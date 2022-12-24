Read full article on original website
Biden outpacing Trump, Obama with diverse judicial nominees
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the Biden White House, a quartet of four female judges in Colorado encapsulates its mission when it comes to the federal judiciary. Charlotte Sweeney is the first openly LGBT woman to serve on the federal bench west of the Mississippi River and has a background in workers' rights. Nina Wang, an immigrant from Taiwan, is the first magistrate judge in the state to be elevated to a federal district seat.
EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution
DENVER (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That's a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near...
New Mexico allocates grants from $32M mine spill settlement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Six entities impacted by the 2015 Gold King Mine spill will share roughly $4 million in grants from a settlement, according to the New Mexico Attorney General’s office. Outgoing Attorney General Hector Balderas announced earlier this month that nearly $4.3 million will be divided...
Top 10 Colorado education stories of 2022
If you’re anything like us, you get to the end of the year and you can barely remember what happened. So we went back through our archives to reconstruct 2022. It turns out a lot happened!. Here’s a look at some of the top Colorado education stories of 2022,...
Colorado Considers Changing Its Red Flag Law After Mass Shooting at Nightclub
A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado’s red flag law, particularly in self-declared “Second Amendment sanctuaries,” where emergency petitions to remove a person’s guns are filed less frequently and usually denied.
Colorado’s K-12 accountability system ‘harming’ many schools, supt. says
A recent audit of Colorado’s K-12 accountability framework highlighted fundamental flaws with the system, said Dr. Don Haddad, superintendent of St. Vrain Valley Schools. The accreditation system, which tests students to assess K-12 schools, had not undergone an audit in more than a decade. St. Vrain Valley Schools helped to write the legislation that called for the audit, which passed in the 2021 session.
Colorado recruits providers for its free preschool program. Parents are next.
Jennifer Piper, a longtime home-based child care provider in Loveland, is brimming with questions about how Colorado’s new universal preschool program will work when it launches next fall. She recently sent a bulleted list of 14 questions to local officials, including basic ones about teacher qualification and curriculum requirements.
One dead in Colorado's first fatal avalanche of the season
WINTER PARK, Colo. (AP) — The day after Christmas, an avalanche at a mountain pass just west of Denver killed a 44-year-old man who was buried by the cascade, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office. The avalanche on Berthoud Pass, an over 11,000 feet (3,352 meters) in elevation...
Chris Schaefer selected as next CBI director
Colorado Department of Public Safety (CDPS) executive director Stan Hilkey has selected Chris Schaefer as the next director of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), effective Feb. 3, 2023. The Department of Public Safety selected Schaefer as director after a robust and competitive search followed by panel interviews with CDPS...
The Front Range Forecast: Warmth takes a break, wet snow coming
Warmth and foothills winds get replaced by rain/snow showers and snow Wednesday PM. Tuesday saw very warm temperatures and snowmelt ongoing. Some temperatures Tuesday afternoon climbed to 20-30 degrees above normal on the Plains (Figure 1). A front arrives midday Wednesday to bring a change. There is only about a 12 hour window when the main precipitation falls. The NWS and weatherunderground forecasts have temperatures around 47 when the system arrives and predict rain at first, mixing with the becoming snow in the evening. I've not seen many winter storms in Colorado start with rain - they often cool the air as the precipitation begins to fall and we get snow at fairly warm temperatures. We'll see!
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
