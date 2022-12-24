Few companies know how to make a standard Porsche even more special than RUF and one of its most compelling creations is heading to auction in January. What you’re looking at is a 2015 RUF RT12 R that is one of just 13 units produced and one of only two with rear-wheel drive. Interestingly, it was supposed to be sold at Mecum’s 2022 Indy sales event in May but will now be offered up at Mecum’s Kissimmee auction on January 4, 2023.

