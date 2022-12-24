Read full article on original website
Lane Restrictions Tomorrow on Lewisburg Bridge in Union and Northumberland Counties
Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised there will be lane restrictions on the Lewisburg River Bridge on Route 45 in Union County and at the intersection with Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County on Thursday, December 29. A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be...
Weight Limit Posted on Route 8 in Crawford County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today a weight limit has been established on the Route 8 bridge over a branch of Oil Creek in Centerville Borough, Crawford County. The bridge has not previously had a weight restriction. The new restriction will limit the weight crossing it to 31...
