Hon. Monique Thomspon – Psychotherapist and Professor, the Hon. Monique Thompson serves as Vice President of the Little Elm School Board. She works at Collin College, University of Phoenix (where she has been nominated for Faculty of the Year for the past three years), and she is a consultant for Perkins School of Theology at SMU. Hailing from Little Rock Arkansas and about to celebrate her 20th wedding anniversary, Dr Monique is a licensed professional counselor. She is a sought-after speaker, she authored a workbook for couples, Infidelity Recovery Workbook for Couples: Tools and Exercises to Rebuild Your Relationship, that has ranked in the top 100 Dating Books on Amazon since its release in 2021.

LITTLE ELM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO