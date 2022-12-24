ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the time of year when many of us pause to give thanks. That is something the founder of Mister “P” Express says he does every day. Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P” Express, in Jeffersonville 35 years ago. He calls his life a Cinderella story.
WHAS11

REAL ID licensing office in Elizabethtown closed

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Some Kentuckians in Elizabethtown will need to reschedule their REAL ID appointments because the only place in the area to receive them has suddenly closed. The Driver Licensing Region Office in Elizabethtown announced they are closed on Tuesday, Dec. 27. A REAL ID KY Facebook post...
wkdzradio.com

LG&E, KU Issue Notice On Rolling Blackouts

Louisville Gas and Electric Company, along with Kentucky Utilities Company, announced Friday night that — due to extreme cold — pressures on the regional electricity grid are resulting in scattered power outages. The company is asking for customers’ assistance in reducing energy consumption. As such, and according...
Fox 19

Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
WLKY.com

The Hope Village moves residents indoors as cold temperatures continue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow and freezing temperatures are making it especially difficult for the most vulnerable in our community. To combat this, The Hope Village, Louisville's first safe, outdoor space for the homeless community, moved residents indoors. Angel Todd, The Hope Village's site director, says their team had...
WLKY.com

Car crashes into, damages Highlands store, then takes off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A business in the Highlands was damaged when a car crashed into the building. The Nitty Gritty Vintage Clothing and Costume Shop on Barret Avenue had a car plow into its side. The owner said someone messaged the business on Facebook, saying someone broke the front...
WKYT 27

Cold weather causing water issues throughout Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Severe cold weather has caused water issues throughout Kentucky. A water main break happened Saturday at the corner of Rose and Vine. The break caused the road to buckle. Crews blocked the area off for days to make repairs. That location has mostly reopened, but the left...
wdrb.com

SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
WHAS11

Louisville animal rescue asks for help after 'extensive' loss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While families were digging through stockings and tearing open presents, a Louisville animal rescue suffered an unimaginable loss. According to a Facebook post, employees of No Kill Louisville walked into their Pet Food Bank facility and discovered a water pipe had ruptured, leaving the entire space flooded on Christmas day.
