January 21, 1960 — December 21, 2022 (age 62) Jeri (Gardner) White passed peacefully on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in the company of family and loved ones. Jeri was born January 21, 1960 in Watsonville, California to Dale Gardner and Barbara H. Beach. She and her family relocated to Utah in her early childhood. Jeri attended Logan High School where she excelled as a cheerleader. She would always tell everyone how she was able to do backflips across the entire football field, they just needed to tell her when she was close to the end of the field so she didn’t hit the wall.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO