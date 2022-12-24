ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

cobizmag.com

Made in Colorado 2022 — Emerging Manufacturer

All Made In Colorado’s winners and finalists have at least one thing in common: They all make products in Colorado. It underlines the sheer breadth of the products made in Colorado. While the Colorado manufacturing base is not as established as places like the Rust Belt and the Southeast, it is also unconstrained by tradition and underpinned by innovation.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

The last few months of 2022 have been particularly deadly for Coloradans who are homeless

It’s been a deadly week for people who are homeless in Colorado, in keeping with a yearlong trend of rising deaths among those living outdoors. One person who was homeless in Denver likely froze to death during last week’s sub-zero temperatures, and two others were killed in violent attacks, according to investigators. Four others died during the arctic temperatures in Colorado Springs, officials said.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
steamboatradio.com

Statewide task force to fight organized retail theft

A statewide task force has been set up to help fight organized retail theft, and the online resale of stolen goods. Attorney General Phil Weiser made the announcement Wednesday about the coordination among local law enforcement. Senator-elect Dylan Roberts, who represents Northwest Colorado, helped with the bill that goes into...
Colorado Jill

Colorado Claims Several World Records in 2022

It was a record-setting year for Colorado, thanks to hula hoops, carabiners, and wrapping paper. In May 2022, Jenny Doan set two hula hoop world records in Denver. She climbed the most consecutive stairs while hula-hooping (10,241), and one day later, she spun the most hula-hoops ever while suspended upside down (23).
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Russian oligarch dies, raising suspicions

Matt Mauro looks at the latest in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including the death of an oligarch who opposed the war. Matt Mauro looks at the latest in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including the death of an oligarch who opposed the war. Therapy horses were rescued from the...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver's Saddest Dispensary Closings of 2022

Colorado's marijuana industry had a rough go in 2022, with prices and dispensary sales dropping at rates not seen since recreational sales began almost nine years ago. The tough times led to a number of business takeovers over the past year, with Colorado cannabis business acquisitions crossing $600 million by the fall, even before several more big deals were announced.
DENVER, CO
95rockfm.com

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO
Westword

Why Colorado Tokers Love Grandpa's Stash

Smoking weed with your parents isn't the outlier it used to be: Half of them were getting high in secret before legalization. But with your grandparents? That takes levels of diplomacy that Henry Kissinger still dreams of. Go ahead, look it up. He's alive. Coming across Grandpa's old cough medicine...
DENVER, CO
Retro 102.5

Watch: You Might Never Use A Public Restroom In Colorado Again

I'm sure we're all thankful for public toilets, but we'd probably rather not see or know what happens when you flush one. We've always known that public restrooms were prime breeding grounds for bacteria, germs, and pathogens. But, guess what? When you gotta go, you gotta go - so you do what you have to do and try not to think about the filthy environment you are in.
COLORADO STATE
1037theriver.com

Check Out Entire Neighborhood Eerily Abandoned in Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. You hear about abandoned buildings or abandoned homes, even abandoned businesses all the time, but it's seldom you come across an entire neighborhood that has been abandoned.
COLORADO STATE

