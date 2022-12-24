(Red Oak) -- KMAland residents are mourning the loss of the man behind one of the longest-running Christmas traditions in the region, Jack Baird. Just weeks after the Baird family flipped on their annual Christmas lights display for nearly the 50th straight year, Baird passed away on Sunday at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak at the age of 91. Up until the age of 89, Baird was actively working on his family farm, including the annual light display that has drawn visitors from all around KMAland. In a 2020 interview, Baird said the display started small after taking inspiration from his father-in-law.

