NBC New York

What's New With the Flu? Here Are 7 Things to Know

Don't call it a comeback if it was never really gone, but the flu is poised for a breakout year. Like the killer in a horror movie franchise, this season's flu is bringing fresh twists to a familiar theme. Here are seven things you should know that make it different this year and how to say safe.
WASHINGTON STATE
Healthline

Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?

Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
The Independent

Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise

Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
Sioux City Journal

Is it COVID, the flu, RSV or just a cold? Here's what your symptoms could mean

There's a trio of viruses spreading in the U.S. — COVID-19, the flu and RSV — and some in the medical world are calling it a "tripledemic." Public health officials have seen "elevated" levels of all three viruses circulating in the U.S. ahead of the holidays, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky warned.
NEVADA STATE
Medical News Today

Is it possible to have a stroke without realizing?

Sometimes, people may not realize they have had a stroke. This can happen with a silent cerebral infarction, or silent stroke, and transient ischemic attack (TIA). Silent strokes do not cause symptoms, and people often dismiss the symptoms of TIAs. According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the. leading...
AOL Corp

Everything to know about the common cold and how to treat symptoms

If you didn’t know by the cacophony of sniffles and coughs in public settings – cold season is in full swing. As mitigation measures from the COVID-19 pandemic stifled transmission of other respiratory viruses, we're seeing an influx of cases of RSV, flu and COVID, plus a shortage of over-the-counter pain medication for children.
SELF

The Earliest Flu Symptoms Can Be Some of the Easiest to Miss

Think back to the last time you had the flu, or just generally felt really unwell. You probably remember hunkering down in bed for a few days while you fought off a fever. But do you remember the symptoms that appeared right before you got blatantly sick?. If you’re like...
Lima News

Know the signs of strep throat in children

Strep infections may be on the rise in the U.S., as they have been in the U.K., so it’s important to know the signs and symptoms, especially in children. “Group A streptococcal disease is a group of conditions caused by a bacteria called ‘group A strep,’” says Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases physician with the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center. “The one that people are probably most familiar with is strep throat. Strep throat is a relatively common infection, especially in children of school age — between ages 5 and 15. It’s very unusual in children under 3 years of age.”
Healthline

Everything You Need to Know About Meth

Methamphetamine, or meth, is a powerful stimulant that can make you feel more awake and active. Scientists in the early 20th century developed it in an effort to improve the medication amphetamine. But their creation turned out stronger than they expected — too strong for most people to use safely without the risk of overdose or addiction.
Tasting Table

If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?

It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
Medical News Today

What to know about Leigh syndrome

Leigh syndrome is a rare neurometabolic condition that occurs in certain infants during their first 12 months. Symptoms include a progressive loss of mental and physical abilities, and the condition is usually fatal within the first few years. Leigh syndrome is a rare condition that causes degeneration of the central...

