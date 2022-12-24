September 14, 1947 — December 23, 2022 (age 75) Lois passed away December 23, 2022 during surgery to remove blood clots from her lungs. Her death is a significant and unexpected event for those who know her and love her. Her seventy-five years blessed the lives of all who know her. How do people describe this uniquely magnificent woman? Here are a few descriptors: Cute, beautiful, fun, loving, a superb listener who made you feel heard, understood, validated, and valued. Mischievous, smart, with just the right amount of attitude. Self-sacrificing, stubborn, enduring, patient, and kind. Adventurous, strong, with unbelievable faith. And a good person, I mean really exceptionally good.

