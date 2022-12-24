Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Related
Ocean County Library Toms River Branch to Feature Candid Corporate Ethics Talk by Jamie Fiore Higgins
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library hosts Jamie Fiore Higgins, who will discuss and sign copies of her book, Bully Market: My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs, on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Financial Times named Jamie one of its Top 25 Most Influential Women of 2022. In Bully Market, Jamie combines her sobering account of harassment and discrimination in corporate America with practical steps for improving workplace cultures and promoting an environment of inclusion and growth. The event begins at 2:00pm.
Hospice Staff Receive Gifts From Patients
TOMS RIVER – Angelic Health Hospice staff in their Toms River office were honored to receive gifts for our hospice patients gathered by Jack Robertson of Tinton Falls. This is becoming an annual tradition for Jack and Angelic, and they are most honored to be the recipient of his generosity.
Ocean County Library Brick Branch to Present Dakota & Elle's "Golden Oldies"
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library Brick Branch presents Ocean County song stylists Dakota & Elle in “Golden Oldies: Songs from the 50s, 60s & 70s,” on Saturday, January 21. Their “Golden Oldies” performance will highlight memorable hits from three distinctive decades that define modern pop music, delivered in their inimitable harmonic style. The event begins at 2:00pm.
NJ Restaurant, Once Featured on Food Network, Closing For Good This Weekend
A restaurant in the Garden State that was featured on Food Network for having a "sinfully decadent" dessert will be serving its last meal just as the calendar changes to 2023. And speaking of 2023, I'm sure many restaurant owners in New Jersey will be glad to see 2022 finally come to an end.
Farewell, Liberty Village: Nation’s oldest outlet mall is a ‘ghost town’ in final shopping days
For decades, the beloved brick walkways winding through the outlets at Liberty Village in Hunterdon County were a destination for shoppers in the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah. The outdoor mall — founded as the nation’s first major outlet center in the 1980s — drew shoppers from around...
New Year, New Discoveries Await At The Ocean County Library
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The year 2023 gleams with promise for patrons of the Ocean County Library, where new programs, innovations, and plans mean new ways of “Connecting People…Building Community…Transforming Lives.” Among the highlights:. * Launchpads – Pre-loaded and independent of the Internet, Launchpads by Playaway(TM)...
Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner
BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
ocnjsentinel.com
Somers Point family keeps boy’s memory alive through toy drive
SOMERS POINT — A local family continues to do good deeds in honor of their son, this year collecting and distributing more than 2,800 toys through the fifth annual Wyatt Hopkins Blue Christmas Toy Drive. “We had 60 collection bins spread out all over South Jersey and into Philadelphia,”...
Here Are Some Of The Finest Crab Cakes In The Atlantic City, NJ Area
Earlier in the 2022, we assembled our list. Now, just in time for the New Year’s holiday, here is our refresher course, featuring some of the best crab cakes in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This list is subjective and you may have found your favorite crab cakes elsewhere. Please...
So cold in NJ that bursting pipes close library, hotel and apartment complex
New Jersey was thrown into an arctic freeze over the holiday weekend, causing burst pipes in at least three locations, and closing down a library, a hotel and an apartment complex. Burst sprinkler system pipes caused the Atlantic City Free Public Library to close on Tuesday. The library did not...
NJEDA Awards First Studio Partner Designation to Lions Gate Films, Inc.
(TRENTON, NJ) -- On December 21, 2022, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) announced the award of the first-ever Studio Partner designation under the Garden State Film and Digital Media Jobs Act. The designation was awarded to Lions Gate Films Inc., which is set to lease space at the Newark studio currently under construction by Great Point Studios, after approval by the NJEDA Board.
15 excellent South Jersey takeout food places you have to try
When the gang is hungry but no one feels like cooking, it's time to order takeout food! But, from where?. 15 Excellent South Jersey Takeout Food Places You Must Try. Here are 15 South Jersey restaurants our listeners recommended for having exceptional takeout food. Where Are These Restaurants?. They are...
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
Hey, Chocolate Lovers! Here are Some of the Best Chocolate Shops in South Jersey
From caramels, to truffles, to pretzels, there's SO much chocolate-covered goodness being crafted in South Jersey. Here are 19 of your favorite local shops, just in time for Valentine's Day!. We asked, you answered. You tipped us off to where you track down the good stuff when you've gotta give...
First Night Morris County Offers an Arts-Oriented, Family-Friendly New Year's Eve
(Events depicted in photo above: All Evening Upstairs Art Gallery, Paint Night with the Artsy Palette, Bollywood & Contemporary Indian Dance with Mani, Juggles the Clown, Johnny Peers & the Muttville Comix) When Morristown ushered in its First Night festivities back in 1992, Jane Kurek was a mom to two...
Many of the 180 animals rescued from N.J. ‘puppy mill’ will soon be up for adoption: officials
The Ocean County Health Department will soon put up for adoption many of the 180 dogs and cats that were seized from a residence in Brick, according to county officials. Brick police humane law enforcement officers responded Dec. 2 to an anonymous tip that Aimee J. Lonczak and Michele Nycz were running a “puppy mill” out of a now-condemned home on Arrowhead Park Drive.
Mercer County Prosecutor: Bordentown woman, elementary school teacher provided teen with alcohol, drugs
An elementary school teacher from Bordentown has been charged with allegedly providing a teen boy with “vodka, vape pens and THC drops” for approximately two and a half years, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Jennifer Debiec, 39, a fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in...
Can You Help Feed The Notorious Brown Cow Of Upper Township, NJ?
It may be a hard story to believe, but it happens to be 100% true. In case you haven't heard, there's a brown cow on the loose in Upper Township. It all started a few months ago when a brown cow was spotted in the woods just minding its own business. Obviously, a cow in the woods is a bit out of place, wouldn't you say? After someone was able to take a picture of this thing out in the wilderness, the story of the brown cow out there on its own became the number one story in the township. Everybody was obsessed with the fate of this brown cow.
N.J. pets in need: Dec. 26, 2022
The 22nd Super Pet Expo will take place at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison in Jan. 6, 7 and 8. Pet devotees can visit more than 100 exhibitors addressing pet adoption, pet care and health, grooming, food and daycare. An array of creative pet gifts, treats, fashion, grooming accessories and toys will be for sale at the largest pet shopping event on the East Coast.
Capital Philharmonic Of New Jersey presents New Year's Eve: The Fabulous 40's And 50's Tribute To Ella Fitzgerald
(TRENTON, NJ) -- On Saturday, December 31, the Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey presents New Year's Eve: The Fabulous 40's and 50's Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald featuring Paula Johns, Soprano. The show takes place inside the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial. Showtime is 8:00pm. Ring in the new year...
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0