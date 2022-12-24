ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Biden outpacing Trump, Obama with diverse judicial nominees

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the Biden White House, a quartet of four female judges in Colorado encapsulates its mission when it comes to the federal judiciary. Charlotte Sweeney is the first openly LGBT woman to serve on the federal bench west of the Mississippi River and has a background in workers' rights. Nina Wang, an immigrant from Taiwan, is the first magistrate judge in the state to be elevated to a federal district seat.
EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution

DENVER (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That's a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near...
Colorado’s K-12 accountability system ‘harming’ many schools, supt. says

A recent audit of Colorado’s K-12 accountability framework highlighted fundamental flaws with the system, said Dr. Don Haddad, superintendent of St. Vrain Valley Schools. The accreditation system, which tests students to assess K-12 schools, had not undergone an audit in more than a decade. St. Vrain Valley Schools helped to write the legislation that called for the audit, which passed in the 2021 session.
Chris Schaefer selected as next CBI director

Colorado Department of Public Safety (CDPS) executive director Stan Hilkey has selected Chris Schaefer as the next director of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), effective Feb. 3, 2023. The Department of Public Safety selected Schaefer as director after a robust and competitive search followed by panel interviews with CDPS...
The Front Range Forecast: Warmth takes a break, wet snow coming

Warmth and foothills winds get replaced by rain/snow showers and snow Wednesday PM. Tuesday saw very warm temperatures and snowmelt ongoing. Some temperatures Tuesday afternoon climbed to 20-30 degrees above normal on the Plains (Figure 1). A front arrives midday Wednesday to bring a change. There is only about a 12 hour window when the main precipitation falls. The NWS and weatherunderground forecasts have temperatures around 47 when the system arrives and predict rain at first, mixing with the becoming snow in the evening. I've not seen many winter storms in Colorado start with rain - they often cool the air as the precipitation begins to fall and we get snow at fairly warm temperatures. We'll see!
