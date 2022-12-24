Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
The Hockey Writers
Brett Lindros: A Promising Career Cut Short
Everyone has heard of Eric Lindros. He was the first overall pick in 1991 and started his career with a bang, refusing to sign with the Quebec Nordiques, the team that drafted him. That forced them to trade him to the Philadelphia Flyers, where he went on to be one of the biggest stars of the 1990s. Although concussions and other injuries derailed his career, he still earned a place in the Hall of Fame in 2016.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers’ Horrendous Track Record in Late December Road Trips
The Philadelphia Flyers begin a three-game West Coast road trip on Thursday, Dec. 29, against the San Jose Sharks. They’ll round out the California swing with a matinee against the Los Angeles Kings on New Year’s Eve followed by a short ride to face the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 2. When Disney on Ice visits the Wells Fargo Center right after Christmas every year, it forces the Flyers to hit the road. They have limped through an astonishing trend of brutal road trips at this time of year in recent history.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Take Heat Over No Response to Weegar Hit on McDavid
The Edmonton Oilers won their final matchup of the season versus the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, walking away with a 2-1 victory and an important two points. But, someone who could have done a lot less than walk away from that game was Connor McDavid, who was on the receiving end of a nasty knee-on-knee hit by MacKenzie Weegar.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, DeBrusk, Locmeils & More
Despite a three-day holiday break in the last seven days, it certainly was an eventful week for the Boston Bruins with three games sandwiched around their break. The theme of the week was comebacks for the Black and Gold who still sit on top of the NHL standings with a 27-4-3 record.
The Hockey Writers
Spotlight Shines on Canadiens GM Hughes in Habs-Panthers Game
The focus isn’t completely on the Montreal Canadiens themselves as they visit the Florida Panthers Dec. 29. At least, it most certainly won’t be on defenseman Ben Chiarot, who was the centerpiece of the trade-deadline deal between the two teams last season, which is telling. It’s of course...
The Hockey Writers
Hockey Fans Deserve Flames & Oilers Playoff Round
The NHL schedule maker must not be a fan of the Battle of Alberta. Because it’s hard to believe that Dec. 27 is the final third and final time the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will play each other in the 2022-23 NHL season. These two storied rivals are 1-1 in their two regular-season games, with Wednesday’s game being the rubber match.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks By the Numbers: Christmas Edition
Here we are at the NHL Christmas break, and the Chicago Blackhawks are 32 games into their 2022-23 season. They have a record of 8-20-4 (20 points), which is currently dead last in the NHL. It’s been a rough road to follow this team in this rebuilding season, and we’re not even halfway through yet.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Timmins Has Earned a Spot on Blue Line
When the Toronto Maple Leafs were dealing with a depleted defensive unit due to injuries, general manager Kyle Dubas was in dire need of making a trade to shore up the team’s depth on the blueline. While many were hoping for a major blockbuster deal, Dubas acquired Conor Timmins...
The Hockey Writers
4 Montreal Canadiens’ New Year’s Resolutions for 2023
It felt like a very long year, but 2022 is finally coming to an end. It was one that brought significant change for the Montreal Canadiens, and with so much change it also brought hope for the future. The past year saw the franchise move on from its former captain, Shea Weber, trading his contract to the Vegas Golden Knights, while also placing franchise cornerstone Carey Price on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), knowing that neither player will likely play an NHL game ever again.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons St. Louis Should Host the 2025 WJC
The 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) is underway in Canada and one of the world’s biggest hockey tournaments will be making its return to the United States in 2025 for the first time since Buffalo hosted the 2018 edition that saw Team Canada take home the gold medal. With...
The Hockey Writers
Flames Riding Momentum Into Final Battle of Alberta Matchup
The Calgary Flames recently visited California, facing off against the San Jose Sharks, the Los Angeles Kings, and the Anaheim Ducks, winning three out of the four games during the trip. They could have collected eight points, but an odd-man rush in overtime in Los Angeles ended their hopes for a clean sweep.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman
Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Face Big Lineup Decisions as Injured Players Return
With the end of December comes the beginning of January. And, for the Detroit Red Wings, with the beginning of January comes a handful of players returning to the lineup after missing time with injury. Considering the fact that the Red Wings have technically never iced a fully-healthy lineup this season, this is certainly welcome news.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 5-1 Win vs Penguins
The New York Islanders picked up right where they left off as they returned to action from the holiday break. After defeating the Florida Panthers 5-1 on Dec. 23, they easily defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 last night. Moreover, the win also mirrored the one against the Panthers as they took over the game in the second period and closed it out with a dominant performance.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Winnipeg Jets – 12/27/22
The Christmas holidays are over, and the Minnesota Wild are right back into action as they head north to Winnipeg to take on the Jets. The inter-divisional competition tends to bring a heavy game between these two clubs, and the holidays are unlikely to change that, especially with the Wild just three points behind the Jets in the standings. The Wild are coming into the game with 12 wins in their last 16 games, producing an impressive 0.750 points percentage, and will be looking to get back on track after dropping their last game to the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 22.
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting Maple Leafs & Marner’s 2019 Contract Negotiations
When Mitch Marner first came to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the fans adored him. He was drafted fourth overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, and in his next season with the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) London Knights, he proved Toronto’s choice was a good one. He tore up the OHL, averaging over two points each game (116 points in 57 games).
The Hockey Writers
San Jose Sharks Are Closer to Contention Than You Think
When Doug Wilson stated that the Sharks were “not as far away as people think” during the 2020-21 season, he wasn’t wrong (from ‘Doug Wilson on Sharks Outlook: ‘We’re not as far away as people think,” The Mercury News, May 12, 2021). The problem was they didn’t have the talent in their pipeline to compensate for the absences of Joe Pavelski, Evander Kane, and Joonas Donskoi. Those holes have been so glaring for the past three seasons, that it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that their replacements could already be in the system.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Weekly: Injuries Open Door for Rookies
The New York Islanders’ season has not been a clean affair. Comeback wins helped keep them atop the Metropolitan Division standings for most of the first quarter of the season, but injuries and an inability to play a full 60 minutes ultimately dragged them below the playoff cut-off line. With just three wins in December, the Islanders desperately needed to right the ship, and they did that in their last two games, their most complete ones of the season. What’s more impressive is that they did it with rookies in the lineup after injuries opened the door for them to make their mark.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From USA’s 5-2 Win Over Latvia
In the first game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, Team USA defeated Team Latvia 5-2 in Moncton, New Brunswick. After a slow first period, Team USA was able to find its footing and pull off a win against a rather resilient Team Latvia. Here are three takeaways from the game.
