Jackson County, KS

St. Joseph Post

Kansas man accused of forgery and theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged financial crimes. On Monday, police arrested 29-year-old Colton J. Dunaway of Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains in custody on a Jackson County Kansas warrant on requested charges of forgery and theft. Dunaway was jailed...
ATCHISON, KS
Kansas woman accused in burglary is back in jail

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on new charges after an arrest. On Tuesday, police arrested 28-year-old Kattibrie D. Lynch, 28, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police arrested her on a similar charge in October. On Sept. 5,...
ATCHISON, KS
Kan. felon accused of spitting on corrections officers

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an incident while in custody in Riley County. On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department reported 36-year-old Daniel Weaver was arrested on requested charges of battery on law enforcement officers after he spit on three separate Corrections Officers while he was confined in the Riley County Jail.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Kansas man jailed Christmas Eve for business robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a business robbery have a suspect in custody. Just before 8p.m. on December 1, police responded to a robbery at a pay-day loan store at 1735 NW Topeka Blvd, in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks Upon arrival officers obtained a description of male suspect.
TOPEKA, KS
One dead after fire at Kansas homeless campsite

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that occurred Friday morning in north Topeka. Just before 4 a.m., crews responded to the report of an outdoor fire located along the Kansas River levy, according to Police Spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The fire was discovered by an officer from the...
TOPEKA, KS
🎥 Kansas officer recovering after responding to house fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY—A police officer is recovering after responding just after 1a.m. Thursday to a fire at a home in the 2400 block of Brookside in the city of Lawrence. Arriving officers found a large working fire. Four officers entered the residence to try to find victims. Fortunately, no one was inside. One officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
LAWRENCE, KS
Sheriff confirms body of missing woman found in Kansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County have confirmed the identity as 43-year-old Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office. She was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Kansas felon caught transporting drugs, firearm

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations following a traffic sto. Just before 3a.m. Dec. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Gordon Street and NW Jackson Street on a gray 2013 Audi A4 passenger car for a traffic violation, according to Deputy Abigail Christian During the investigation, a firearm and illegal narcotics were located.
TOPEKA, KS
Once Christmas is over, what happens to the tree?

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Christmas trees bring Christmas glee, but they can bring even more than that once the holiday season is past, says Kansas State University forester Charlie Barden. “An old Christmas tree can be used to benefit birds, fish and the landscape by placing it in a corner...
MANHATTAN, KS
Saint Joseph, MO
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

