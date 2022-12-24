ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

WIBX 950

4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains

If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
CORTLAND, NY
NBC News

Mom, kids trapped in Target for two days during winter storm

During the massive winter storm that slammed most of the U.S., a mother and her two kids spent two days sheltering in a Target store in upstate New York. Jessica Sypniewski shares her story of how the store employees welcomed her family with hot chocolate and blankets and how they passed the time waiting out the storm.Dec. 28, 2022.
The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Are New York Homes Covered For Damage From Blizzard?

As Western New Yorkers continue to dig out from the weekend blizzard that impacted the area over the weekend some homeowners are dealing with damage from the blizzard. According to insurnace.com, your homeowner's insurance should cover most problems that happened due to the weather conditions over the weekend. WATER DAMAGE.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Fire Fighters Are Begging People To Do This

We are one week into Winter and several major storms have already swept across New York State leaving firefighters begging people to do one thing. Life and death can be determined in a matter of moments when it comes to fires in and around the home and firefighters need all the time they have to help rescue and put out the fire.
WIBX 950

13 Stunning Frozen Waterfalls You Need to Visit in New York This Winter

There's nothing like frozen falls in the middle of winter. Here are 13 fantastic frozen waterfalls you need to visit during the snowy, colder months. There's nothing like Niagara Falls in any season, never mind the winter. Experience the falls up close and personal at Cave of the Winds, a journey under the Falls. Explore the park on a free pair of snowshoes or lace up the skates at DeVeaux Woods State Park and Reservoir State Park.
ROCHESTER, NY
New York Post

Upstate New York blizzard death toll at 33 as officials try to get more help to enforce driving ban

The upstate New York blizzard death toll hit 33 on Tuesday — as officials desperately called up more military police and troopers to try to enforce a driving ban and tragic new details surfaced about yet another fatality. “People are just ignoring the driving ban,” a frustrated Mark Poloncarz, the executive of Erie County, which includes the hardest-hit city of Buffalo, said at a morning press conference. ‘“There’s people joyriding just to see the snow — why? They’re causing problems,” he said. “It’s not martial law,” the pol said of the restriction. “It’s a driving ban as a result of a serious emergency.” Poloncarz said 100 more...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Jersey State Police Heading Into New York

The major blizzard that has caused multiple deaths and essentially shut down parts of the country has really left places like Buffalo and surrounding areas reeling. The area has been recovering from the snowstorm that blew in with hurricane-force winds, below-freezing temperatures, and dumped more than 4 feet of snow, but it has been slow.
BUFFALO, NY
webcenterfairbanks.com

‘It’s been tough’: Family of woman who died in N.Y. blizzard speaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - As the state of New York continues to deal with the historic blizzard, a Charlotte family knows firsthand the pain this storm has caused. “It’s been tough. I have more hard mornings than any other time,” said Tomeshia Brown. “When I wake up in the morning, that’s the first thing on my mind. It’s been hard to leave the house for me.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
NEWS10 ABC

Catskills fire tower challenge continues in 2023

The Adirondack Fire Tower Challenge is a 25-mountain gauntlet where each trail is topped with a piece of Adirondack Park history. The fire towers topping many mountains around the park are relics of a time with more active firewatchers, and many of them can be climbed by hikers looking to declare another challenge overcome.
YourErie

I-90 in New York remains closed

UPDATE: Interstate 90 has reopened on Dec. 27. Interstate 90 traffic is still being detoured in New York state thanks to the relentless snows and winds. The interstate remains closed in both directions from the New York state line to the Route 45 exit. Some traffic is waiting it out until police reopen the road, […]
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

