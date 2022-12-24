Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From USA’s 5-2 Win Over Latvia
In the first game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, Team USA defeated Team Latvia 5-2 in Moncton, New Brunswick. After a slow first period, Team USA was able to find its footing and pull off a win against a rather resilient Team Latvia. Here are three takeaways from the game.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Prospects Report: Klimovich, Karlsson, Truscott & More
As the 2023 World Junior Championship gets going in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, it’s time for the final Vancouver Canucks prospects report of 2022. The 2022-23 season is now three (or four depending on the league) months old and there have been plenty of impressive performances from several youngsters in the pipeline.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Take Heat Over No Response to Weegar Hit on McDavid
The Edmonton Oilers won their final matchup of the season versus the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, walking away with a 2-1 victory and an important two points. But, someone who could have done a lot less than walk away from that game was Connor McDavid, who was on the receiving end of a nasty knee-on-knee hit by MacKenzie Weegar.
The Hockey Writers
3 Kraken Who Could Get Well-Earned Extensions Next Offseason
The holidays are here, which means the halfway point of the NHL season is right around the corner. While extension talks with players are often put off until the end of the season, it’s never too early to look at who might be re-signing in 2023. Several Seattle Kraken restricted free agents are extension-eligible (RFA), as well as a few unrestricted free agents (UFA) that could return next season.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Riding Momentum Into Final Battle of Alberta Matchup
The Calgary Flames recently visited California, facing off against the San Jose Sharks, the Los Angeles Kings, and the Anaheim Ducks, winning three out of the four games during the trip. They could have collected eight points, but an odd-man rush in overtime in Los Angeles ended their hopes for a clean sweep.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ Upcoming Stretch Vital for Playoff Hopes
The New York Islanders came up with a massive 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins coming out of the holiday break. The offensive outburst marked the Isles’ second consecutive 5-1 win after beating the Florida Panthers before the break. The Metropolitan Division standings are tighter than ever, and the team trails the New Jersey Devils by four points for second place among some of the hottest teams in the league. The Islanders will need to keep their foot on the gas pedal to remain in the playoff picture, and their upcoming schedule will dictate the season’s direction, as they have an excellent opportunity to string together a lengthy winning streak.
The Hockey Writers
2023 World Juniors: A Potential Cinderella Team
The World Junior Championship (WJC) gets underway on Boxing Day, Dec 26, and with it, the annual tradition of gathering with family and friends to watch the tournament returns. Another tradition is Canada entering the tournament as a gold medal favorite. As the defending gold medal champions, it is hard not to put them in that category. Having the likes of Shane Wright, Adam Fantilli, and Connor Bedard only cements that status.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ 3 Best Moments of 2022
As the days count down to 2023, the San Jose Sharks have a lot of reflecting to do. 2022 has been a year of moderate highs and a variety of lows, and it is not a stretch of the imagination to assume the team is looking forward to a fresh start in the new year. However, needing a fresh start does not mean there were not some great moments for fans to look back on.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons St. Louis Should Host the 2025 WJC
The 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) is underway in Canada and one of the world’s biggest hockey tournaments will be making its return to the United States in 2025 for the first time since Buffalo hosted the 2018 edition that saw Team Canada take home the gold medal. With...
The Hockey Writers
4 Montreal Canadiens’ New Year’s Resolutions for 2023
It felt like a very long year, but 2022 is finally coming to an end. It was one that brought significant change for the Montreal Canadiens, and with so much change it also brought hope for the future. The past year saw the franchise move on from its former captain, Shea Weber, trading his contract to the Vegas Golden Knights, while also placing franchise cornerstone Carey Price on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), knowing that neither player will likely play an NHL game ever again.
The Hockey Writers
Hockey Fans Deserve Flames & Oilers Playoff Round
The NHL schedule maker must not be a fan of the Battle of Alberta. Because it’s hard to believe that Dec. 27 is the final third and final time the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will play each other in the 2022-23 NHL season. These two storied rivals are 1-1 in their two regular-season games, with Wednesday’s game being the rubber match.
The Hockey Writers
Brett Lindros: A Promising Career Cut Short
Everyone has heard of Eric Lindros. He was the first overall pick in 1991 and started his career with a bang, refusing to sign with the Quebec Nordiques, the team that drafted him. That forced them to trade him to the Philadelphia Flyers, where he went on to be one of the biggest stars of the 1990s. Although concussions and other injuries derailed his career, he still earned a place in the Hall of Fame in 2016.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks By the Numbers: Christmas Edition
Here we are at the NHL Christmas break, and the Chicago Blackhawks are 32 games into their 2022-23 season. They have a record of 8-20-4 (20 points), which is currently dead last in the NHL. It’s been a rough road to follow this team in this rebuilding season, and we’re not even halfway through yet.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Face Big Lineup Decisions as Injured Players Return
With the end of December comes the beginning of January. And, for the Detroit Red Wings, with the beginning of January comes a handful of players returning to the lineup after missing time with injury. Considering the fact that the Red Wings have technically never iced a fully-healthy lineup this season, this is certainly welcome news.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s Lehkonen Has Been a Steadying Force
Thanks to a glut of early-season injuries, there has been a lot of inconsistency surrounding the Colorado Avalanche’s lineup this season. One thing the defending Stanley Cup champs haven’t had to worry about is the production of forward Artturi Lehkonen. Playing in his first full season with the team, he has provided some scoring consistency with nine goals and 14 assists. The solid play has helped keep the Avalanche afloat while dealing with their multitude of injuries.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Winnipeg Jets – 12/27/22
The Christmas holidays are over, and the Minnesota Wild are right back into action as they head north to Winnipeg to take on the Jets. The inter-divisional competition tends to bring a heavy game between these two clubs, and the holidays are unlikely to change that, especially with the Wild just three points behind the Jets in the standings. The Wild are coming into the game with 12 wins in their last 16 games, producing an impressive 0.750 points percentage, and will be looking to get back on track after dropping their last game to the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 22.
The Hockey Writers
Current Canucks’ Top 7 World Junior Performances
The World Junior Hockey Championship is set to get started and should once again be a can’t-miss event. The 2023 edition will feature three Vancouver Canucks, as Elias Pettersson, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, and Aku Koskenvuo will be looking to etch their names into history. All three have a strong chance to medal too, as Finland and Sweden are amongst the tournament favourites once again.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Weekly: Injuries Open Door for Rookies
The New York Islanders’ season has not been a clean affair. Comeback wins helped keep them atop the Metropolitan Division standings for most of the first quarter of the season, but injuries and an inability to play a full 60 minutes ultimately dragged them below the playoff cut-off line. With just three wins in December, the Islanders desperately needed to right the ship, and they did that in their last two games, their most complete ones of the season. What’s more impressive is that they did it with rookies in the lineup after injuries opened the door for them to make their mark.
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting Maple Leafs & Marner’s 2019 Contract Negotiations
When Mitch Marner first came to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the fans adored him. He was drafted fourth overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, and in his next season with the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) London Knights, he proved Toronto’s choice was a good one. He tore up the OHL, averaging over two points each game (116 points in 57 games).
