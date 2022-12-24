Gov. Andy Beshear recently gave an update on influenza, RSV and COVID-19 in the commonwealth. He said that the spread of influenza continues to increase in Kentucky and is on track to be the worst flu season in at least 10 years. The Governor announced that six children have died from influenza. Sadly, another pediatric flu death was reported and is currently under investigation. If confirmed, this will be the seventh pediatric flu death in Kentucky. Most influenza detections in the commonwealth have been identified as Type A. The flu vaccine has been updated this year and is expected to perform well against this circulating strain. RSV activity appears to be declining but is still causing outbreaks in Kentucky day cares and preschools. People of any age can become infected with RSV, and most recover within one to two weeks. RSV can be serious, however, especially for infants and older adults. The Governor said that the most recent COVID-19 data shows that the virus appears to be increasing following Thanksgiving. He encouraged those who are eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster.

