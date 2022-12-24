After enduring a myriad of health problems over the past few years, Ozzy Osbourne is eager to get back on on stage. But he says there's one obstacle left to overcome. "My head is alright, my creativity is OK, my singing's OK but I just can't fucking walk much now," the Black Sabbath and solo star explained during a recent interview on his SiriusXM radio station. "I can't tell you how fucking frustrating life has become... I've never been this ill this long in my life."

