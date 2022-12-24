ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Shore News Network

Toms River township offices closed for New Year’s Day

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Township of Toms River has announced township offices and the Department of Public Works will be closed on New Year’s Day. That means no trash pickup for residents who fall on Monday’s scheduled pickup “The Toms River Township Department of Public Works will be closed for New Year’s, Monday, January 2, 2023. There will be no sanitation or recycling collection and the Recycling Convenience Center will be closed,” the township said. “All collections will be postponed one day, with Friday’s sanitation collection picked up on Saturday.” Town Hall offices are also closed on Monday, January The post Toms River township offices closed for New Year’s Day appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Community News

Bordentown Township presents latest plans for new park along the Delaware

In 2020, while we navigated the pandemic, a 50-year-old nonprofit called American Rivers named the Delaware River its River of the Year for “momentous progress for water quality, river restoration and community revitalization.”. With the announcement, Bob Irvin, president and CEO of American Rivers, called the Delaware River “a...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson Council Backs Bill To Save Farmland

JACKSON – Government leaders in Jackson praised efforts by other local politicians to preserve land. Council President Martin Flemming was pleased to announce that Ocean County was investing more money in the township. Noting related resolutions on a recent council meeting agenda, he said the County was “acquiring almost...
JACKSON, NJ
tworivertimes.com

Hospital Closes on Fort Monmouth’s Myer Center Property

TINTON FALLS – Monmouth Medical Center, Inc., an affiliate of Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health (RWJBH), closed on the purchase of the 36-acre former Fort Monmouth Myer Center property Dec. 16 at a purchase price of $7,256,660. The sale was announced by the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA), the state authority overseeing the redevelopment of the former U.S. Army base.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Howell Promotes Town Manager From Within

HOWELL – The local governing body’s choice of its township manager bears no relation to an “out with the old and in with the new” decision. Indeed, it resembles quite the contrary. Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond ran the December 13th Township Council meeting where the three...
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner

BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Trenton woman identified as body found near vacant car dealership Christmas Day in West Windsor

Police have identified the body of a woman that was found on the shoulder of Route 1 near the former Princeton Mini new car dealership on Christmas Day. Stephanie A. Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was discovered by police at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 25, after West Windsor Police Department dispatchers received numerous calls about a body lying on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the vacant car dealership building, according to the West Windsor Police Department.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment

TRENTON, NJ – Detectives with the Trenton Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a garbage bag inside an apartment in the city. Police said the body was found inside the multi-family home on Beatty Street. The apartment, one of three units in the home, was abandoned after the landlord had evicted the tenant, who was a hoarder. The body was found as the landlord was cleaning the apartment out. According to reports, the bag was thrown down a flight of stairs and the victim’s head popped out of the bag. The The post Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Your help is needed following brazen New Jersey bank robbery on Wednesday

A multi law enforcement agency investigation is underway in Monmouth County following a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday morning in Middletown Township. Middletown Township Police were called to Valley National Bank on Route 35 in the Kohl's Plaza around 10:40 am on a report of a bank robbery that had been committed, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Morristown Minute

New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ

New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

