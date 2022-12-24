DOUGLAS COUNTY—A police officer is recovering after responding just after 1a.m. Thursday to a fire at a home in the 2400 block of Brookside in the city of Lawrence. Arriving officers found a large working fire. Four officers entered the residence to try to find victims. Fortunately, no one was inside. One officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

