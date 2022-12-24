ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuckerton, NJ

New Jersey Stage

Ocean County Library Toms River Branch to Feature Candid Corporate Ethics Talk by Jamie Fiore Higgins

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library hosts Jamie Fiore Higgins, who will discuss and sign copies of her book, Bully Market: My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs, on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Financial Times named Jamie one of its Top 25 Most Influential Women of 2022. In Bully Market, Jamie combines her sobering account of harassment and discrimination in corporate America with practical steps for improving workplace cultures and promoting an environment of inclusion and growth. The event begins at 2:00pm.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Hospice Staff Receive Gifts From Patients

TOMS RIVER – Angelic Health Hospice staff in their Toms River office were honored to receive gifts for our hospice patients gathered by Jack Robertson of Tinton Falls. This is becoming an annual tradition for Jack and Angelic, and they are most honored to be the recipient of his generosity.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Ocean County Library Brick Branch to Present Dakota & Elle's "Golden Oldies"

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library Brick Branch presents Ocean County song stylists Dakota & Elle in “Golden Oldies: Songs from the 50s, 60s & 70s,” on Saturday, January 21. Their “Golden Oldies” performance will highlight memorable hits from three distinctive decades that define modern pop music, delivered in their inimitable harmonic style. The event begins at 2:00pm.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Year, New Discoveries Await At The Ocean County Library

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The year 2023 gleams with promise for patrons of the Ocean County Library, where new programs, innovations, and plans mean new ways of “Connecting People…Building Community…Transforming Lives.” Among the highlights:. * Launchpads – Pre-loaded and independent of the Internet, Launchpads by Playaway(TM)...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner

BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Somers Point family keeps boy’s memory alive through toy drive

SOMERS POINT — A local family continues to do good deeds in honor of their son, this year collecting and distributing more than 2,800 toys through the fifth annual Wyatt Hopkins Blue Christmas Toy Drive. “We had 60 collection bins spread out all over South Jersey and into Philadelphia,”...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
New Jersey Stage

NJEDA Awards First Studio Partner Designation to Lions Gate Films, Inc.

(TRENTON, NJ) -- On December 21, 2022, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) announced the award of the first-ever Studio Partner designation under the Garden State Film and Digital Media Jobs Act. The designation was awarded to Lions Gate Films Inc., which is set to lease space at the Newark studio currently under construction by Great Point Studios, after approval by the NJEDA Board.
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore

I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PennLive.com

Many of the 180 animals rescued from N.J. ‘puppy mill’ will soon be up for adoption: officials

The Ocean County Health Department will soon put up for adoption many of the 180 dogs and cats that were seized from a residence in Brick, according to county officials. Brick police humane law enforcement officers responded Dec. 2 to an anonymous tip that Aimee J. Lonczak and Michele Nycz were running a “puppy mill” out of a now-condemned home on Arrowhead Park Drive.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Can You Help Feed The Notorious Brown Cow Of Upper Township, NJ?

It may be a hard story to believe, but it happens to be 100% true. In case you haven't heard, there's a brown cow on the loose in Upper Township. It all started a few months ago when a brown cow was spotted in the woods just minding its own business. Obviously, a cow in the woods is a bit out of place, wouldn't you say? After someone was able to take a picture of this thing out in the wilderness, the story of the brown cow out there on its own became the number one story in the township. Everybody was obsessed with the fate of this brown cow.
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Dec. 26, 2022

The 22nd Super Pet Expo will take place at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison in Jan. 6, 7 and 8. Pet devotees can visit more than 100 exhibitors addressing pet adoption, pet care and health, grooming, food and daycare. An array of creative pet gifts, treats, fashion, grooming accessories and toys will be for sale at the largest pet shopping event on the East Coast.
EDISON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.

