas leasing reform to continue in 2023

(New Mexico News Connection) The Environmental Protection Agency's supplemental waste prevention rule released last month was praised by conservation groups, who nonetheless argued it must be strengthened. Melissa Hornbein, senior attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center, said the proposal is a step in improving a draft rule issued by...
NEW MEXICO STATE
proclaimerscv.com

According to New Poll, Kari Lake May Win the Arizona Senate Race

Considering the fact that Kari Lake just lost her election for governor of Arizona, the Republican may do better in a later race for the U.S. Senate. Public Policy Polling (PPP) polled the public to find out which candidate in Arizona they would prefer. In addition to Lake, the choices were Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego. Sinema has declared her intention to vote as an independent.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Expert in Kari Lake Election Suit: ‘No Doubt’ She Would Have Won Without Maricopa Election Day Chaos

Election modeling expert Richard Baris said Thursday in the Kari Lake election lawsuit that his projections showed as many as 40,000 voters were disenfranchised over Election Day chaos in Arizona’s Maricopa County, causing him to “have no doubt” that she would’ve won the gubernatorial election had there no problems at polling centers.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Scores Major Win as Arizona Judge Orders Trial on Election Challenge

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s election challenge will head to trial after a judge declined to dismiss her case and allowed the suit to proceed. Lake announced the development via Twitter, saying “Katie Hobbs attempt to have our case thrown out FAILED. She will have to take the stand & testify. Buckle up, America. This is far from over.”
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy