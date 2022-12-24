Warmth and foothills winds get replaced by rain/snow showers and snow Wednesday PM. Tuesday saw very warm temperatures and snowmelt ongoing. Some temperatures Tuesday afternoon climbed to 20-30 degrees above normal on the Plains (Figure 1). A front arrives midday Wednesday to bring a change. There is only about a 12 hour window when the main precipitation falls. The NWS and weatherunderground forecasts have temperatures around 47 when the system arrives and predict rain at first, mixing with the becoming snow in the evening. I've not seen many winter storms in Colorado start with rain - they often cool the air as the precipitation begins to fall and we get snow at fairly warm temperatures. We'll see!

LONGMONT, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO