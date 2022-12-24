ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals vs. Patriots live stream, time, viewing info for Week 16

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0CE9_0jtaOuEB00

The Cincinnati Bengals visit the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve for a game with much at stake.

Cincinnati clinched a playoff berth on Thursday but would still love a seventh victory in a row, this one against an AFC team that would keep them in the hunt for the AFC’s top playoff seed.

New England has lost three of its last four to sit at 7-7 and looked uncharacteristically out of sorts for a Bill Belichick-led team this late in a season.

Given the short week, that might make it something of a trap game for a Bengals team that started slow last week before beating Tampa Bay.

Here’s a look at viewing info for the game.

Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots on Saturday, December 24 (1 p.m. ET)

TV info: CBS

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)

Location: Gillette Stadium

Forecast: Cloudy, 17 degrees

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Opponent Wire site: Patriots Wire

Odds: Bengals -3

