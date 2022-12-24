Read full article on original website
4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains
If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
New victims were found inside cars, buried in the snow. America faces another polar night
NEW YORK. Due to the conformation of the city, one passes from a street where the temperature is bearable to the north of Manhattan, where the icy wind is terrible. It is an island, and the wind comes from everywhere. (Repubblica. it)
Early Spring? Huge Winter Warmup On The Way For Upstate In 2023
It’s been a National Grid December in Upstate New York. Heating bills are up and short sleeves feel like a distant memory. First, we saw snow; now it’s the bitter cold that moved in with the Christmas Bomb Cyclone. It’s a long way from the La Niña winter we expected.
Mom, kids trapped in Target for two days during winter storm
During the massive winter storm that slammed most of the U.S., a mother and her two kids spent two days sheltering in a Target store in upstate New York. Jessica Sypniewski shares her story of how the store employees welcomed her family with hot chocolate and blankets and how they passed the time waiting out the storm.Dec. 28, 2022.
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
Crazy Footage of Flood Devastation Across the Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley region of New York was hit with some intense rain over the past several days and the effects were devastating. Here are some of the craziest moments caught on camera. New York received a big storm just days before Christmas and Governor Hochul declared a state of...
The Jewish Press
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again
Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
Are New York Homes Covered For Damage From Blizzard?
As Western New Yorkers continue to dig out from the weekend blizzard that impacted the area over the weekend some homeowners are dealing with damage from the blizzard. According to insurnace.com, your homeowner's insurance should cover most problems that happened due to the weather conditions over the weekend. WATER DAMAGE.
Winning Lotto Tickets Sold In New York, HV Before Christmas
Check those tickets. At least four lottery tickets sold in New York State just before Christmas are bigger winners. Two tickets sold for the Dec. 21 Take 5 evening drawing are winners. One was sold on Long Island, the other in the Hudson Valley, according to the New York State Lottery.
New York Fire Fighters Are Begging People To Do This
We are one week into Winter and several major storms have already swept across New York State leaving firefighters begging people to do one thing. Life and death can be determined in a matter of moments when it comes to fires in and around the home and firefighters need all the time they have to help rescue and put out the fire.
13 Stunning Frozen Waterfalls You Need to Visit in New York This Winter
There's nothing like frozen falls in the middle of winter. Here are 13 fantastic frozen waterfalls you need to visit during the snowy, colder months. There's nothing like Niagara Falls in any season, never mind the winter. Experience the falls up close and personal at Cave of the Winds, a journey under the Falls. Explore the park on a free pair of snowshoes or lace up the skates at DeVeaux Woods State Park and Reservoir State Park.
Even Mother Nature Can’t Stop Mysterious Eternal Flame in Western New York
How can a flame stay lit under a waterfall, even when it's half frozen in the winter? That's a question many have been asking about the mysterious 'eternal flame' in Western New York for years. Eternal Flame Falls is in Shale Creek Preserve at Chestnut Ridge Park. In a small...
Don’t Like it, Take a Hike! Are these ‘Rules’ of Upstate NY Accurate?
These are not my rules, and to be honest, I'm not sure who created them. But I saw this list trending online recently and it piqued my interest. Not only did someone take the time to list these 20 very specific things, but at least one person actually believes all of them to be true - that's amazing to me!
New York State Police use ‘The Rook’ to help clear roads after Buffalo blizzard
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A video making the rounds on social media Tuesday shows New York State Police using a small armored vehicle to lift and drag cars, vans, and even a tractor trailer after Buffalo’s recent snow storm. The Rook is billed as an “armored critical incident vehicle,” featuring the vehicle extraction tool used […]
Upstate New York blizzard death toll at 33 as officials try to get more help to enforce driving ban
The upstate New York blizzard death toll hit 33 on Tuesday — as officials desperately called up more military police and troopers to try to enforce a driving ban and tragic new details surfaced about yet another fatality. “People are just ignoring the driving ban,” a frustrated Mark Poloncarz, the executive of Erie County, which includes the hardest-hit city of Buffalo, said at a morning press conference. ‘“There’s people joyriding just to see the snow — why? They’re causing problems,” he said. “It’s not martial law,” the pol said of the restriction. “It’s a driving ban as a result of a serious emergency.” Poloncarz said 100 more...
New Jersey State Police Heading Into New York
The major blizzard that has caused multiple deaths and essentially shut down parts of the country has really left places like Buffalo and surrounding areas reeling. The area has been recovering from the snowstorm that blew in with hurricane-force winds, below-freezing temperatures, and dumped more than 4 feet of snow, but it has been slow.
webcenterfairbanks.com
‘It’s been tough’: Family of woman who died in N.Y. blizzard speaks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - As the state of New York continues to deal with the historic blizzard, a Charlotte family knows firsthand the pain this storm has caused. “It’s been tough. I have more hard mornings than any other time,” said Tomeshia Brown. “When I wake up in the morning, that’s the first thing on my mind. It’s been hard to leave the house for me.”
At least 49 dead after winter storm, more snow on the way
The storm that walloped much of the country is now blamed for at least 49 deaths nationwide, with rescue and recovery efforts continuing Monday.
Catskills fire tower challenge continues in 2023
The Adirondack Fire Tower Challenge is a 25-mountain gauntlet where each trail is topped with a piece of Adirondack Park history. The fire towers topping many mountains around the park are relics of a time with more active firewatchers, and many of them can be climbed by hikers looking to declare another challenge overcome.
I-90 in New York remains closed
UPDATE: Interstate 90 has reopened on Dec. 27. Interstate 90 traffic is still being detoured in New York state thanks to the relentless snows and winds. The interstate remains closed in both directions from the New York state line to the Route 45 exit. Some traffic is waiting it out until police reopen the road, […]
