Wisconsin Agriculture in the Classroom Names 2023 Outstanding Educator of the Year
PLAINFIELD – Jessica Rettler has been named the 2023 Wisconsin Agriculture in the Classroom Outstanding Educator. Rettler is a fourth-grade educator at Tri-County Elementary School in Plainfield. The Outstanding Educator Award honors K-12 educators who work to enhance student learning and achievement in core subjects while increasing student awareness and understanding of the important role agriculture plays in students’ daily lives.
Local Organizations to Receive Funds for Emergency Shelters
Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority CEO and Executive Director Elmer Moore Jr., announced that 54 organizations will receive $2 million in grants from the WHEDA Foundation to provide emergency shelter, transitional residences, and extremely low-income housing. This year, the Foundation’s annual Housing Grant Program...
Wisconsin Gained About 12,000 New Residents from 2021 to 2022
(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin gained about 12,000 new residents from 2021 to 2022, according to new numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio, the numbers are an improvement over last year's population increase of 3,585 people, but there were once again more deaths than births for the second straight year in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Health Officials Pushing Wisconsinites to Get Vaccinated
(By Gaby Vinick, Wisconsin Public Radio) Health officials are pushing Wisconsinites to get vaccinated as COVID-19 bivalent booster rates have fallen short of their goals ahead of the holiday season. According to Gaby Vinick with Wisconsin Public Radio, the BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 variants of the omicron virus only recently emerged,...
Wisconsin businesses are eligible for a grant to open a new location or expand an existing one
MILWAUKEE — Have you ever dreamed of opening your own small business or expanding one that you already have? If so, the Wisconsin Tomorrow Main Street Bounceback Grant offers the perfect opportunity for you to reach for your goals. The program was recently extended until Dec. 31, 2022, allowing...
Census snapshot: Wisconsin added 12,000 people from 2021 to 2022
(The Center Square) – Most of Wisconsin’s new people moved into the state. The U.S. Census Bureau last week released a population snapshot. The numbers show that Wisconsin’s population grew by 12.438 people between July 2021 and July of 2022. That includes what the Census Bureau calls a natural change of a loss of 1,758...
A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint
A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
Gov. Evers announces $5 million investment into rural transit
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with WisDOT, announced Tuesday that 44 agencies that provide transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in rural areas of Wisconsin will benefit from more than $5 million in state and federal funds in 2023. “Whether it’s getting to and from...
U.S. Military Working to Combat Decline in New Recruits
(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) The U.S. military is working to combat a different kind of enemy this year: a significant decline in the number of new recruits signing up for service. According to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio, the Wisconsin Army National Guard's goal for recruitment was...
Committee Meets to Discuss Wisconsin's Livestock Siting Law
(Wisconsin Public Radio) A committee met for the first time Thursday as part of a review, which was broadcast on Wisconsin Eye. Every four years, the agency must convene a group of experts to provide technical input on the standards used in the state’s livestock siting law, which was first enacted in 2006.
Wisconsin Pork Association Youth Committee Offering a Scholarship Program
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin Pork Association Youth Committee is offering a scholarship program to assist youth in developing pork production projects for 4-H and FFA members. The goal of the program is to encourage youth to become involved in the Wisconsin pork industry, offering opportunities to develop life skills...
14-year-old Bayport student becomes Wisconsin's second pediatric flu death
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It’s the news you never want to hear, especially around the holidays. “It is with deep sadness that we are sharing with you the news of the death of a Bay Port High School student.”. Ava Schmidt, is a beloved sister, friend, daughter,...
Wisconsin’s spot in America’s Health Rankings 2022 Annual Report
(WFRV) – It highlights improvements, challenges, and disparities in the health and well-being of Americans in all 50 States and Wisconsin ranked 21st this year. Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare, Dr. Nicole Brady visited Local 5 Live with more on the results of America’s Health Rankings 2022 annual report and what are some of Wisconsin’s biggest strengths and challenges.
Gov. Evers appoints new secretary of Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has a new DNR secretary. Gov. Tony Evers (D) has appointed Adam N. Payne to serve as the leader of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Payne, a Plymouth native, takes over for retiring secretary Preston D. Cole. “Adam has deep Wisconsin roots and understands...
Wisconsin roads ranked 5th worst in US
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has the fifth worst roads in the entire country, according to a recent study on The Best and Worst Roads in the U.S. from ConsumerAffairs. The study was determined by analyzing data from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration and other government agencies, as well as surveying residents throughout the nation.
The Top Donors to Wisconsin Political Parties in 2022
The ex-wife of a Silicon Valley super-investor. The billionaire founders of ULINE. Tim Michels and his brothers. Mike Bloomberg. The governor of Illinois. Stephen Spielberg. In what has become a regular occurrence, millionaires and billionaires from inside and outside the state dumped cash into Wisconsin elections in 2022 through loopholes in campaign finance law. The bulk of the money went to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, according to an analysis of campaign finance data by The Badger Project.
Queering the family farm: Despite obstacles, LGBTQ farmers find fertile ground in Midwest
By Bennet Goldstein Wisconsin Watch Shannon and Eve Mingalone avow that their farmers market booth is “very gay.” They hang strings of pride flags and sell rainbow stickers to help pay for gender-affirming care, like hormone replacement therapy, for Eve. Sometimes, when parents and their teenagers pass the booth, the adults glance, then speed ahead. The kids pause for a...
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
State Climatologist Discusses Wisconsin's Changing Climate
(By Bridgit Bowden, Wisconsin Public Radio) Winter in Wisconsin conjures images of skiing, snow angels, snowmobiling and other cold-weather fun. But, according to Bridgit Bowden with Wisconsin Public Radio, it can also bring dreaded events like freezing rain and ice storms. One person asked Wisconsin Public Radio's WHYsconsin if the state is experiencing more freezing rain and "wintry mix" events as the climate changes.
Alliant Energy completes 50-MW southern Wisconsin solar project
The rural community of Fulton, Wisconsin, is the latest to benefit from the recent surge in solar development across the state. Alliant Energy completed its 50-MW North Rock Solar Project. “The jobs and economic impact created by this project have already benefited our community,” said Connie Winter, Rock County board...
