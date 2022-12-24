ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles' updated 53-man roster for Week 16 matchup at Cowboys

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GCSH_0jta9TEK00

The Philadelphia Eagles are less than seven hours away from returning to the field for a late Saturday afternoon matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The Birds are the favorite and will look to move to 14-1 on the season while maintaining their lead in the NFC.

Jalen Hurts continues to cement his status for a new contract, and at the same time, Jonathan Gannon’s retooled defense has continued to perform down the stretch.

Here’s your updated 53-man roster for Week 16 with Philadelphia choosing to hold quarterback Jalen Hurts out this week.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hOpTB_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

An MVP candidate and first-time Pro Bowler, Hurts will miss his first start of the season with a shoulder injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ikUFE_0jta9TEK00
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

#3 WR Zach Pascal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rOVs_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Pascal will play after missing most of the week with a concussion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4W6G_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

#6 WR Devonta Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhS8z_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Smith will be a player to watch with Dallas missing a viable option at cornerback opposite Trevon Diggs.

#7 LB Haason Reddick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AskcX_0jta9TEK00
(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Reddick made his first Pro Bowl and leads the Eagles with 12 sacks.

#10 QB Gardner Minshew

The NFL’s top backup quarterback, Minshew will make his first start of the 2022 NFL season with Jalen Hurts nursing a shoulder injury.

#11 WR A.J. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1at4nD_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Brown will enter the matchup with over 1,200 yards receiving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sevcg_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#16 WR Quez Watkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2onUml_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Watkins had seen an increase in production with Dallas Goedert out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejSn6_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AEpqu_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

#19 QB Ian Book

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VAg8p_0jta9TEK00
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Signed by Philadelphia after being a late roster cut in New Orleans, Book will be active for the first time this season as the backup quarterback with Jalen Hurts out and Gardner Minshew inserted as the starter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l4K9S_0jta9TEK00
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

#24 CB James Bradberry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qIuX6_0jta9TEK00
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

A notable Pro Bowl snub, Bradberry will look to have a lockdown performance.

#26 RB Miles Sanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PPP4l_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

With Hurts out, Philadelphia will feature Miles Sanders in a cow-bell role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvpjp_0jta9TEK00
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3D7U_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ymip5_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Maddox could be a player to watch at cornerback and safety depending on how rookie Reed Blankenship looks in his return from injury.

#32 S Reed Blankenship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UcQk0_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Blankenship is returning to the lineup since missing the second half against the Giants with a knee injury.

#33 CB Josiah Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGwVA_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Scott is Avonte Maddox’s backup in the slot and he could see time at safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhYjK_0jta9TEK00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gvldq_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

#42 S K'Von Wallace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35X2Gb_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Wallace has shown vast improvement when inserted into the lineup and led Philadelphia with 9 tackles against the Bears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zd8rG_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnwzO_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BSZXW_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KL2v9_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

#53 LB Christian Elliss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tAkfS_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Elliss’s play on special teams is a huge reason for the Eagles’ signing him to the active roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xmv9r_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flxHq_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWdzN_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXdaC_0jta9TEK00
Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WD692_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ib0Og_0jta9TEK00
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=261vPS_0jta9TEK00
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOrsG_0jta9TEK00
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AUHyR_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#65 LT Lane Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wInCg_0jta9TEK00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Johnson hasn’t allowed a sack or quarterback hit in almost 2 years.

#68 LT Jordan Mailata

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFjlU_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Mailata will play a pivotal role with Jalen Hurts out and Dallas looking to pressure Gardner Minshew.

#69 OL Landon Dickerson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dtLz_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Dickerson was named to his first Pro Bowl and will look to dominate the Cowboys up front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x8D3e_0jta9TEK00
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J5fYX_0jta9TEK00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bYFTB_0jta9TEK00
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2j0w_0jta9TEK00
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41IO3g_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

#88 TE Dallas Goedert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgdw6_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Goedert returns to the lineup after missing 5 games with a shoulder injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nNAwP_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00OM45_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MbvT3_0jta9TEK00
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhmCG_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3IVK_0jta9TEK00
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

#97 DT Javon Hargrave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0agD_0jta9TEK00
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Javon Hargrave will enter this contest angry after being snubbed for the Pro Bowl despite 10 sacks on the season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win

It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr benched by Raiders; could he reunite with Dennis Allen in New Orleans?

So this might be something. Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that quarterback Derek Carr has been benched for the rest of the season, with Jarett Stidham to start in his place and Chase Garbers promoted to backup. Carr has likely thrown his final pass in a Raiders uniform given his hefty salary cap hits in future years, which were only guaranteed for injury. Sidelining Carr at this stage protects the Raiders from owing Carr much money in the 2023 offseason, giving them an opportunity to move on.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See how Kellen Moore stole sneaky run, allows Cowboys to turn tide vs Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys could not run the football against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Running the rock has rarely been an issue for the club in 2022, but they occasionally have a harder time against teams familiar with their attack. In Week 4 against Washington the backs were limited to 55 yards on 27 carries. In Week 16’s win, the backs were only able to 74 yards on 25 carries. The only player able to produce much of a ground game was quarterback Dak Prescott, who had 41 yards on just six carries.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU tight end Kole Taylor announces transfer to the Big 12

Former Tigers tight end Kole Taylor announced his next stop on Sunday. He’ll be heading to the new-look Big 12 to join the West Virginia Mountaineers. The junior from Grand Junction, Colorado, heads to Morgantown after appearing in 32 games in three years with seven starts. He was a role player and made a minor contribution in the passing game, totaling 159 yards and a touchdown on 17 catches during his team in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Surging Packers can still be eliminated two different ways in Week 17

The Green Bay Packers have won three straight games and are now in a terrific position – even at 7-8 – to steal a playoff spot in the NFC with two weeks to go. As we outlined here, the Packers only need three results to clinch a playoff berth: Wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions and one more Commanders loss (to either Cleveland Browns or Dallas Cowboys). In another scenario, only four results are required: Wins over the Vikings and Lions and losses by the New York Giants to the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

When USC plays Nebraska in the Big Ten, the Huskers will likely carry a lot of hype with them

No, Nebraska isn’t “back” as a college football program until we see the results on the field. Recruiting rankings and other off-field developments are fine as far as it goes, but they don’t indicate real restoration. Hype, buzz, potential — all those things don’t matter if they don’t translate into wins on the gridiron. Let’s be very clear about discussing Nebraska, a future Big Ten opponent for USC. The Huskers have to actually do the work to return to top-tier status.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Titans sitting players, Sam Williams cleared after crash, Micah's new move

When the 2022 schedule came out, Week 17’s clash between the Titans and Cowboys figured to have massive implications in both conferences. But now the Cowboys are already in the playoffs, and Tennessee’s fortunes won’t change win or lose. The Titans may rest much of their team, even as the Cowboys look to keep riding their Christmas Eve momentum into the New Year. Injury updates show who’s trending toward suiting up, including rookie Sam Williams, who had a terrifyingly close call just days ago.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers updated 7-round mock draft for Week 17

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently hold the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. At this point, the team and the fans are eyeing a potential spot in the playoffs but it is never too soon to think about the upcoming draft now that the college football season is wrapping up. Let’s take a look at our latest seven-round mock draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
248K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy