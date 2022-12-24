ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Area paralyzed by winter storm

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
The Lima News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3piGZL_0jtaP3ig00
Shawn O’Neil uses a snow blower to clear Wind-driven snow from a winter storm that remains in effect for Northwest Ohio until 7am Saturday morning. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

LIMA — Thursday night and Friday mixed rain and snow, combined with winds of up to 50 mph led to winter weather advisories in Lima-area counties on Friday. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take winter-weather precautions.

Cheri Newton, public information office for Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, said the agency received reports from drivers on low visibility and a slow commute. She said Lima roads are clear enough to where drivers can see parts of the street, but a large amount of ice remains.

According to the National Weather Service, snow may continue throughout the evening into Saturday morning, with a wind chill making the temperature feel as low as -30 degrees Fahrenheit. Strong winds of up to 50 mph Friday evening are expected to slow slightly to 40 mph on Saturday and 25 mph on Sunday.

Frostbite can occur within minutes of exposure. Symptoms include redness or pain in an area of the skin, a white or grayish-yellow color, skin that feels firm or waxy and numbness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Medical attention should be sought immediately in the case of frostbite or hypothermia. According to the CDC, hypothermia symptoms include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness.

According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, anyone who must travel should dress in layers and wear a coat, hat and gloves. An emergency supply kit for the car should include jumper cables, sand or cat litter, a flashlight, a first-aid kit, warm clothing, gloves, hats, bottled water and non-perishable food.

Newton said 88 trucks out of an available 110 are out clearing the roads in 12-hour shifts. Anyone out driving should give themselves and the plows plenty of room.

Auglaize County declared a Level 2 snow emergency at 10:09 a.m., warning that roadways were hazardous due to blowing and drifting snow and ice. It had previously issued a Level 1 snow advisory at 4 a.m.

Putnam County is under a Level 3 roadway advisory as of 7 a.m. Friday. Roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it’s absolutely necessary to travel.

Allen County put a Level 1 roadway advisory into effect at 12:45 a.m. Friday, warning of snow or ice-covered roads with possible drifting.

The Allen County RTA bus service fixed routes switched over to vans at 10:20 a.m. and those who need a ride will need to flag down the vans, according to a release. There is no charge for rides in these vans.

Hardin County is under a Level 2 snow emergency as of 5:30 a.m., according to its Facebook page. “We have been advised of some intermittent white-out conditions on some of the roadways due to the windy conditions and blowing snow,” the office said. “Please use caution if you need to travel.”

Mercer County switched to a Level 2 snow emergency at 1:30 p.m., warning that roadways were slick and there were white-out conditions in places. It also warned of slide-offs along U.S. 33.

Hancock County declared a Level 3 weather emergency as of 9 a.m. It previously had a Level 2 weather advisory at 7:45 a.m., saying roadways were hazardous.

According to the Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, generators or grills should never be used indoors or near windows, as this could cause carbon monoxide poisoning. Homes should not be heated with a gas stovetop or oven.

Across Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to more than 300 crashes and assisted more than 1,200 drivers since 8 a.m. Thursday, according to an update from the Department of Public Safety. There have been several road closures due to jackknifed commercial trucks, downed power lines and other crashes.

ODOT crews are mixing road salt with additives to increase its efficacy in freezing temperatures. Crews will work until the weather and roads clear, including on Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

American Electric Power reported that as of 1 p.m. Friday, more than 13,000 customers were without power. Crews are working to restore outages but strong winds create new outages.

Newton said the weather conditions are more dangerous than they look and anyone who can avoid going outside should.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lima News

Storm affects residential pipes in Lima

LIMA — Much of the midwestern United States was hit with a powerful winter storm over the holiday weekend, producing strong winds, heavy snowfall and blistering cold, affecting traffic, holiday travel and residential power. And the city of Lima was no different. “Due to the extremely low temperatures, high...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Fire departments throughout NW Ohio share in grant funds

COLUMBUS — Ten fire departments throughout Putnam County will share in more than $360,000 in grant funds released Wednesday by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office to assist first responders in upgrading to a universal communications system. Recipients of the 2023 Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems grant also include...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WDTN

More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
DAYTON, OH
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 27, 2022

Chilly today, but we are coming up off of our lows that we put in over the holiday weekend. We are still 24 hours away from significant warming, but it is coming. Today we should get clouds to break up for more sun. High pressure is being analysed in over areas to our southwest this morning, but we move quickly onto the backside of that high this afternoon. That should promote south and southwest breezes, which will kickstart our move to warmer temps. We clear out overnight, but with warmer air moving over our cold surface, fog can develop for tomorrow morning.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Top 10 of 2022: No. 8

Per tradition, we love to take a look at the top posts online from the previous year. It offers many insights into the hot topics, concerns and interests of Ohio agriculture. Between Christmas and New Year’s we’re counting down the top 10 web stories from 2022. Here’s No....
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Wednesday morning N. Cole St. blaze destroys barn

LIMA — Firefighters from more than a half-dozen departments battled a Lima-area barn fire Wednesday morning that left 35 head of cattle and five dogs dead. Crews from the American Township Fire Department were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to a residence on 5150 N. Cole St. in reference to a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find the a large barn fully engulfed by fire. The blaze reportedly could be seen from miles away.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Reminder on what to do if water pipes burst

LIMA — The City of Lima is reminding community members to be careful of water damage. Over the weekend, low temperatures in the area did cause some community members to experience frozen pipes in their homes. “If you have frozen pipes in your residence and you are waiting for...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Snow levels for Allen, Putnam, Auglaize – Sat. 11 a.m.

LIMA — As of Saturday morning, heavy snow has stopped throughout much of The Lima News readership area, but strong winds are still making driving difficult across the region. As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Allen County has been under a Level 1 snow emergency since around 7 a.m....
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Christmas Day pipe burst at library leads to widespread damage

Facility closed until further notice as clean up continues. An army of volunteers, professionals and first responders who quickly assembled on Christmas Day have helped the Logan County Libraries wade through a stressful situation and move into recovery, after frozen pipes caused a sprinkler to burst above the computer lab, leading to 2 to 3 inches of flooding throughout the entire facility.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

10AM Winter Storm Elliott update

ERIE COUNTY – Below is information for Winter Storm Elliott as of 10AM Friday. WEATHER: A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until 1PM Saturday, and a Wind Chill Advisory is now in effect until 12PM Sunday. Those advisories replace the Winter Storm Warning and Wind Chill Warning, which expired at 10AM.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Ohio issues Christmas Eve weather update; I-75 closed in SW Ohio

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) continues to monitor the winter weather system that is impacting Ohio and coordination with federal, state and local partners. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers continue to patrol the roadways to assist stranded motorists and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT)...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Ohio man missing, reward for infromation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Ohio man is missing and his family is offering a reward for information on his location. The City of Byron Police Department says that Noah Johnson has been missing since November 18. Police are urging the public to help find Johnson. Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department. Officials say there is a $3,000 reward for anyone who has information that will lead to Johnson.
OHIO STATE
newsnet5

FORECAST: Christmas will be cold and blustery across NE Ohio

CLEVELAND — Light snow and flurries will continue across the area Saturday night through Christmas Day. A heavier snow squall will likely continue along the shoreline of Lake and Ashtabula Counties with additional snow accumulations. It will be windy, but local travel should improve by Christmas morning. Highs on Christmas Day will top out in the teens with wind chills below zero.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
9K+
Followers
299
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy