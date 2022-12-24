The death toll has risen to at least 16 and dozens of others remain missing after a fire engulfed a casino complex in Cambodia Wednesday, according to local authorities. Nghor Mengshen, deputy governor of Banteay Meanchey province, said at least 58 people were still unaccounted for following the blaze at the Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino in Poipet, a city that borders Thailand.

