Area paralyzed by winter storm

Shawn O’Neil uses a snow blower to clear Wind-driven snow from a winter storm that remains in effect for Northwest Ohio until 7am Saturday morning. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

LIMA — Thursday night and Friday mixed rain and snow, combined with winds of up to 50 mph led to winter weather advisories in Lima-area counties on Friday. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take winter-weather precautions.

Cheri Newton, public information office for Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, said the agency received reports from drivers on low visibility and a slow commute. She said Lima roads are clear enough to where drivers can see parts of the street, but a large amount of ice remains.

According to the National Weather Service, snow may continue throughout the evening into Saturday morning, with a wind chill making the temperature feel as low as -30 degrees Fahrenheit. Strong winds of up to 50 mph Friday evening are expected to slow slightly to 40 mph on Saturday and 25 mph on Sunday.

Frostbite can occur within minutes of exposure. Symptoms include redness or pain in an area of the skin, a white or grayish-yellow color, skin that feels firm or waxy and numbness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Medical attention should be sought immediately in the case of frostbite or hypothermia. According to the CDC, hypothermia symptoms include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness.

According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, anyone who must travel should dress in layers and wear a coat, hat and gloves. An emergency supply kit for the car should include jumper cables, sand or cat litter, a flashlight, a first-aid kit, warm clothing, gloves, hats, bottled water and non-perishable food.

Newton said 88 trucks out of an available 110 are out clearing the roads in 12-hour shifts. Anyone out driving should give themselves and the plows plenty of room.

Auglaize County declared a Level 2 snow emergency at 10:09 a.m., warning that roadways were hazardous due to blowing and drifting snow and ice. It had previously issued a Level 1 snow advisory at 4 a.m.

Putnam County is under a Level 3 roadway advisory as of 7 a.m. Friday. Roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it’s absolutely necessary to travel.

Allen County put a Level 1 roadway advisory into effect at 12:45 a.m. Friday, warning of snow or ice-covered roads with possible drifting.

The Allen County RTA bus service fixed routes switched over to vans at 10:20 a.m. and those who need a ride will need to flag down the vans, according to a release. There is no charge for rides in these vans.

Hardin County is under a Level 2 snow emergency as of 5:30 a.m., according to its Facebook page. “We have been advised of some intermittent white-out conditions on some of the roadways due to the windy conditions and blowing snow,” the office said. “Please use caution if you need to travel.”

Mercer County switched to a Level 2 snow emergency at 1:30 p.m., warning that roadways were slick and there were white-out conditions in places. It also warned of slide-offs along U.S. 33.

Hancock County declared a Level 3 weather emergency as of 9 a.m. It previously had a Level 2 weather advisory at 7:45 a.m., saying roadways were hazardous.

According to the Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, generators or grills should never be used indoors or near windows, as this could cause carbon monoxide poisoning. Homes should not be heated with a gas stovetop or oven.

Across Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to more than 300 crashes and assisted more than 1,200 drivers since 8 a.m. Thursday, according to an update from the Department of Public Safety. There have been several road closures due to jackknifed commercial trucks, downed power lines and other crashes.

ODOT crews are mixing road salt with additives to increase its efficacy in freezing temperatures. Crews will work until the weather and roads clear, including on Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

American Electric Power reported that as of 1 p.m. Friday, more than 13,000 customers were without power. Crews are working to restore outages but strong winds create new outages.

Newton said the weather conditions are more dangerous than they look and anyone who can avoid going outside should.