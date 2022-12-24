Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas man accused of forgery and theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged financial crimes. On Monday, police arrested 29-year-old Colton J. Dunaway of Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains in custody on a Jackson County Kansas warrant on requested charges of forgery and theft. Dunaway was jailed...
Kansas woman accused in burglary is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on new charges after an arrest. On Tuesday, police arrested 28-year-old Kattibrie D. Lynch, 28, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police arrested her on a similar charge in October. On Sept. 5,...
Kan. felon accused of spitting on corrections officers
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an incident while in custody in Riley County. On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department reported 36-year-old Daniel Weaver was arrested on requested charges of battery on law enforcement officers after he spit on three separate Corrections Officers while he was confined in the Riley County Jail.
Kansas man jailed Christmas Eve for business robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a business robbery have a suspect in custody. Just before 8p.m. on December 1, police responded to a robbery at a pay-day loan store at 1735 NW Topeka Blvd, in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks Upon arrival officers obtained a description of male suspect.
One dead after fire at Kansas homeless campsite
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that occurred Friday morning in north Topeka. Just before 4 a.m., crews responded to the report of an outdoor fire located along the Kansas River levy, according to Police Spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The fire was discovered by an officer from the...
Police found Kan. suspect with gunshot wound at the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. On Dec. 20, police responded to report of a shooting in the 200 Block of SW Fillmore in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Responding officer located a man who was involved in the incident....
🎥 Kansas officer recovering after responding to house fire
DOUGLAS COUNTY—A police officer is recovering after responding just after 1a.m. Thursday to a fire at a home in the 2400 block of Brookside in the city of Lawrence. Arriving officers found a large working fire. Four officers entered the residence to try to find victims. Fortunately, no one was inside. One officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
As he exits, Holliday sees a decline in respect for the legal system
There is the perception that crime has increased in St. Joseph. Then, there is reality. Buchanan County Prosecutor Ron Holliday says there is little evidence to back the premise that crime is increasing in St. Joseph. But Holliday acknowledges St. Joseph has seen an increase in violent crime. “There has...
Sheriff confirms body of missing woman found in Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County have confirmed the identity as 43-year-old Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office. She was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted...
Buchanan County Prosecutor Holliday looks back as he prepares to leave office
Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday is stepping down after serving in the office since 2005, first as an assistant, then as prosecuting attorney. Holliday says he has enjoyed the work, especially the major cases, especially murder cases. “Not only murder cases. I’ve worked on serious shooting cases, serious assault...
Kansas felon caught transporting drugs, firearm
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations following a traffic sto. Just before 3a.m. Dec. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Gordon Street and NW Jackson Street on a gray 2013 Audi A4 passenger car for a traffic violation, according to Deputy Abigail Christian During the investigation, a firearm and illegal narcotics were located.
Once Christmas is over, what happens to the tree?
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Christmas trees bring Christmas glee, but they can bring even more than that once the holiday season is past, says Kansas State University forester Charlie Barden. “An old Christmas tree can be used to benefit birds, fish and the landscape by placing it in a corner...
Flu season is here but it's not your typical flu season
Flu season is here, but this isn't a normal flu season. Buchanan County Health Department Clinic Supervisor Holly Leslie says this year, flu numbers are on the rise earlier than usual. "Flu really hit our community faster this year, we usually don't see a rise in flu cases quite this...
Former Sec. of State Pompeo to speak at Kansas Chamber dinner
TOPEKA — Former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be the keynote speaker of the statewide advocacy organization’s 2023 Annual Dinner, according to a media release from the The Kansas Chamber. Presenting this year’s annual meeting is online retail and web service provider, Amazon. Pompeo...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0