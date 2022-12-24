Read full article on original website
Toms River township offices closed for New Year’s Day
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Township of Toms River has announced township offices and the Department of Public Works will be closed on New Year’s Day. That means no trash pickup for residents who fall on Monday’s scheduled pickup “The Toms River Township Department of Public Works will be closed for New Year’s, Monday, January 2, 2023. There will be no sanitation or recycling collection and the Recycling Convenience Center will be closed,” the township said. “All collections will be postponed one day, with Friday’s sanitation collection picked up on Saturday.” Town Hall offices are also closed on Monday, January The post Toms River township offices closed for New Year’s Day appeared first on Shore News Network.
Community News
Bordentown Township presents latest plans for new park along the Delaware
In 2020, while we navigated the pandemic, a 50-year-old nonprofit called American Rivers named the Delaware River its River of the Year for “momentous progress for water quality, river restoration and community revitalization.”. With the announcement, Bob Irvin, president and CEO of American Rivers, called the Delaware River “a...
Jackson Council Backs Bill To Save Farmland
JACKSON – Government leaders in Jackson praised efforts by other local politicians to preserve land. Council President Martin Flemming was pleased to announce that Ocean County was investing more money in the township. Noting related resolutions on a recent council meeting agenda, he said the County was “acquiring almost...
tworivertimes.com
Hospital Closes on Fort Monmouth’s Myer Center Property
TINTON FALLS – Monmouth Medical Center, Inc., an affiliate of Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health (RWJBH), closed on the purchase of the 36-acre former Fort Monmouth Myer Center property Dec. 16 at a purchase price of $7,256,660. The sale was announced by the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA), the state authority overseeing the redevelopment of the former U.S. Army base.
NJ property manager charged for pocketing cash in rent scheme
Officials on Wednesday announced the arrest a 44-year-old property manager in New Jersey accused of pocketing cash for over two years in a rent scheme.
Howell Promotes Town Manager From Within
HOWELL – The local governing body’s choice of its township manager bears no relation to an “out with the old and in with the new” decision. Indeed, it resembles quite the contrary. Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond ran the December 13th Township Council meeting where the three...
Project on Bethel Church Road will reroute Jackson traffic
JACKSON — As 2023 begins, motorists who are planning to travel on Bethel Church Road in Jackson will be redirected along an alternate route as a road project that spans Ocean and Monmouth counties gets underway. The $2.9 million project will replace a two-lane road/bridge that has been designated...
Farewell, Liberty Village: Nation’s oldest outlet mall is a ‘ghost town’ in final shopping days
For decades, the beloved brick walkways winding through the outlets at Liberty Village in Hunterdon County were a destination for shoppers in the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah. The outdoor mall — founded as the nation’s first major outlet center in the 1980s — drew shoppers from around...
Jackson settles legal issue with plaintiff who sought to build high school
JACKSON — As one of their final acts in 2022, the members of the Jackson Township Council voted to authorize a settlement agreement in the matter of Oros Bais Yaakov High School v. the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment. Council members authorized the settlement during a meeting on Dec....
thelakewoodscoop.com
Hatzolah of Central Jersey Welcomes 16 New Members from Lakewood, Toms River, Jackson, Howell and Manchester [PHOTOS]
Just a few months after taking on six new members in the Jackson and Toms River areas, Hatzolah of Central Jersey welcomes another 16 new members who are beginning their observation period to the team as it continues to cover more areas around Central Jersey. The new members reside throughout...
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
Wind farms visible from Ocean County, NJ beaches? Mayors worried
Jersey Shore mayors are sounding the alarm about a proposed expansion of off-shore wind turbines off the coast of Ocean County. Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra believes many people may not want to come to the beaches if these wind turbines are just offshore. "I believe very strongly that...
Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner
BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
Trenton woman identified as body found near vacant car dealership Christmas Day in West Windsor
Police have identified the body of a woman that was found on the shoulder of Route 1 near the former Princeton Mini new car dealership on Christmas Day. Stephanie A. Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was discovered by police at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 25, after West Windsor Police Department dispatchers received numerous calls about a body lying on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the vacant car dealership building, according to the West Windsor Police Department.
Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment
TRENTON, NJ – Detectives with the Trenton Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a garbage bag inside an apartment in the city. Police said the body was found inside the multi-family home on Beatty Street. The apartment, one of three units in the home, was abandoned after the landlord had evicted the tenant, who was a hoarder. The body was found as the landlord was cleaning the apartment out. According to reports, the bag was thrown down a flight of stairs and the victim’s head popped out of the bag. The The post Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey Proud: Jackson man rallies communities to help the less fortunate
Carlos Ricardo helps get businesses and families to donate warm clothes, first-aid kits and ready-to-eat meals.
Your help is needed following brazen New Jersey bank robbery on Wednesday
A multi law enforcement agency investigation is underway in Monmouth County following a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday morning in Middletown Township. Middletown Township Police were called to Valley National Bank on Route 35 in the Kohl's Plaza around 10:40 am on a report of a bank robbery that had been committed, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ
New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
After Middletown bank robbery along Route 35, male suspect sought by FBI, police
MIDDLETOWN — Police on Wednesday were investigating a township bank robbery reported at a branch along Route 35, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago confirmed. Around 10:40 a.m., Middletown police responded to a call from the Valley National Bank within Kohl’s Plaza. According to law enforcement, a male suspect...
