Psilocybin, other psychedelics, officially decriminalized in Colorado
Coloradans can now have and share psilocybin, DMT, ibogaine and mescaline in the state — but they're still Schedule I narcotics and illegal on the federal level.
cobizmag.com
Made in Colorado 2022 — Emerging Manufacturer
All Made In Colorado’s winners and finalists have at least one thing in common: They all make products in Colorado. It underlines the sheer breadth of the products made in Colorado. While the Colorado manufacturing base is not as established as places like the Rust Belt and the Southeast, it is also unconstrained by tradition and underpinned by innovation.
coloradosun.com
The last few months of 2022 have been particularly deadly for Coloradans who are homeless
It’s been a deadly week for people who are homeless in Colorado, in keeping with a yearlong trend of rising deaths among those living outdoors. One person who was homeless in Denver likely froze to death during last week’s sub-zero temperatures, and two others were killed in violent attacks, according to investigators. Four others died during the arctic temperatures in Colorado Springs, officials said.
See Inside Supermax + Other Notorious Colorado Prisons and Jails
Colorado is a beautiful state known for things like its world-famous ski mountains, stunning examples of mother nature, and even South Park. However, Colorado is also famous for being home to numerous prisons, including one that houses the worst of the worst. Keep scrolling to learn more and take virtual...
steamboatradio.com
Statewide task force to fight organized retail theft
A statewide task force has been set up to help fight organized retail theft, and the online resale of stolen goods. Attorney General Phil Weiser made the announcement Wednesday about the coordination among local law enforcement. Senator-elect Dylan Roberts, who represents Northwest Colorado, helped with the bill that goes into...
Colorado Isn’t Square, it’s a Hexahectaenneacontakaiheptagon
Even though the state of Colorado appears to be square on a map, it is far from being the shape of a square or even a rectangle. Colorado's borders look as if there are only four sides, but in reality, there are a total of 697. This makes the state...
Colorado Claims Several World Records in 2022
It was a record-setting year for Colorado, thanks to hula hoops, carabiners, and wrapping paper. In May 2022, Jenny Doan set two hula hoop world records in Denver. She climbed the most consecutive stairs while hula-hooping (10,241), and one day later, she spun the most hula-hoops ever while suspended upside down (23).
3 changes that could impact Coloradans' lives in 2023
Policy changes that may impact the daily lives of some Coloradans are set to be ushered in once 2023 hits. House Bill 1343 passed in 2020, banning the sale of non-cage-free eggs in the state. Beginning on January 1, egg producers will have two years to comply with the new policy.
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
KDVR.com
Russian oligarch dies, raising suspicions
Matt Mauro looks at the latest in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including the death of an oligarch who opposed the war. Matt Mauro looks at the latest in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including the death of an oligarch who opposed the war. Therapy horses were rescued from the...
Westword
Denver's Saddest Dispensary Closings of 2022
Colorado's marijuana industry had a rough go in 2022, with prices and dispensary sales dropping at rates not seen since recreational sales began almost nine years ago. The tough times led to a number of business takeovers over the past year, with Colorado cannabis business acquisitions crossing $600 million by the fall, even before several more big deals were announced.
Colorado’s Poorest County Has 10 Cool Things Going for It
Costilla County might be the poorest county in Colorado, but this part of the state is extremely rich in history and historic places that are significant to the story of Colorado. Some people may think there is nothing to see or do in the poorest part of Colorado, but that...
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 Stimulus Payment Are Already Sent To Residents In Colorado Until 2023
Up to $1,500 stimulus payments will be received by residents of Colorado until 2023. The payments were originally $400 per recipient, but due to Colorado’s developing economy, the amount increased, says Notheis. The government of Colorado is obliged to give any excess of the collected revenues back to its...
95rockfm.com
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
The best restaurant in Colorado, according to Guy Fieri
If you're looking for someone who knows good food, the so-called "Mayor of Flavortown" might be a good place to start.
Westword
Why Colorado Tokers Love Grandpa's Stash
Smoking weed with your parents isn't the outlier it used to be: Half of them were getting high in secret before legalization. But with your grandparents? That takes levels of diplomacy that Henry Kissinger still dreams of. Go ahead, look it up. He's alive. Coming across Grandpa's old cough medicine...
natureworldnews.com
Colorado Plastic Bag Ban Effective 2024, 10-Cent Fee Starts January 1, 2023
Beginning January 1, 2023, consumers in Colorado must pay a 10-cent fee to businesses for each plastic bag they take out of the store. By 2024, the total ban-which will be subject to stringent exemptions-will be fully implemented. A bill that was approved by the state legislature in 2021 and...
cpr.org
2,000 boxes of Colorado archives documents to be checked for damage after multiple pipes leak
Burst pipes caused water to spread across four floors of the Colorado State Archives in downtown Denver on two days in the last week. The extent of the damage isn’t yet clear; workers will have to remove about 2,000 boxes of documents and check them for damage, according to Doug Platt, a spokesperson for the state Department of Personnel and Administration.
Watch: You Might Never Use A Public Restroom In Colorado Again
I'm sure we're all thankful for public toilets, but we'd probably rather not see or know what happens when you flush one. We've always known that public restrooms were prime breeding grounds for bacteria, germs, and pathogens. But, guess what? When you gotta go, you gotta go - so you do what you have to do and try not to think about the filthy environment you are in.
1037theriver.com
Check Out Entire Neighborhood Eerily Abandoned in Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. You hear about abandoned buildings or abandoned homes, even abandoned businesses all the time, but it's seldom you come across an entire neighborhood that has been abandoned.
Comments / 4