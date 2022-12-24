Eagles' updated 53-man roster for Week 16 matchup at Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles are less than seven hours away from returning to the field for a late Saturday afternoon matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
The Birds are the favorite and will look to move to 14-1 on the season while maintaining their lead in the NFC.
Jalen Hurts continues to cement his status for a new contract, and at the same time, Jonathan Gannon’s retooled defense has continued to perform down the stretch.
Here’s your updated 53-man roster for Week 16 with Philadelphia choosing to hold quarterback Jalen Hurts out this week.
#1 QB Jalen Hurts
An MVP candidate and first-time Pro Bowler, Hurts will miss his first start of the season with a shoulder injury.
#3 WR Zach Pascal
Pascal will play after missing most of the week with a concussion.
#6 WR Devonta Smith
Smith will be a player to watch with Dallas missing a viable option at cornerback opposite Trevon Diggs.
#7 LB Haason Reddick
Reddick made his first Pro Bowl and leads the Eagles with 12 sacks.
#10 QB Gardner Minshew
The NFL’s top backup quarterback, Minshew will make his first start of the 2022 NFL season with Jalen Hurts nursing a shoulder injury.
#11 WR A.J. Brown
Brown will enter the matchup with over 1,200 yards receiving.
#16 WR Quez Watkins
Watkins had seen an increase in production with Dallas Goedert out.
#19 QB Ian Book
Signed by Philadelphia after being a late roster cut in New Orleans, Book will be active for the first time this season as the backup quarterback with Jalen Hurts out and Gardner Minshew inserted as the starter.
#24 CB James Bradberry
A notable Pro Bowl snub, Bradberry will look to have a lockdown performance.
#26 RB Miles Sanders
With Hurts out, Philadelphia will feature Miles Sanders in a cow-bell role.
#29 CB Avonte Maddox
Maddox could be a player to watch at cornerback and safety depending on how rookie Reed Blankenship looks in his return from injury.
#32 S Reed Blankenship
Blankenship is returning to the lineup since missing the second half against the Giants with a knee injury.
#33 CB Josiah Scott
Scott is Avonte Maddox’s backup in the slot and he could see time at safety.
#42 S K'Von Wallace
Wallace has shown vast improvement when inserted into the lineup and led Philadelphia with 9 tackles against the Bears.
#53 LB Christian Elliss
Elliss’s play on special teams is a huge reason for the Eagles’ signing him to the active roster.
#65 LT Lane Johnson
Johnson hasn’t allowed a sack or quarterback hit in almost 2 years.
#68 LT Jordan Mailata
Mailata will play a pivotal role with Jalen Hurts out and Dallas looking to pressure Gardner Minshew.
#69 OL Landon Dickerson
Dickerson was named to his first Pro Bowl and will look to dominate the Cowboys up front.
#88 TE Dallas Goedert
Goedert returns to the lineup after missing 5 games with a shoulder injury.
#97 DT Javon Hargrave
Javon Hargrave will enter this contest angry after being snubbed for the Pro Bowl despite 10 sacks on the season.
