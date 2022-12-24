Read full article on original website
Nancy Barbour, 71 of Nebraska City, NE formerly of Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, December 31, 2022. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m.
Merlin R. Hall, 93, of Red Oak, Iowa
Service:Private family service to be held at a later date. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Merlin passed away on Monday evening, December 26, 2022, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Cherie K. Graham, 54, Omaha, NE formerly of Red Oak, IA
Location:Senior Center 2700 N 4th St, Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Chris C. Collins, 74, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Chris unexpectedly passed away on Monday, December 27, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Gary D. Annan, 84, of Coin, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Gary passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at: nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Barbara King, 68 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m.
Jordan Christopher Pierce, age 39, Oakland, Iowa
Visitation Location: Oakland United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 30, 2022. Memorials: A memorial fund is being established in Jordan's name.
Mary Lou Dukes, 89, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Start: 3:00 P.M. Visitation End: 4:00 P.M. Memorials: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Jack Baird, 91, Red Oak, Iowa
Service:Funeral ServiceName:Jack Baird Pronunciation: Age:91 From:Red Oak, IA
Family nervous after house is crashed into twice
A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
Perry A. Heard, 64, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: United Methodist Church, Rock Port. United Methodist Church, Rock Port. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Perry Heard Memorial Fund. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio, Missouri.
Council Bluffs woman arrested in Glenwood Friday
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs woman was arrested on multiple charges in Glenwood Friday. The Glenwood Police Department says 36-year-old Rikki Lillard was arrested for driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance, and contraband in a correctional facility. Lillard was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on...
Rock Port teen injured in Atchison County crash
(Tarkio) -- A Rock Port teen was injured following a two vehicle crash Tuesday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. on US 136 approximately two miles west of Tarkio. The patrol says a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile from Rock Port was northbound when he lost control on ice and entered the path of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe driven by 35-year-old Chris J. Miller of Tarkio.
Project 2022: Shenandoah projects
(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2022" series of reports looking back at the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's report looks at an incredible year of progress in Shenandoah--one dominated by major projects. Your browser does not support the audio element. Shenandoah officials...
Fremont County board backs road use, decommissioning agreements with Invenergy
(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials have backed a pair of agreements concerning a proposed wind turbine project in the eastern portion of the county. Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the road use and decommissioning agreements with Invenergy regarding the "Shenandoah Hills" wind project that would straddle the Page-Fremont County line south of Shenandoah. Per the plans approved by the board in July, 33 turbines would be constructed along or near the county line in Fremont County. Supervisors Chair Randy Hickey says the agreements need to be put in place to protect the county and provide accountability for the developers.
Long-time Christmas display operator Jack Baird passes
(Red Oak) -- KMAland residents are mourning the loss of the man behind one of the longest-running Christmas traditions in the region, Jack Baird. Just weeks after the Baird family flipped on their annual Christmas lights display for nearly the 50th straight year, Baird passed away on Sunday at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak at the age of 91. Up until the age of 89, Baird was actively working on his family farm, including the annual light display that has drawn visitors from all around KMAland. In a 2020 interview, Baird said the display started small after taking inspiration from his father-in-law.
15-year-old Missouri girl injured after pickup, SUV crash
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO.—One person was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Tuesday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ram 1500 driven by a 16-year-old Rock Port boy was northbound on U.S. 136 two miles west of Tarkio. The driver lost control on the ice covered road.
Omaha crews monitor ice jam for potential effects on power station
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ice jam on the Missouri River just north of Omaha is turning into a nuisance. Ice jams occur when ice clumps together to block or slow the flow of a river. Experts are monitoring it as OPPD is taking one of its plants offline along...
'This is terrible': Family flying back to Omaha after canceled flights
OMAHA, Neb. — One Omaha family says they aren't waiting for a flight home. We met the James family at Eppley last week before they flew out to Houston, Texas, to get on a cruise for the holidays. Now, they're driving back after their flight home was canceled. The...
