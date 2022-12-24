Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
North Korea Enters 2023 With Clear Plan for Military Escalation
North Korea on Wednesday signaled that it plans to escalate its weapons development and production – to include potential nuclear tests – at a time it senses weakness from its adversaries in the region. [. Read:. North Korea's Kim Unveils New Military Goals at Key Party Meeting ]
US News and World Report
South Korea's Yoon Says North Korea Should Not Be Feared Because of Nuclear Weapons -Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that North Korea is not a source of fear because of its nuclear weapons, and its provocations must be met with retaliation, Yonhap news agency reported. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
US News and World Report
Poland Ready for Russian Oil Ban, Says Minister
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland is prepared for a Russian ban on oil sales to countries implementing a price cap, the climate minister said on Thursday, with the country having cut its intake of Russian crude and secured alternative supplies from producers such as Saudi Arabia. The Group of Seven (G7)...
US News and World Report
Putin Turns on Oligarchs to Shore Up Russian Economic, Battlefield Woes
President Vladimir Putin is poised to begin seizing valuable assets of oligarchs he deems insufficiently loyal at a time that the international isolation from his unprovoked war in Ukraine is causing the Russian economy to reel. [. Read:. Russia Threatens U.S. Against Sending Patriots to Ukraine: ‘An Escalation of the...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Iraq's Mercurial Moqtada Sadr Risks Isolation With Political Retreat
BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Moqtada al-Sadr, the Muslim Shi'ite cleric who dominated Iraqi politics for two decades, seems isolated for now after his move to step back from formal politics emboldened his Iranian-backed rivals and raised the prospect of fresh factional flare-ups. Iran, which already controls dozens of heavily-armed Shi'ite militias...
US News and World Report
Border Security Discussed at Landmark Syrian-Turkish Talks-Turkish Official
ANKARA (Reuters) - Landmark talks between the Syrian and Turkish defence ministers in Moscow included border security and how Turkey can act jointly against Kurdish militants, a senior Turkish official said, after a meeting underlining thawing ties between the foes. Wednesday's meeting was the highest-level encounter reported between the sides...
US News and World Report
Spain Vows More Vigilance, Protection as Murders of Women Spike in December
MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government promised on Thursday increased police protection for victims of domestic violence after at least nine women in Spain were killed by their current or former partners in December, making it the deadliest month of this year. "The time has come to say 'enough'," Interior...
US News and World Report
South Korea Must Respond to N.Korea Despite Its Nuclear Arms - Yoon
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that any provocation by North Korea must be met with retaliation without hesitation despite its nuclear weapons, his office said, after an intrusion by North Korean drones. Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting South Korea's...
US News and World Report
Bangladesh Tries to Stop Rohingya Risking Their Lives at Sea - Official
DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh is trying to stop Rohingya refugees risking their lives in boats to Southeast Asia, a government official said, amid fears that this year could be one of the most deadly in years for the persecuted Muslims from Myanmar seeking new lives. A boat washed ashore in...
US News and World Report
Mediators Meet to Bolster Ethiopia Truce Amid Signs of Detente
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Mediators between Ethiopia's federal government and authorities in the Tigray region, embroiled until last month in a brutal war, are stepping up efforts to enforce a truce as relations between the two sides inch closer towards normality. The Nov. 2 ceasefire quieted a two-year conflict that...
US News and World Report
North Korea's Kim Unveils New Military Goals at Key Party Meeting -KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unveiled new goals for the country's military for 2023 at an ongoing meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported on Wednesday, hinting at another year of intensive weapons tests and tension. On the second day of the Sixth Enlarged...
US News and World Report
Australia Says No Change to Rules Regarding Travellers From China
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia is making no change to its rules around allowing travellers from China into the country, despite measures by some countries to require mandatory COVID-19 tests, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday. "We will take the appropriate advice from the health experts," Albanese told the Australian...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Weighs Heavy on Minds in Moscow as New Year Holiday Nears
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Christmas markets are in full swing and gleaming ice sculptures greet visitors to Gorky Park, but some Muscovites admit they are struggling to feel festive ahead of traditional New Year celebrations. In street interviews in the centre of the capital, some also said they were noticing...
US News and World Report
Japan to Deploy Missile Defence Unit in Yonaguni, Near Taiwan - Jiji
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Defence will deploy a surface-to-air missile defence unit in Yonaguni Island, the country's westernmost island, near Taiwan, Jiji news reported on Tuesday. The instalment of missile troops is part of a plan to expand a Ground Self-Defense Force camp on the island, part of...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Backs Serbia, Denies Russia Is Stoking Tensions in Kosovo
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin on Wednesday said it supported Serbia's attempts to protect ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo but denied Pristina's accusation that Russia was somehow stoking tensions in an attempt to sow chaos across the Balkans. Serbs in the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo erected new...
US News and World Report
Top Putin Aide Visits Ukraine's Russian-Held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
MOSCOW (Reuters) - One of President Vladimir Putin's most powerful Kremlin aides has visited the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in a part of southern Ukraine Russia says it has annexed, a Moscow-installed official in the region said. Sergei Kiriyenko, a Kremlin official responsible for overseeing Russia's domestic politics and...
US News and World Report
Lack of Info on China's COVID-19 Surge Stirs Global Concern
BEIJING (AP) — Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak — and that the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough. There have been no...
US News and World Report
Russia Retaliates on Oil Price Cap as Eastern Ukraine Sees Heavy Fighting
KYIV/BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) - Russia retaliated on Tuesday against a price cap on its oil imposed by Western countries, while its forces were involved in heavy fighting around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Moscow will ban oil sales to countries that abide by the price cap that was imposed...
US News and World Report
Russia Fires Barrage of Missiles, Ukraine Condemns 'Senseless Barbarism'
KYIV (Reuters) -Russia fired scores of missiles into Ukraine early on Thursday, targeting Kyiv and other cities including Lviv in the west and Odesa in the southwest, sending people rushing to shelters and knocking out power in one of Moscow's largest aerial assaults. "Senseless barbarism. These are the only words...
US News and World Report
Iranian Chess Player Appears at Kazakhstan Tournament Without Hijab for Second Day -Reuters Witness
ALMATY (Reuters) - An Iranian chess player on Wednesday took part in an international tournament in Kazakhstan without a hijab for the second day running, according to a Reuters journalist present. A Reuters witness at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, saw Sara Khadem competing...
Comments / 1