"I Didn’t Want it to End!” Kenny G's “Miracles and Holiday Hits" Tour LIVE! at STNJ

bergenPAC presents John Waite
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) presents John Waite on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 7:00pm. John will be performing his catalogue of hits from his 40-year career as a solo artist, with The Babys and Bad English. John Waite’s catalogue of hits features some of the most...
Capital Philharmonic Of New Jersey presents New Year's Eve: The Fabulous 40's And 50's Tribute To Ella Fitzgerald
(TRENTON, NJ) -- On Saturday, December 31, the Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey presents New Year's Eve: The Fabulous 40's and 50's Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald featuring Paula Johns, Soprano. The show takes place inside the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial. Showtime is 8:00pm. Ring in the new year...
Star Royale Theatre to Hold Auditions for Monty Python's Spamalot
(POMPTON LAKES, NJ) -- Star Royale Theatre (Formerly Rhino Theatre) will hold auditions for Monty Python's Spamalot on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 7:00pm to 9:30pm. This audition is open for all adults ages 18 and older. All roles are open for this production. Callbacks, if needed, will be held on February 16th.
Lakehouse Music Academy presents Rhythm at Monmouth University
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Lakehouse Music Academy presents Rhythm at Monmouth University's Lauren K. Woods Theater on Saturday, January 21, 2023. The event runs from 7:00pm – 9:30pm. This is an intensive drum and percussion experience hosted by the head of Lakehouse Music Academy's drum program, Steve Honoshowsky. Featuring special guests, solos, duets, and group performances from the Academy's drum students and instructors, as well as the members of the Monmouth University Pep Band Drum Line.
State Theatre presents Tim Dillon
(NEW BRUNSWICK. NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey presents stand-up comedian, writer, and actor, Tim Dillon on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 800pm. In 2016, Dillon was a new face at the Montreal Comedy Festival and earned the title of New York's Funniest at Caroline's NY Comedy Festival that same year. In 2017, he was named of the Top 10 comics you need to know by Rolling Stone magazine. Dillion had two specials premiere in 2018, a Comedy Central Half Hour and a Netflix Quarter hour.
Michael Bolton's "Greatest Hits and Holiday Favorites" LIVE! at MPAC
Christmas is in the air inside Morristown, NJ’s stunning MPAC auditorium this Wednesday December 7, 2022 as music lovers ready themselves for a Greatest Hits and Holiday Favorites performance by singer/songwriter Michael Bolton. The lights dim as pianist Brian Becvar, guitarist Ryan Parrino, bassist Nelson Braxton, drummer Drew McKeon,...
Ocean County Library Brick Branch to Present Dakota & Elle's "Golden Oldies"
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library Brick Branch presents Ocean County song stylists Dakota & Elle in “Golden Oldies: Songs from the 50s, 60s & 70s,” on Saturday, January 21. Their “Golden Oldies” performance will highlight memorable hits from three distinctive decades that define modern pop music, delivered in their inimitable harmonic style. The event begins at 2:00pm.
Makin Waves Song of the Year: “Even Now” by Alexander Simone & the WHODAT? Live Crew
Asbury Park-based Alexander Simone & the WHODAT? Live Crew are the winners of the Makin Waves Song of the Year with the Joe Pomarico-produced “Even Now” on Telegraph Hill Records. Alexander & Crew are pictured at the Wonder Bar, where they’ll return Dec. 30 for Telegraph’s annual What a Wonderful World Music Festival. PHOTO BY DOUG DRESHER.
Dominick Farinacci Quartet to Kick off Centenary Stage's January Thaw Music Festival
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- This year, Centenary Stage Company’s January Thaw Music Festival begins with a concert performance by Dominick Farinacci Quartet on January 14, 2023 at 8:00pm. This performance will begin at 8:00pm in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.
Top 15 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage from December 18-24, 2022
Here's a look at the top 15 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage from December 18-24, 2022. Each week we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's top 15 includes articles from 6 counties in New Jersey (Bergen, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean) plus a pair from Philly and New York. Articles were about art, community, film, music, and theatre.
Teaneck International Film Festival to present three virtual screenings
The Teaneck International Film Festival has announced a partnership with the Puffin Foundation and PBS/Indie Lens for the presentation of three virtual films via Ovee. These films will be shown at 7:30pm on three Wednesdays: February 8 - Love in the Time of Fentanyl; March 15, Storming Caesars Palace; and April 19, Free Chol Soo Lee.
Basie Center Cinemas Unveils "Film Club" Slate; Holiday Break Titles To Feature Cult Classics
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Basie Center Cinemas, the independent movie house located on White Street in downtown Red Bank, has announced a slate of cult classic films to kick off its new Basie Center Cinemas ‘Film Club’ series. The Boxer, Million Dollar Baby, Run Lola Run, The Breakfast...
Ocean County Library Toms River Branch to Feature Candid Corporate Ethics Talk by Jamie Fiore Higgins
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library hosts Jamie Fiore Higgins, who will discuss and sign copies of her book, Bully Market: My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs, on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Financial Times named Jamie one of its Top 25 Most Influential Women of 2022. In Bully Market, Jamie combines her sobering account of harassment and discrimination in corporate America with practical steps for improving workplace cultures and promoting an environment of inclusion and growth. The event begins at 2:00pm.
PHOTOS from the 17th Annual Teaneck International Film Festival
Opening Night Film "A Story of Bones" presented by The National Coalition of 100 Black Women Bergen Chapter - pictured are the chapter members. (TEANECK, NJ) -- The 17th annual Teaneck International Film Festival took place November 13-20, 2022 with both virtual and in-person screenings. More than 15 years ago, a small group of dedicated volunteers with the support of the nonprofit organization Puffin Foundation, Ltd., set out to create an event that would present a collection of compelling and imaginative feature-length films, documentaries, and shorts from a variety of cultures that would lead audiences to question, debate, and become caring and involved citizens who recognize the need to institute positive change.
James Dalton's "Asbury Park & Me" to Have US premiere at Stephen Crane's House
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- If you were to spend several decades of your life playing the popular clubs, portable stages, purposeful rooms, public parks and private porches of the greater Asbury Park circuit, there’s a slight but significant chance that you could get famous. As James Dalton can vouch, there’s a much greater chance that you’ll get stories — the kind of awesome anecdotes and flipped-out folklore that a veteran performer (who also booked, managed, and worked at places that range from the world-renowned Stone Pony to the long-gone Moonrock and El Lobo Negro) can boast as a badge of authenticity. On the afternoon of Sunday, January 8, 2023, the self-proclaimed “story-teller guy, song man, front man, radio personality, poet, and actor” brings a special presentation, based on a near-lifetime of lived experience, to local lovers and makers of music for the first time.
January Events at Mayo Performing Arts Center
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- After a terrific December of holiday-related concerts and events, Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) returns to regular programming in January, kicking off the year the always popular STOMP, and featuring comedy, ballroom dance, classic hits and more. Just added is a second performance of Dancing with the...
State Theatre presents Dragons and Mythical Beasts
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dragons and Mythical Beasts on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 1:00pm & 5:00pm. The Olivier Award-nominated show comes to the U.S. direct from the West End. Tickets range from $19-$54. Dragons and Mythical Beasts is the new all-ages...
State Theatre presents Lincoln Center Theater’s production of "My Fair Lady"
Jonathan Grunert as Professor Henry Higgins and Madeline Powell as Eliza Doolittle and John Adkison as Colonel Pickering. Photo © Jeremy Daniel. (NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey presents Lincoln Center Theater’s critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady for four performances on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 8:00pm; Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00pm & 8:00pm; and Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 2:00pm. Tickets range from $40-$98.
Kean Stage Adds Shows by Cherish the Ladies and Ali Stroker
(UNION, NJ) -- Two new shows have been added to Kean Stage’s spring 2023 season at Kean University’s intimate Enlow Recital Hall in Hillside, NJ. Cherish the Ladies on March 3, 2023 and Ali Stroker on April 1, 2023. Cherish the Ladies, the long-running, Grammy-nominated, Irish-American supergroup, will...
“She Sounds as Good in Person as She Does on Her Records! Martina McBride’s “Joy of Christmas” LIVE! at STNJ
The glittering auditorium inside New Brunswick’s State Theatre New Jersey is bustling this Sunday, December 4, 2022 evening as patrons ready themselves for the start of Martina McBride’s 12th annual Joy of Christmas concert. The stage is set with a gauzy curtain draped from the ceiling to the...
