Tips to keep your heating costs down and a Metro Council effort that aims to help
A Metro Council effort aims to extend emergency home repair aid to residents who need it to stay warm this winter.
Wave 3
Meade County cutting off parts of water service due to cold temps, increased demand
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents in Meade County may be without water service for several hours due to cold temperatures and increased demand. Meade County Water District’s General Manager Brett Pyles posted the notice on the Meade County Water District’s Facebook page on Monday night. The district said...
Germantown business asks for community help after busted pipe floods shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after inclement winter weather rolled through Kentuckiana, some local businesses are still feeling the storm's impact. "This winter is challenging us more than ever," the owners of ShopBar posted to social media on Monday. The Germantown bar and boutique has been closed since Thursday due...
wdrb.com
Hillview residents frustrated with service issues delaying garbage pickup
HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- Off-and-on trash service issues for months, followed by a winter storm, means garbage is piling on top of frustration in one Bullitt County city. On the streets surrounding City Hall, garbage cans, bags and boxes dot the driveways in Hillview. Waste Management is the only garbage...
Wave 3
Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the time of year when many of us pause to give thanks. That is something the founder of Mister “P” Express says he does every day. Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P” Express, in Jeffersonville 35 years ago. He calls his life a Cinderella story.
wdrb.com
Meade County residents blindsided after water service shut down unexpectedly
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Meade County who learned Monday afternoon that they would be without water for eight to 10 hours were still waiting for it to be turned back more than a day later. About 4,000 customers of the Meade County Water District lost water pressure...
wdrb.com
Price of parking going up in Jan. at Ky. Expo Center and downtown convention center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cost of parking at the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center is going up. In a news release Wednesday, Kentucky Venues said a "standard parking rate increase" will go in place in 2023 begin in January. Effective Jan. 5, the standard vehicle...
'She could have died'; Homeowner shaken after carbon monoxide leak, officials investigating
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Officials in southern Indiana are investigating after a gas leak caused four people to be hospitalized with carbon monoxide-related illness. City leaders in Clarksville held a press conference Tuesday afternoon after more than 100 calls of the poisonous gas since Christmas Eve. Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon...
REAL ID licensing office in Elizabethtown closed
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Some Kentuckians in Elizabethtown will need to reschedule their REAL ID appointments because the only place in the area to receive them has suddenly closed. The Driver Licensing Region Office in Elizabethtown announced they are closed on Tuesday, Dec. 27. A REAL ID KY Facebook post...
wkdzradio.com
LG&E, KU Issue Notice On Rolling Blackouts
Louisville Gas and Electric Company, along with Kentucky Utilities Company, announced Friday night that — due to extreme cold — pressures on the regional electricity grid are resulting in scattered power outages. The company is asking for customers’ assistance in reducing energy consumption. As such, and according...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Humane Society Care-a-van mobile clinic to offer 3 days of service this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A chance to get your pet the health care it needs only takes a $5 deposit. The Kentucky Humane Society Care-a-van mobile veterinary clinic, which provides low-cost pet wellness services, is offering three days of service starting Tuesday. There will be vaccines, flea, tick and worm...
Fox 19
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
WLKY.com
The Hope Village moves residents indoors as cold temperatures continue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow and freezing temperatures are making it especially difficult for the most vulnerable in our community. To combat this, The Hope Village, Louisville's first safe, outdoor space for the homeless community, moved residents indoors. Angel Todd, The Hope Village's site director, says their team had...
UPDATE: Clarkville residents under carbon monoxide alert
The Clarksville Fire Department has responded to nearly two dozen calls of residents experiencing issues related to carbon monoxide inhalation since early Saturday.
WLKY.com
Car crashes into, damages Highlands store, then takes off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A business in the Highlands was damaged when a car crashed into the building. The Nitty Gritty Vintage Clothing and Costume Shop on Barret Avenue had a car plow into its side. The owner said someone messaged the business on Facebook, saying someone broke the front...
WKYT 27
Cold weather causing water issues throughout Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Severe cold weather has caused water issues throughout Kentucky. A water main break happened Saturday at the corner of Rose and Vine. The break caused the road to buckle. Crews blocked the area off for days to make repairs. That location has mostly reopened, but the left...
wdrb.com
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
WLKY.com
Weekly weather planner: Light snow in Louisville area to start week, then finally a warming trend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Light snow and flurries will be around Monday as a clipper system moves in. It is a quick mover and will drop a light accumulation of snow across the area. The best chance for accumulating snow will be from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday. A dusting of one inch is possible in Louisville.
Louisville animal rescue asks for help after 'extensive' loss
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While families were digging through stockings and tearing open presents, a Louisville animal rescue suffered an unimaginable loss. According to a Facebook post, employees of No Kill Louisville walked into their Pet Food Bank facility and discovered a water pipe had ruptured, leaving the entire space flooded on Christmas day.
WHAS 11
Kentucky restaurant's frozen pipe bursts, causing thousands in damages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bardstown, Kentucky restaurant is looking at $150,000 in damages after a frozen pipe burst. According to a Facebook post, the owners of The Grill At Maywood said they arrived at the restaurant Monday to find the bathroom, kitchen, pro shop and dining room flooded. The...
