you realize refugee get free housing free food free clothes everything and they complain sometimes it's not good enough. But yet we have homeless people who get forgotten and would love to have a safe warm place to go.

Beehive Archive: How big is too big? Utah’s high hat law

Welcome to the Beehive Archive–your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal–and peculiar–events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
Steven Lynn Earl – Cache Valley Daily

April 24, 1953 – December 24, 2022 (age 59) Steven Lynn Earl passed away peacefully at home following an extended illness on December 24, 2022. Steve was born in Logan, Utah on April 24, 1953, to Orange Lavar Earl and Violet Beldon Parker Earl. He was the youngest of their 8 children.
Lois Catherine Suisse Carlson – Cache Valley Daily

September 14, 1947 — December 23, 2022 (age 75) Lois passed away December 23, 2022 during surgery to remove blood clots from her lungs. Her death is a significant and unexpected event for those who know her and love her. Her seventy-five years blessed the lives of all who know her. How do people describe this uniquely magnificent woman? Here are a few descriptors: Cute, beautiful, fun, loving, a superb listener who made you feel heard, understood, validated, and valued. Mischievous, smart, with just the right amount of attitude. Self-sacrificing, stubborn, enduring, patient, and kind. Adventurous, strong, with unbelievable faith. And a good person, I mean really exceptionally good.
Sharyl Lynne Anderson Thompson – Cache Valley Daily

July 1, 1930 — December 24, 2022 (age 92) Sharyl Lynne Anderson Thompson passed away at age 92 on December 24, 2022 in North Logan, Utah. She was born July 1, 1930 in Bear River City, Utah to Vernal C (Ike) and Elrita Jensen Anderson. She married Lloyd Thompson...
Nancy Elizabeth Stevens Hale – Cache Valley Daily

July 20, 1955 ~ December 5, 2022 (age 67) Nancy Elizabeth Stevens Hale, 67, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022, at her home in Paris, Idaho. Nancy was born in Logan, Utah on July 20th, 1955, to Iona Kunz Stevens and Lowell Elmer Stevens. She joined five older siblings–Earl, Dennis, Jerry, Maxine, and Michael. She was their half-sister but was never thought of or referred to in that way. She was just their sweet, blonde-haired baby sister.
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah

Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
Search and rescue team save dog near frozen waterfall in Utah

A dog that was stranded near a frozen waterfall in Utah on Christmas Eve was saved by search and rescue officials and reunited with her owner. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, a local man was hiking near Waterfall Canyon on Saturday when he became separated from his dog Nala.
More snow expected to replace rain Tuesday night, especially in Utah mountains

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's next snowstorm is quickly approaching, with rain expected to turn to snow along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday evening. It's the first of two winter weather systems to arrive this week, which could bring 1 to 2 feet of mountain snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. The second system will arrive Friday and continue through Sunday.
Scattered showers and cooler today

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing widespread wet weather yesterday, today will bring more of the scattered variety as the deepest of the moisture moves away to our east. The best chance for wet weather will be in the...
Chloe Ann Nostrom – Cache Valley Daily

Chloe Ann Nostrom, age 23, passed away December 23rd, 2022 in the loving arms of her mother and surrounded by her family in her home. She was born September 29th, 1999 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The world lost a bright shining light that day. Our family lost a daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin, niece, friend, confidant, and so much more. Words cannot describe the loss we all feel.
