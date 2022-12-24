Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Busted pipes rain across central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Christmas weekend came with chaos as pipes by the hundreds have been bursting across central Kentucky. Servpro, a fire and water restoration company, reported over 300 service calls for just busted pipes, and it’s 10 times the amount the company typically gets this time of year.
kbsi23.com
Western Kentucky residents under National Weather Service advisement
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A cold front will will sweep through the region tonight, according to a Monday afternoon report issued by the National Weather Service. Light now, with accumulations of up to one inch are possible along the front. Temperatures behind the front will fall to to the...
radionwtn.com
Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous
Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
progressivegrocer.com
AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky
Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
wpsdlocal6.com
Warming Centers open in the Local 6 region
PADUCAH — On Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency ahead of frigid winter weather arriving on Thursday. Community members exposed to the upcoming weather will be at risk for hypothermia, frostbite, and other serious injuries. Local warming centers are opening in our area to help keep community members safe from the cold.
wpsdlocal6.com
Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention
LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
More than 500 acres of public access added to Kentucky wildlife area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 500 acres of public access have been added to the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said. The access in Pulaski County was added following an environmental remediation project that plugged 18 orphaned gas wells, the agency said last week in a […]
hot96.com
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
WKYT 27
Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
Kentucky’s COVID metrics see an uptick in latest weekly report from state public health officials
Most of the metrics used in tracking the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky saw increases in the latest weekly report, which wasn’t issued until Tuesday due to the Christmas holiday weekend. State public health officials say there were 8,920 new cases during the last seven days, an increase of 2,544...
Get your home ready for the next winter storm; Louisville plumber's advice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People plagued by burst pipes following inclement winter weather are scrambling to deal with the issues. In Kentuckiana, plumbers are getting calls around the clock. Pipes can cause extensive damage anywhere, so WHAS11 checked in with experts to see how homes can be problem-free in the...
sam1039.com
Governor Beshear Gives Update On Flu, RSV and COVID
Gov. Andy Beshear recently gave an update on influenza, RSV and COVID-19 in the commonwealth. He said that the spread of influenza continues to increase in Kentucky and is on track to be the worst flu season in at least 10 years. The Governor announced that six children have died from influenza. Sadly, another pediatric flu death was reported and is currently under investigation. If confirmed, this will be the seventh pediatric flu death in Kentucky. Most influenza detections in the commonwealth have been identified as Type A. The flu vaccine has been updated this year and is expected to perform well against this circulating strain. RSV activity appears to be declining but is still causing outbreaks in Kentucky day cares and preschools. People of any age can become infected with RSV, and most recover within one to two weeks. RSV can be serious, however, especially for infants and older adults. The Governor said that the most recent COVID-19 data shows that the virus appears to be increasing following Thanksgiving. He encouraged those who are eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster.
spectrumnews1.com
New at-home recovery treatment options now available to Kentuckians dealing with addiction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This month, Kentucky launched a new at-home recovery program to help curb drug overdoses. It’s a concept to help Kentuckians affected by addiction to “recover where you live.”. The Commonwealth becomes the 10th state to launch an addiction care program. “It’s the new model...
‘Cousin Eddie’ display in Kentucky leads to police response
After receiving the call, a dispatcher described the scene to responding officers as "a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs.”
whvoradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until Noon For Western Kentucky
Western Kentucky is now under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon as a round of snow is creating slick roads this morning. A post-Christmas snow is leaving roads and streets with a new coating of snow today, with some of the snow covering patches of ice and packed snow left over from the previous storm.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on 2022 accomplishments, looks ahead to next year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is looking ahead to 2023 as he details plans to build on his accomplishments during his first term. "We've been through a whole lot these last couple years," Beshear said during a sit-down interview with WDRB's Monica Harkins. The Kentucky Governor has...
WTVQ
Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look ahead
Meteorologist Jordan Smith, Lexington, Kentucky: Today has been another cold day across the Commonwealth of Kentucky with highs in the low to mid 20s, wind chill values into the upper teens, and scattered snow showers and flurries. Take it slow and allow extra travel time to get to and from your destination as snow showers continue into Tuesday morning. If you get caught under a heavier snow shower, it may reduce visibility briefly and coat the road before moving on out.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Republicans gain voters, Democrats lose as Kentucky sees registration increase
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Voter registration in Kentucky continues to grow. Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said in a press release that Kentucky saw a net gain of 4,004 registered voters in the month of November. 11,078 new voters registered, and 7,074 voters were removed: 5,517 deceased voters, 953 voters were convicted of felonies, 498 voters […]
