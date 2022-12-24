Read full article on original website
QSR Web
A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint
A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
cwbradio.com
State Climatologist Discusses Wisconsin's Changing Climate
(By Bridgit Bowden, Wisconsin Public Radio) Winter in Wisconsin conjures images of skiing, snow angels, snowmobiling and other cold-weather fun. But, according to Bridgit Bowden with Wisconsin Public Radio, it can also bring dreaded events like freezing rain and ice storms. One person asked Wisconsin Public Radio's WHYsconsin if the state is experiencing more freezing rain and "wintry mix" events as the climate changes.
News 3 Now welcomes (back) Kelly Slifka
There's a new face on the News 3 Now This Morning team, but it's one you may have seen before.
CBS 58
Wisconsin roads ranked 5th worst in US
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has the fifth worst roads in the entire country, according to a recent study on The Best and Worst Roads in the U.S. from ConsumerAffairs. The study was determined by analyzing data from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration and other government agencies, as well as surveying residents throughout the nation.
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers appoints new secretary of Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has a new DNR secretary. Gov. Tony Evers (D) has appointed Adam N. Payne to serve as the leader of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Payne, a Plymouth native, takes over for retiring secretary Preston D. Cole. “Adam has deep Wisconsin roots and understands...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WBAY Green Bay
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
cwbradio.com
Gov Evers Names Sheboygan County Executive as New DNR Secretary
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Governor Tony Evers has found his next DNR Secretary. Evers named Sheboygan County Administrator Adam Payne to the position on Tuesday. He'll be set to take over leadership as of January 3rd. In a statement, Evers says Payne has a long history of conservation and led the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association, and worked in the farmland preservation program at the state ag department.
Census snapshot: Wisconsin added 12,000 people from 2021 to 2022
(The Center Square) – Most of Wisconsin’s new people moved into the state. The U.S. Census Bureau last week released a population snapshot. The numbers show that Wisconsin’s population grew by 12.438 people between July 2021 and July of 2022. That includes what the Census Bureau calls a natural change of a loss of 1,758...
wizmnews.com
Runner-up to Miss Wisconsin now gains that title, following winner’s status as new Miss America
A new Miss Wisconsin has officially been crowned, by the Miss America program. Because Grace Stanke of Wausau won the Miss America title earlier this month, Kylene Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will complete the rest of Stanke’s term as Miss Wisconsin, until next June. Spanbauer was the first-runnerup...
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin businesses are eligible for a grant to open a new location or expand an existing one
MILWAUKEE — Have you ever dreamed of opening your own small business or expanding one that you already have? If so, the Wisconsin Tomorrow Main Street Bounceback Grant offers the perfect opportunity for you to reach for your goals. The program was recently extended until Dec. 31, 2022, allowing...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR to hold Bob Ross-inspired 5k
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a race to promote tree health across the state. The Happy Little 5k is inspired by Bob Ross and is open to people of all abilities. Participants get to pick their start and finish lines and can compete against partners.
Wisconsin teen survives shark attack, goes on to win WIAA swimming title
In swimming, it takes plenty of laps and monotonous work. All for the possibility of a huge roar as Lucy Art won the WIAA State Swimming 50 Free Title.
One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin
Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
spectrumnews1.com
Staving off a supermajority: Democrats reflect on the challenge and look to a future of compromise
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsinites headed to the polls in November and ultimately decided they want more divided government in Madison. Once again, Democrats and Republicans will have to find common ground, especially on a state budget next year. Spectrum News 1 Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi sat down with Assembly...
wisfarmer.com
Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms
For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Pork Association Youth Committee Offering a Scholarship Program
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin Pork Association Youth Committee is offering a scholarship program to assist youth in developing pork production projects for 4-H and FFA members. The goal of the program is to encourage youth to become involved in the Wisconsin pork industry, offering opportunities to develop life skills...
Queering the family farm: Despite obstacles, LGBTQ farmers find fertile ground in Midwest
By Bennet Goldstein Wisconsin Watch Shannon and Eve Mingalone avow that their farmers market booth is “very gay.” They hang strings of pride flags and sell rainbow stickers to help pay for gender-affirming care, like hormone replacement therapy, for Eve. Sometimes, when parents and their teenagers pass the booth, the adults glance, then speed ahead. The kids pause for a...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Alliant Energy completes 50-MW southern Wisconsin solar project
The rural community of Fulton, Wisconsin, is the latest to benefit from the recent surge in solar development across the state. Alliant Energy completed its 50-MW North Rock Solar Project. “The jobs and economic impact created by this project have already benefited our community,” said Connie Winter, Rock County board...
