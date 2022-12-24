ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion County, PA

pa.gov

Weight Limit Posted on Route 8 in Crawford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today a weight limit has been established on the Route 8 bridge over a branch of Oil Creek in Centerville Borough, Crawford County. The bridge has not previously had a weight restriction. The new restriction will limit the weight crossing it to 31...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

