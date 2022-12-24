Read full article on original website
Related
CAR AND DRIVER
CES 2023 Will Feature a Ram EV Truck, a Sony/Honda Car, and More
The Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES, returns for 2023, and the automakers are planning plenty of exciting announcements. Though it's known as a broader tech show, CES has become a big deal for the automotive industry, with many reveals happening here in recent years. CES 2023, which will take place January 5–8 in Las Vegas, will include announcements from Ram, Volkswagen, and many others. We've rounded up the big news we know about and will continue updating this post as more info becomes available.
CAR AND DRIVER
Chevy Corvette E-Ray Sure Looks Ready for Winter
We have seen quite a lot of the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray this past month, including what looked like a completely undisguised prototype just last week. While we do not yet have a reveal date for the actual car, and with it any specific information about its hybrid components, we do know that the version we have seen in a recent configurator leak should bear the E-Ray name and a wide body familiar to anyone who has seen the C8 Z06. We do not know where exactly the electric power is being sent just yet, but the latest leaked video gives some hope that, as we heard all the way back in 2020, the power may be going to the front wheels.
CAR AND DRIVER
Learning to Drive a Ford Model T Was Challenging but Rewarding
Imagine stepping off a plane in a foreign country. Emerging from the automatic sliding doors, a lot looks the same, but there's always something reminding you that you're not at home. Buses and taxis swarm to pick up new arrivals, but the signs are in a language you cannot read, and you pay the fare using a bill decorated with a historical figure who never appeared in your schoolbooks. Maybe you stop in a McDonald's, expecting to get a taste of home, only to find dishes like the taro pie that replaces apple pie on the Mickey D's menu in China.
CAR AND DRIVER
Subaru Unveils Sporty Levorg STI Wagon, Brawny Crosstrek Concept
Subaru has revealed the modified vehicles it will bring to the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon: the Levorg STI Sport # prototype and the Crosstrek Boost Gear concept. The Levorg STI Sport # prototype brings handling improvements to the WRX-engined wagon, and will be sold in limited quantities in Japan. The...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Is a Terrific Tool That's Ruggedly Cool
Modern pickup trucks have been blown out of proportion, literally. Full-size examples such as the current Ford F-150 can tow and haul like heavy-duty trucks of yore, while the Super Duty can tow up to 40,000 pounds—half the fully laden weight of an 18-wheeler. Meanwhile, mid-size trucks have followed...
CAR AND DRIVER
The Quickest Cars We Tested in 2022
Every year, we test hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans. Our testing procedures run the gamut and include digging into everything from a vehicle's real-world highway fuel economy and driving range to its cargo-carrying capacity. The more fun stuff takes place at the track, where we push the vehicles we test to their limits, stabbing at the brakes from as fast as 100 mph and pinning the accelerator to clock a given model's straight-line acceleration. While this includes the likes of a quarter-mile run, 30-to-50-mph and 50-to-70-mph passes, and more, the trip to 60 mph often is the figure that's most cited.
CAR AND DRIVER
Car and Driver's Best Road Trips of 2022
Some might say that all we do here is road-trip. Not true! Sometimes we do testing, and if it just so happens that there are some good roads between the offices and the proving grounds, well, it would be a crime not to explore them. It is true that inherent in driving cars for review is the traveling of many miles, but even so, some trips and cars feel more special than others. In 2022, we racked up miles and turned ‘em into wordcount. Some trips became travel guides to cool car destinations like Palm Springs and Colorado. Others were ways of testing gear like radar detectors—not that any of us would ever require such a thing—or long-term cars. Our favorites though were trips that made us rethink a road, or a car; trips that introduced us to new places and new people, adventures we’re still thinking about.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ezra Dyer: The Automotive Wisdom of the Crowd
From the January 2023 issue of Car and Driver. Perhaps you've heard the term "crowd-sourcing." That's when ideas are solicited from a teeming mob rather than a small cadre of so-called experts, often generating surprising results. Consider the Volkswagen Tiguan. No, not the car itself, which highly trained engineers designed, but its name—a mashup of "tiger" and "iguana." Thanks, crowd!
CAR AND DRIVER
This Showroom-Fresh 1988 Lotus Esprit with Just 167 Miles Is for Sale
The Lotus Esprit is one of the longest-running and most recognizable sports car nameplates to come out of England. Thanks to one seller on Hemmings, a lucky enthusiast now has the chance to purchase what could be the world’s nicest Esprit Turbo, which has turned just 167 miles since new.
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: The Best Automotive Glass Cleaners for 2023
Cleaning your car windows might seem like an afterthought—after all, that's what wiper blades are for, right? Sort of. While keeping the outside of your windshield clean and clear is essential, you shouldn't forget about the side windows, the rear window, and the inside of the glass all around the car.
Comments / 0