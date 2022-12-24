ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint

A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
State Climatologist Discusses Wisconsin's Changing Climate

(By Bridgit Bowden, Wisconsin Public Radio) Winter in Wisconsin conjures images of skiing, snow angels, snowmobiling and other cold-weather fun. But, according to Bridgit Bowden with Wisconsin Public Radio, it can also bring dreaded events like freezing rain and ice storms. One person asked Wisconsin Public Radio's WHYsconsin if the state is experiencing more freezing rain and "wintry mix" events as the climate changes.
Wisconsin roads ranked 5th worst in US

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has the fifth worst roads in the entire country, according to a recent study on The Best and Worst Roads in the U.S. from ConsumerAffairs. The study was determined by analyzing data from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration and other government agencies, as well as surveying residents throughout the nation.
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
Gov Evers Names Sheboygan County Executive as New DNR Secretary

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Governor Tony Evers has found his next DNR Secretary. Evers named Sheboygan County Administrator Adam Payne to the position on Tuesday. He'll be set to take over leadership as of January 3rd. In a statement, Evers says Payne has a long history of conservation and led the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association, and worked in the farmland preservation program at the state ag department.
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin

One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
Wisconsin DNR to hold Bob Ross-inspired 5k

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a race to promote tree health across the state. The Happy Little 5k is inspired by Bob Ross and is open to people of all abilities. Participants get to pick their start and finish lines and can compete against partners.
One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms

For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
Wisconsin Pork Association Youth Committee Offering a Scholarship Program

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin Pork Association Youth Committee is offering a scholarship program to assist youth in developing pork production projects for 4-H and FFA members. The goal of the program is to encourage youth to become involved in the Wisconsin pork industry, offering opportunities to develop life skills...
Queering the family farm: Despite obstacles, LGBTQ farmers find fertile ground in Midwest

By Bennet Goldstein  Wisconsin Watch  Shannon and Eve Mingalone avow that their farmers market booth is “very gay.”  They hang strings of pride flags and sell rainbow stickers to help pay for gender-affirming care, like hormone replacement therapy, for Eve.  Sometimes, when parents and their teenagers pass the booth, the adults glance, then speed ahead. The kids pause for a...
Alliant Energy completes 50-MW southern Wisconsin solar project

The rural community of Fulton, Wisconsin, is the latest to benefit from the recent surge in solar development across the state. Alliant Energy completed its 50-MW North Rock Solar Project. “The jobs and economic impact created by this project have already benefited our community,” said Connie Winter, Rock County board...
