The Song Prince Refused to Let Elvis Costello Sing

Asking permission to cover another artist's song is one thing; asking permission from Prince is another. In 1997, Elvis Costello approached Prince and asked if he could record his 1985 hit "Pop Life" for his upcoming compilation, Extreme Honey: Very Best of Warner Bros. Years. Costello and the Attractions had previously played the song live "in the style of [John Lennon's] 'Instant Karma,'" as he put it to the Chicago Tribune in 1999. Costello was aiming to do it with a "slightly lighter feel" in the studio.
30 Years Ago: Duran Duran Begins a Second Act With ‘Ordinary World’

Duran Duran would one day earn induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but they were in a much different place as “Ordinary World” arrived on Dec. 19, 1992. The group’s previous album, 1990’s Liberty, didn’t reach the same commercial heights as earlier efforts like 1982’s Rio. Neither did singles such as "Violence of Summer (Love's Taking Over)" or “Serious.”
LadBaby Break Beatles’ U.K. Christmas No. 1 Record

Husband-and-wife team LadBaby broke the Beatles’ long-standing record of U.K. Christmas No. 1 singles. They reached five in a row – one more than the Fab Four – after their cover of Band Aid’s “Feed the World” became the fastest-selling single of the year, shifting more than 65,000 units over the past week. The light-hearted video can be seen below.
35 Jewish Rock Stars

Some of the biggest rock stars in history happen to be Jewish, either by birth or conversion. Given the rich musical tradition of the Jewish people, this should hardly come as a surprise. Songs are used in celebration, in times of happiness and in times of sorrow. Holy scriptures are shared out loud in a chanting presentation, rather than simply being spoken.
The Smile Announces Live Album Recorded at Montreux Jazz Festival

The Smile will release a new live album, The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022, as a digital-only release on Dec. 14. The seven-track album includes songs from the band's debut LP, A Light for Attracting Attention, that were recorded live at the legendary annual festival held in Switzerland. Since its 1967 inception, the event has regularly drawn some of the biggest names in music, but this isn't the first time the Smile's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have performed at the festival. In 2003 they appeared with their other band Radiohead for a 24-song set.
Listen to Unearthed Kevin DuBrow-Era Quiet Riot Song

Quiet Riot has released a previously unfinished track featuring late vocalist Kevin DuBrow and late drummer Frankie Banali. "I Can't Hold On" appears on a newly remastered version of the group's 2008 album, Rehab, which has been added to streaming services for the first time. You can watch a video below.
Please don’t film me in 2023

In my favorite TikTok video of 2022, an amateur interviewer with a tiny microphone approaches a stranger in an AC/DC T-shirt minding their own business. Pushing the mic in front of the person’s face, the interviewer comes in with the favorite question of gatekeepers from time immemorial:. “Can you...
Carole King Praises Biopic Casting of Daisy Edgar-Jones

Producers announced Daisy Edgar-Jones as the star of an upcoming Carole King biopic, and the legendary singer-songwriter has given her seal of approval. The movie is based on the Broadway show Beautiful, which ran for five years starting in 2014, and will feature many of King’s best-known songs including “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Feel The Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “It’s Too Late.”
Lars Ulrich’s Childhood: Metallica Drummer’s First 72 Seasons

Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members.
Ozzy Osbourne’s Tour Dilemma: ‘I Just Can’t F—ing Walk Much’

After enduring a myriad of health problems over the past few years, Ozzy Osbourne is eager to get back on on stage. But he says there's one obstacle left to overcome. "My head is alright, my creativity is OK, my singing's OK but I just can't fucking walk much now," the Black Sabbath and solo star explained during a recent interview on his SiriusXM radio station. "I can't tell you how fucking frustrating life has become... I've never been this ill this long in my life."
Hear Ozzy Osbourne Lead Charity Holiday Single

Ozzy Osbourne can be heard narrating a wartime holiday story that opens a new Christmas charity single in aid of cancer victims and their families. Pink Floyd's Nick Mason, Duran Duran's ex-guitarist Andy Taylor and former Slade singer Noddy Holder also appear on the track, "This Christmas Time," led by musical collective Evamore, which can be heard below.
Listen to Iggy Pop’s Latest Single, ‘Strung Out Johnny’

Iggy Pop has released another single, "Strung Out Johnny," from his upcoming album Every Loser. The new track finds Pop singing in his arrestingly low register: "Love becomes compulsive, it's wiser to say no / God made me a junkie – but Satan told me so." You can listen to "Strung Out Johnny" down below.
