Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
Cheers to the New Year Card
I love the graphic text on this fun New Years Card from Mindy! She die cut the “Hi” letters, backing them with ink blended and glitter pasted cardstock for some wonderful, colorful shimmer and shine. She then heat embossed the rest of the sentiment in white on black cardstock.
Recycled Crafts
Thanks Card with Wooden Cardstock
It’s time to send out thank you cards for all those wonderful Holiday gift you received. This modern “Thanks” card from Carissa uses cardstock that is actually made from wood, combined with colored cardstock and gold metallic paper this graphic design is perfect to send to a guy or gal.
Recycled Crafts
Winter Deer Cross Stitch Pattern
Winter has only just begun, so there’s plenty of time to stitch this beautiful winter deer pattern from Smart Cross Stitch. The design is mostly a winter scene with the Northern Lights, with the deer worked on top in backstitch. The design, by Alisa Okenas, uses 17 colors and is 91 by 91 stitches. That comes out to 6.5 inches square on 14 count fabric.
Recycled Crafts
Girly Pink December Layout
I love the non-traditional pink with pops of pale green color combo on the December Layout from Melissa! The pink is perfect for a girly design and it works perfectly with Poinsettias and other winter florals. And check out that water colored die cut title, so soft and feminine. Visit...
Recycled Crafts
A beautiful new ombre look to recycled bottles for the New Year
I love the ombre look. Combine ombre with the different shapes of recycled bottles and you’ve got yourself a stylish new look for the New Year. These could also be useful for displays of sticks or flowers. Pop on over to the blog Grazia Daily for more “spot on” ideas. (That’s a hint for another fun idea I am going to try 🙂
Recycled Crafts
Easy Button Snowflake Craft
Once Christmas and Hanukkah are over it feels like we’re facing a long winter without much to celebrate or decorate. But snowflakes are a fun motif that we can keep using for crafts through the winter season. If you have a stash of craft sticks and white (or blue,...
Recycled Crafts
Hashtag Beanie Knitting Pattern
Our online world is full of hashtags, and this cute hat from Rosie Posie Design Co is a fun way to celebrate this humble piece of punctuation. The hat is worked in two colors using mosaic knitting, so you’re slipping stitches and changing the color you work with every two rounds. It’s an easy introduction to mosaic, or to colorwork in general if you haven’t done it in the past.
Recycled Crafts
Easy Knitting Project Bag Sewing Tutorial
Keep your knitting or crochet projects organized and ready to go with this knitting bag! The bag has a wide bottom to give room for your skeins of yarn. It’s easy to grab and go to take your knitting or crochet projects with you. The bag is quick to make – it takes just 45 minutes or so to make! Go to Beginner Sewing Projects for the tutorial.
Recycled Crafts
Getting Started with Machine Embroidery
Are you ready to get started with machine embroidery? This helpful list of beginner tips from Crafty Life Mom is just what you need. With nine tips and detailed write ups on each one, you’ll be well on your way to creating machine embroidered masterpieces in no time. You will learn about supplies you are going to need as well as a few problems you may encounter.
Recycled Crafts
Folgate Headband Knitting Pattern
Need a little something to keep your ears warm in cold weather?. The Folgate headband is a simple headband, that is knitted in the round seamlessly. This little accessory will keep your ears warm on colder days. It uses worsted weight yarn. and English rib, which looks sort of like...
Recycled Crafts
Wednesday Addams Snood,Vest and 14 more Crochet Patterns
Calling all Wednesday Addams fans! We’ve got some exciting news for you. Netflix recently announced the upcoming series Wednesday and the crochet patterns to join her on her spooky adventures have been released!. That’s right, you can now make your very own Wednesday Addams vest, snood, and other patterns...
Recycled Crafts
3 Folding Techniques for Your Scrapbook Pages
Jaycee has some wonderful ways to add texture and dimension to your scrapbook layouts using 3 different folding techniques. In his process video creating this beautiful kitty cat page she’ll show you how to pleat paper, create circle fan shapes and fringe made from vellum. Visit the Altenew blog...
Recycled Crafts
Fun way to make a mid mod recycled plastic bottle decoration
I bet this project bounces in a fun way. I also bet that it would look cool with just silver balls or all sorts of other things. Pop on over to the blog Oh Daily Tries for the step by step tutorial on how to make a recycled plastic bottle mid mod decoration.
Recycled Crafts
2d Needle Felted Winter Scene! Free Tutorial from Living Felt
Have you been wanting to have a go at felting a picture? Perhaps you already have all you need to either wet felt or needle felt but you haven’t tried anything like this! Living Felt takes you from beginner to intermediate with this great real time tutorial with Marie Spaulding!
Recycled Crafts
Knit a Chunky Sweater to Stay Super Cozy
When it gets really cold where I live, I like to wear a lighter weight sweater with a chunky and boxier sweater on top. But even if you don’t layer your sweaters like I do, it’s great to have some chunky outer layers for the chilly season. The...
Comments / 0