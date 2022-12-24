ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators can't convert final possession, fall 61-58 at Auburn

UF sophomore forward Alex Fudge leapt off both feet and made a potential game-changing steal as the clock ticked under 30 seconds, giving the Gators, who trailed by a lone point on the road at No. 20-ranked Auburn, one final attempt at escaping the Southeastern Conference opener with a victory despite a subpar shooting night.
2024 four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson names early top four

Ju'Juan Johnson will not be able to sign a national letter of intent for nearly a year from now, but the four-star prospect from Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy already has his recruiting favorites. Johnson named a top four of Colorado, Florida, Georgia and LSU on Wednesday. The Buffaloes and Gators...
Lady Vols to open SEC play at Florida

The Lady Vols will get SEC play underway on the road Thursday with a matchup against the Gators and the dual purpose of starting conference season with a win and wiping out what happened a year ago in Gainesville. Tipoff for Tennessee, 8-6, versus Florida, 11-2, is set for 6...
