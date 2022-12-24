ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Notices December 28, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners of Nassau County, Florida invites sealed proposals for:. For detailed information regarding the due date and requirements for this solicitation, please visit the Nassau County website at https://pbsystem.planetbids.com/portal/49083/portal-home. Solicitation information and documents can be obtained free-of-charge via the Countys vendor portal.
In pictures: Middle school basketball champs crowned

Fernandina Beach Middle School hosted Yulee and Hilliard’s girls basketball teams in the Nassau County championships Thursday. The Hilliard girls swept the night, with the junior varsity Lady Flashes, right, beating Yulee 26-19 and the varsity Lady Flashes, left, besting Yulee 32-20. Photos by Beth Jones/News-Leader. The Yulee Middle...
Yulee High teacher receives Gov. DeSantis Excellence in Education award

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced four recipients of the state Excellence in Education Award. Jan Van Delinder, a teacher from Yulee High School, received one of the awards, a check for $2,500 and a set of books for her classroom. The selected teachers were nominated by students, teachers, principals or...
