RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team (6-5, 0-0 WAC) is set to open Western Athletic Conference play on Thursday when they host the New Mexico State Aggies (5-7, 0-0 WAC) at 6:30 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Tickets are...

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 18 HOURS AGO