PODCAST: Clark Howard year-end review 2022

Jacksonville, Fl — 2022 will be remembered as a year for record-challenging inflation, fluctuating oil and gas prices, and record spending by the federal government.

WOKV Consumer Warrior Clark Howard sits down with Cox Media Group anchor Skyler Cooper for a look back at some of the top money stories from the year, including the future of electric vehicles and solar/wind power.

LISTEN: Clark Howard year-end review 2022

