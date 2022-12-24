Read full article on original website
Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks
The Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day game featured no shortage of trash talk. Notably, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson called out Dillon Brooks during the game. Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant shared his thoughts on Thompson taunting Brooks, per Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal. “Morant didn’t see Thompson taunt Brooks. He tried to look at […] The post Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move
Kyrie Irving is still a master in the art of breaking people’s ankles. His latest victim was Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday, who got taught a tough lesson on the perils of guarding the Brooklyn Nets guard early in Wednesday night’s game when he got sent by Irving crashing to the ground after a sick […] The post Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Christian Wood hit with grim extension update that won’t please Luka Doncic, Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks acquired Christian Wood to help fill the void Jalen Brunson’s departure left in their roster alongside megastar Luka Doncic. However, despite playing well for the most part, Wood hasn’t earned the full trust of the Mavs’ coaching staff. Thus, Wood’s uncertain Mavs role has led to questions about his impending free agency, […] The post RUMOR: Christian Wood hit with grim extension update that won’t please Luka Doncic, Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic
Another night, another historic triple-double for Russell Westbrook. Westbrook sparked the Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-110 win over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Tuesday with a 15-point, 13-rebound, 13-assist performance. In 29 minutes, he shot 6-of-11 from the field and put up a team-high +18. Westbrook finds a cutting Troy Brown […] The post Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster
The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell throws shade at Zion Williamson after career night
Zion Williamson put the Minnesota Timberwolves defense to the sword all night long with a career-best 43-point effort that included a nasty poster jam over Rudy Gobert, and D’Angelo Russell was none too pleased about the New Orleans Pelicans forward’s explosion. One sequence in particular drew Russell’s ire....
Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker
It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies of late. The team’s detractors are keeping quiet about it, either. Ever since Ja Morant claimed that he’s not worried about any Grizzlies rival in the Western Conference, they can’t seem to figure out a way to fend off those same foes […] The post Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter goes crazy after Killian Hayes knocks out Moe Wagner in mayhem
The whole NBA world got one hell of a shock after Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes punched Orlando Magic big man Moe Wagner during a heated altercation. Late in the second quarter while both players were running for the loose ball, Wagner surprisingly shoved Hayes into the Pistons bench. Of course the young playmaker didn’t […] The post NBA Twitter goes crazy after Killian Hayes knocks out Moe Wagner in mayhem appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CJ McCollum’s message to Zion Williamson that triggered wild takeover vs. Timberwolves
Zion Williamson put the New Orleans Pelicans on his back and carried his team to a 119-118 victory Wednesday night at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After the game, Williamson revealed that it was his teammate, CJ McCollum, who really fired him up before taking over in the second half. Zion stepped up to the […] The post CJ McCollum’s message to Zion Williamson that triggered wild takeover vs. Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard gets love from Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, other stars after scoring record
Damian Lillard is the new king of buckets for the Portland Trail Blazers franchise after surpassing Clyde Drexler for the most points in Blazers history. It wasn’t just big news within the team and for its supporters, though. Lillard’s historic accomplishment, as other superstars outside of Portland sent out congratulatory greetings for the Blazers spitfire guard.
The 3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' dramatic overtime loss vs. the Chicago Bulls
The Bucks blew it in the clutch and lost their 4th straight game.
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
Kevin Durant reveals subtle Jacque Vaughn move that’s fired up Brooklyn
Much has been said about the scorching offense of the Brooklyn Nets which is fueling the success the team is having of late, but Kevin Durant is also here to say that it’s more than just about the team’s ability to get buckets in bunches that is propelling the Nets.
Dillon Brooks gets brutally honest on how brash trash talk has backfired on Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks has leaned into his identity as an instigator, someone who’s not afraid to get underneath the skin of his opponents. However, opponents, none more prominent than Klay Thompson in recent days, have learned to clap back, stifling Brooks and the Grizzlies’ scathing trash talk in the process. He even admitted […] The post Dillon Brooks gets brutally honest on how brash trash talk has backfired on Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trae Young defends ‘misunderstood’ Kyrie Irving after heartfelt moment in Nets vs. Hawks
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young came to the defense of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, whom he believes is greatly misunderstood. Young and Irving shared a moment together after the Nets came from behind to beat the Hawks on Wednesday. Ice Trae didn’t play in the contest due to the left calf contusion he suffered on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers, but he was on the bench to cheer for his team.
Grayson Allen defends blatant shove that had Bulls star DeMar DeRozan furious
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen is a notable thorn in the Chicago Bulls’ side. 11 months ago, Bulls guard and fan favorite Alex Caruso went up for a dunk in transition, but Allen pulled him down ominously. Caruso broke his wrist in the aftermath, causing him to miss 21 games after needing surgery. And now, […] The post Grayson Allen defends blatant shove that had Bulls star DeMar DeRozan furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Luka Doncic with insane stat line rarely seen in NBA history
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo may have not matched Luka Doncic’s monster 60-21-10 triple-double, but what he did on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls is equally noteworthy. In the showdown, Antetokounmpo finished with 45 points, 22 rebounds and seven dimes. With that, he and Luka became two of only four players to record a 45-20 […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Luka Doncic with insane stat line rarely seen in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk etch names in Kings history with 30+ point nights
The Sacramento Kings faced a bit of uncertainty in recent days after Domantas Sabonis suffered a fractured thumb. Sabonis missed the Kings’ Tuesday night loss vs. the Denver Nuggets, with De’Aaron Fox simply being unable to lead Sacramento to a victory without his All-Star teammate. However, Sabonis quickly returned to action on Wednesday, and in […] The post De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk etch names in Kings history with 30+ point nights appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Gregg Popovich ejected in second quarter of Spurs vs. Thunder
Gregg Popovich didn’t break his 63-second ejection record on Tuesday, but one could say that his double technical and exit against the Oklahoma City Thunder was quick in its own right. Early in the second quarter of the game, Popovich had some words to the official and received back-to-back techs in return. He was then […] The post VIDEO: Gregg Popovich ejected in second quarter of Spurs vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard’s epic response to whether he’s best player in Blazers history
Damian Lillard cemented himself in Portland Trail Blazers history this season, becoming the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. Lillard was honored in a ceremony on Monday night vs. the Charlotte Hornets, being crowned as Portland’s all-time scoring king after surpassing Clyde Drexler. After the game, Lillard was asked about his legacy in Portland, and he gave the perfect response when his status as potentially being the best player in Blazers’ history was floated, via Sean Highkin.
