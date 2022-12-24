Read full article on original website
Related
DraftKings Ohio: $200 Pre-Launch Offer Ends Soon
DraftKings Ohio has a $200 pre-launch offer available to prospective bettors who sign up before the app launches this Sunday.
How to Sign Up for Ohio Sports Betting: Apps, Promos, Bonuses
In this guide for how to sign up for Ohio sports betting, you will find the information you need to know about apps, promos and bonuses.
FanDuel Ohio: Final Days for $100 Pre-Launch Bonus, NBA League Pass Offer
FanDuel Ohio has a limited-time $100 pre-registration bonus and three-month NBA League Pass subscription available ahead of Sunday's launch.
Barstool Sportsbook Ohio Promo Includes Limited-Time $100 Bonus
This Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo will provide pre-registrants with a $100 bonus when they sign up ahead of the app's launch on Sunday.
Powerball Numbers for 12/28/22, Wednesday Jackpot Was $215 Million
Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot had a cash-value option worth $112.3 million.
J.J. Watt Career Highlights as Arizona Cardinals NFL Star Retires
Watt has been an All-Pro five times in his career, the third-most selections for a defensive end, but has been plagued by injuries in recent years.
