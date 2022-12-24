(SUMMIT, NJ) -- New Jersey Dance Theatre Ensemble is in their 54th year of providing artistic excellence in pre-professional dance education and performances, with forward thinking programming that empowers dancers by engaging internationally acclaimed artists and choreographers. Led by award-winning Artistic Director Nancy Turano since 1994, NJDTE mentors and inspires dancers toward higher education and supports its alumni as professionals in the field, providing New Jersey's top dancers with artistic excellence in pre-professional dance education and performance opportunities.

