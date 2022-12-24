Read full article on original website
Sunnyside
4d ago
you realize refugee get free housing free food free clothes everything and they complain sometimes it's not good enough. But yet we have homeless people who get forgotten and would love to have a safe warm place to go.
Reply
2
Related
These are the most popular baby names for boys in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Utah using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Utah in 2021.
Beehive Archive: How big is too big? Utah’s high hat law
Welcome to the Beehive Archive–your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal–and peculiar–events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
kvnutalk
Utah’s population growth slows in the wake of coronavirus pandemic – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY – Depending on who’s doing the counting, Utah is either 8th or 10th among the top states in population growth in the past year. Either way, slower population increase is bound to be considered good news, since growth is starting to be viewed as a dirty word by many Utahns.
utahstories.com
UTAH FORGE: New Renewable Energy Project in the Middle of Nowhere in Utah to Benefit the Entire World
MILFORD – Set your GPS for the middle of nowhere and you could easily end up in Beaver County ― a sprawling 444 square miles in west central Utah where roughly 7,249 people reside. Not far from the town of Milford (population 1500), Utah’s Renewable Energy Corridor stretches...
kuer.org
As inflation holds steady, one Utah County food bank predicts a great need in 2023
On the Monday before Christmas, Shawna Mackay directed vehicles in and out of line at Tabitha's Way Local Food Pantry’s Christmas dinner giveaway. Families were able to grab items such as ham, rolls, vegetables, dessert and other necessities to prepare a hot holiday meal. Mackay is a volunteer at...
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
11 new Utah fishing records set in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone who goes fishing knows how thrilling it is to catch a fish, especially if it is a large, potentially record-breaking one. This year, anglers set […]
kvnutalk
Steven Lynn Earl – Cache Valley Daily
April 24, 1953 – December 24, 2022 (age 59) Steven Lynn Earl passed away peacefully at home following an extended illness on December 24, 2022. Steve was born in Logan, Utah on April 24, 1953, to Orange Lavar Earl and Violet Beldon Parker Earl. He was the youngest of their 8 children.
Nevada calls on Utah and Upper Colorado Basin states to slash water use by 500,000 acre-feet
Nevada water managers have submitted a plan for cutting diversions by 500,000 acre-feet in a last-ditch effort to shore up flows on the Colorado River before low water levels cause critical problems at Glen Canyon and Hoover dams. But the Silver State’s plan targets cuts in Utah and the river’s...
kvnutalk
Lois Catherine Suisse Carlson – Cache Valley Daily
September 14, 1947 — December 23, 2022 (age 75) Lois passed away December 23, 2022 during surgery to remove blood clots from her lungs. Her death is a significant and unexpected event for those who know her and love her. Her seventy-five years blessed the lives of all who know her. How do people describe this uniquely magnificent woman? Here are a few descriptors: Cute, beautiful, fun, loving, a superb listener who made you feel heard, understood, validated, and valued. Mischievous, smart, with just the right amount of attitude. Self-sacrificing, stubborn, enduring, patient, and kind. Adventurous, strong, with unbelievable faith. And a good person, I mean really exceptionally good.
kvnutalk
Sharyl Lynne Anderson Thompson – Cache Valley Daily
July 1, 1930 — December 24, 2022 (age 92) Sharyl Lynne Anderson Thompson passed away at age 92 on December 24, 2022 in North Logan, Utah. She was born July 1, 1930 in Bear River City, Utah to Vernal C (Ike) and Elrita Jensen Anderson. She married Lloyd Thompson...
Tech startup Errand seeks to help Utahns handle out-of-the-house chores
There’s nothing more valuable than time. No matter their age, job or life situation, everyone has 24 hours in a day. Claire Larsen, Kason Larsen and Scott Young want to give people some of that time back — for a price. In 2022, the trio founded Errand, a...
kvnutalk
Nancy Elizabeth Stevens Hale – Cache Valley Daily
July 20, 1955 ~ December 5, 2022 (age 67) Nancy Elizabeth Stevens Hale, 67, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022, at her home in Paris, Idaho. Nancy was born in Logan, Utah on July 20th, 1955, to Iona Kunz Stevens and Lowell Elmer Stevens. She joined five older siblings–Earl, Dennis, Jerry, Maxine, and Michael. She was their half-sister but was never thought of or referred to in that way. She was just their sweet, blonde-haired baby sister.
kjzz.com
Nearly 2000 customers left without power after several pole fires across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting hundreds of customers Tuesday evening across several parts of Utah after multiple pole fires were reported in the areas. At approximately 5 p.m., officials with Rocky Mountain Power tweeted they were aware of power outages impacting customers...
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
AOL Corp
Search and rescue team save dog near frozen waterfall in Utah
A dog that was stranded near a frozen waterfall in Utah on Christmas Eve was saved by search and rescue officials and reunited with her owner. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, a local man was hiking near Waterfall Canyon on Saturday when he became separated from his dog Nala.
ksl.com
More snow expected to replace rain Tuesday night, especially in Utah mountains
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's next snowstorm is quickly approaching, with rain expected to turn to snow along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday evening. It's the first of two winter weather systems to arrive this week, which could bring 1 to 2 feet of mountain snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. The second system will arrive Friday and continue through Sunday.
ABC 4
Scattered showers and cooler today
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing widespread wet weather yesterday, today will bring more of the scattered variety as the deepest of the moisture moves away to our east. The best chance for wet weather will be in the...
kvnutalk
Chloe Ann Nostrom – Cache Valley Daily
Chloe Ann Nostrom, age 23, passed away December 23rd, 2022 in the loving arms of her mother and surrounded by her family in her home. She was born September 29th, 1999 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The world lost a bright shining light that day. Our family lost a daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin, niece, friend, confidant, and so much more. Words cannot describe the loss we all feel.
Multiple pole fires cause power outages across Salt Lake City, Millcreek, Bountiful
Multiple power outages have occurred across Salt Lake County Tuesday afternoon due to pole fires, authorities say.
Comments / 1