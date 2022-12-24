Read full article on original website
Art institute aims to break ground on BoCo campus in 2025
The nonprofit East Side Art Institute aims to break ground on a new campus in Boulder County in 2025, said Nancy Utterback, the organization’s founder. With help from a group of anonymous philanthropists, the institute secured an interest-free loan in 2021 for $750,000 to purchase land on the eastern corridor of the county, Utterback said. She called the funding an “absolute miracle.”
Longmont awarded nearly $200K in sustainability grants
Boulder County has awarded Longmont $194,233 to support sustainability projects, the county announced Dec. 16. Longmont will provide a 25% match to the grant, which will fund carbon footprint reduction at the wastewater treatment plant, zero-waste implementation at schools and in parks, and extreme heat resilience in households and communities, said Lisa Knoblauch, sustainability manager with the city.
Rick A. Campbell
Rick Allen Campbell, 56, passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on December 20, 2022 at his home in Loveland, Colorado. Rick was born September 24, 1966 in Harlan, Iowa to Richard and Luella Campbell. Rick is survived by his wife Vivian (Guerrero) and his son Joseph. He...
This week in Longmont: Wintertime Bingo at the Library
Most City facilities will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. Trash, recycling and compost will be collected one day later throughout the week. Recreation facilities will be open on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 Find schedules at longmontcolorado.gov/holidays.
Arthur Sutherland McPhee III
NOVEMBER 19, 1945 – DECEMBER 27, 2022. Arthur Sutherland McPhee III, age 77, of Loveland, Colorado passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.resthavencolorado.com for the McPhee family.
Jan. 11 community meeting on rebuilding in Boulder County
On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m., Boulder County will host an in-person community meeting for unincorporated Boulder County residents impacted by the Marshall Fire and their design professionals who have been assisting with the rebuilding process. The focus of this meeting will be to hear from residents and design professionals on what has worked well, what has not, what might be missing, and to discuss suggestions for improvements.
Longmont sets goals of completing 8 parks projects in 5 years
Longmont wants to get eight parks projects done in five years utilizing a new purchasing process. Director of Parks and Natural Resources David Bell explained the “Best Value Approach” to the city council on Tuesday. To expedite the parks process, staff is moving to a design build process and will look to bring in vendors to get the “best people coming to do the most work,” he said.
Virgil Troester
Virgil Troester, born September 22,1931 and passed away December 22,2022 at the age of 91. Virg was raised in McCook, Nebraska on a farm. He rode his horse, Pet, to school every day as a kid. He married Iris Sines, his high school sweetheart and love of his life, December 31, 1950. They moved to Greeley where he managed McDonalds Clothing Store. Virg and Iris were very involved in church and many community organizations. Whether he was riding a donkey in a parade, roasting a pig, or planting a garden, he enjoyed life. He was blessed with many good friends, he enjoyed playing cards, entertaining and barbecuing. Virg was an excellent woodworker and blessed family and friends with his signature cross. He loved being dad to Barbara (George)Lee, Ann Chantler, David (Sue) Troester. Better than being dad, he cherished holding his grandbabies, Heather Chantler, Holly Mitchell, Kristopher(Cami) Lee, Brooke (Jim) Chesbro and Alex Troester and his great grandbabies Makai and Addison Mitchell, Hudson and Ashton Chesbro, Iyla and Zoey Havekost.
Airport continues to cause chaos for Colorado families this holiday season
Delays at Denver International Airport continue to cause chaos for families this holiday season. Crowds of people celebrated Christmas at the airport, and they're still there.The majority of the problems are with Southwest Airlines, after the company canceled two-thirds of its flights. Some 2,700 Southwest flights were canceled Monday, with another 700 delayed. That's according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.Michelle Dirksen was among those stranded. She told CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White she was headed to Belize with her family from St. Louis, with a connecting flight in Denver. "It left 15 minutes before, and we were in line for over 5 hours trying to rebook. We can't get home," said Dirksen. "We had to come back for luggage because they can't find all our luggage. They say it's taking 2-4 days to get luggage." "We had Christmas dinner with 17 of us from pizza from 7-Eleven last night because that's all that was open. At least we're all together. It could be worse!" she added. "So, now we're on five separate flights out of here to go to another destination and we just pray none of those are canceled because now we're all split up."
‘We don’t want your kind of business’: Food pantry organizer says retail landlords thwart needed program
For months, Liz Watts has been searching for a new Aurora location for the food pantry she started just before the pandemic began in 2020. Her wishlist is relatively short: air conditioning, adequate parking and a ground level entrance for shoppers who are elderly or disabled. “You’d be surprised how...
The best restaurant in Colorado, according to Guy Fieri
If you're looking for someone who knows good food, the so-called "Mayor of Flavortown" might be a good place to start.
Longmont police report: Dec. 27, 2022
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Man shot on Christmas Day in south Longmont
Longmont police are investigating a Christmas Day shooting that left one man hospitalized. Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, a man in his 20s was shot in the 1200 block of South Coffman Street in south Longmont, a spokesperson with Longmont Public Safety said. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
Reader: If Casa Bonita Serves Good Food, It's Worth the Wait
Casa Bonita will reopen next May, according to an announcement just shared by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park who bought the pink entertainment palace at 6715 West Colfax Avenue late last year. The two Colorado natives were joined by Dana Rodriguez, the Denver-based executive chef for the project, in revealing the date as a special gift to impatient fans of Casa Bonita.
The Front Range Forecast: Warmth takes a break, wet snow coming
Warmth and foothills winds get replaced by rain/snow showers and snow Wednesday PM. Tuesday saw very warm temperatures and snowmelt ongoing. Some temperatures Tuesday afternoon climbed to 20-30 degrees above normal on the Plains (Figure 1). A front arrives midday Wednesday to bring a change. There is only about a 12 hour window when the main precipitation falls. The NWS and weatherunderground forecasts have temperatures around 47 when the system arrives and predict rain at first, mixing with the becoming snow in the evening. I've not seen many winter storms in Colorado start with rain - they often cool the air as the precipitation begins to fall and we get snow at fairly warm temperatures. We'll see!
Good morning, Longmont!
Some sun, then turning cloudy; a morning shower in spots, then rain late this afternoon. Colder with 2-4 inches of snow; snow can make roads and sidewalks slippery, disrupting travel. Thursday. 40 °F. Mostly cloudy. Thursday Night. 17 °F. Partly to mostly cloudy. Friday. 38 °F. Periods...
Hotel proposal indicates shift toward more tourism in Longmont
In a recent resident sentiment survey by Visit Longmont, 40% of responders saw tourism in Longmont positively — but over half were unsure what to think of tourism. “That’s because overall people never think of Longmont as a tourism destination,” said Kimberlee McKee, executive director of the Longmont Downtown Development Authority and vice president on the Visit Longmont board. “They think, are tourists coming here? It feels like something new … I think we’re just starting to educate the community about the benefits of tourism and that yes, indeed, people do stay here, and that tourism is a generator.”
Breaking: Longmont police investigating Monday house explosion
Three men were hospitalized after a house explosion in Longmont on Monday night. According to a press release from Longmont Public Safety, the Longmont Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls of a house explosion around 9 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of Placer Avenue, in the general area of Ninth Avenue and Lashley Street near Clark Centennial Park.
Longmont youth dominates World Spartan Race
Longmont’s Braydyn Mendoza is taking on the world, one Spartan Race at a time. Braydyn is an 11-year-old boy who trains with his father, Joey Mendoza, at Warrior Playground in Longmont. For years Braydyn has watched his dad continuously place in Spartan Races across the country and one day...
2 found dead in Aurora home Christmas Eve morning
AURORA, Colo. — Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday morning on Boston Street near East Colfax Avenue. That's about three blocks east of the city line with Denver. Aurora Police (APD) said they were called at around 10:30 a.m. The circumstances around the incident and the...
