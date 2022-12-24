Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxwilmington.com
Lanes reopen along U.S. 74/76 following traffic incident
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes have reopened along U.S. 74/76 after a disabled vehicle had caused two eastbound lanes to close. Previously, two eastbound lanes were closed between I-140 and Lanvale Road. Updates will be provided as more information...
foxwilmington.com
U.S. 17 in Pender County reopens following two-vehicle crash
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that U.S. 17 near Surf City is reopen following a two-vehicle crash. Previously, the incident caused traffic delays and closures at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office representative,...
foxwilmington.com
Dolphin Dip to take place in Surf City on New Year’s Day
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – Surf City will host the 2023 Dolphin Dip on Jan. 1. Per the announcement, the event will take place at the Roland Ave. Beach Access at 11 a.m. According to organizers, there will be costume contents and other entertainment along with the “The Dip” at noon. This free event will be family-friendly, and those who do not wish to enter the water are encouraged to come for the festivities.
