Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Get Up Close To The 2024 Hyundai Kona In South Korea
The second-generation Hyundai Kona was unveiled just a few days ago and already, a prototype has been spotted up close in South Korea. While Hyundai models of yesteryear could be regarded as boring and uninspired in their designs, current-day Hyundais are the exact opposite. From vehicles like the Palisade to the Elantra and the Tucson, the automaker’s designers are not afraid to make a statement. They have done just that with the 2024 Kona.
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB Spied In Rose Gold With Winter Wheels
As the year comes to an end, Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for the debut of the facelifted compact models that are expected in 2023. Among them, the Mercedes-Benz GLB made a new spy appearance during winter testing, hiding its minor visual updates with patches of camouflage. Our spy photographers caught...
Carscoops
2024 Corvette E-Ray Teased, Brand New Z06’s V8 Dies, Tesla Stranded In Sub-Zero: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Huawei’s semiconductor and smartphone businesses are still the subject of U.S. sanctions, but the company’s technology is now being used by a host of manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Porsche, Subaru, Renault, Lamborghini, and Bentley. It’s because the company’s patents are not subject to export controls, allowing the company to generate revenue and continue dealing with foreign companies.
Carscoops
This ’90s Honda Civic Wants To Pass As A Porsche Hatch
Ever wondered how a Porsche hot hatch would look like if it came out in the late ’90s? The owner of this Honda Civic from Thailand came pretty close to that vision, adding a custom wide bodykit and new lighting units on both ends of the Japanese hatchback. The...
Carscoops
What’s The Most Iconic Audi Model Of All Time?
Although Audi is, in some ways, the underdog of the German premium automaker triad, it has produced no shortage of interesting, important, and otherwise exceptional vehicles in its time. What, though, was the most iconic of all of them?. It’s hard to talk about Audi without talking about all-wheel-drive. By...
Carscoops
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
Carscoops
VW’s Next EV To Debut On Jan 3rd, Make Cameo At CES
Volkswagen’s electric lineup continues to expand as the company has announced plans to introduce their next EV on January 3rd. The automaker is keeping details under wraps, but said they’ll show a camouflaged version of the vehicle on that date as well as reveal its name. Following the announcement, the company will invite CES attendees to “experience the next step in Volkswagen’s electrification journey” on January 5th.
Carscoops
Ferrari Purosangue Gets Another Widebody Kit In The Digital World
The following story contains independently made illustrations by Ildar_Project. The Ferrari Purosangue is a newborn in the automotive world yet we already have renderings previewing visual modifications by DMC and other independent designers. The latest to join the game is digital artist Ildar who rendered a wide bodykit and oversized wheels on Ferrari’s first high-riding model.
Carscoops
It’s Time To Sell The House And Buy This 2015 RUF RT12 R
Few companies know how to make a standard Porsche even more special than RUF and one of its most compelling creations is heading to auction in January. What you’re looking at is a 2015 RUF RT12 R that is one of just 13 units produced and one of only two with rear-wheel drive. Interestingly, it was supposed to be sold at Mecum’s 2022 Indy sales event in May but will now be offered up at Mecum’s Kissimmee auction on January 4, 2023.
Carscoops
Nio Introduces New EC7 Crossover Coupe, Redesigned ES8
Nio is one of China’s more interesting automakers and the company has unveiled the new EC7 as well as the redesigned ES8. The EC7 is being billed as a “mid-large flagship coupe SUV” that sports a drag coefficient as low as 0.23. The company says this gives the model the lowest drag coefficient of any crossover in the world.
Carscoops
Do You Want This S2000-Powered 1972 Dodge Dart Demon To Be Built By Speedkore?
This story contains independent illustrations by Abimelec Design for SpeedKore. What do you get when you combine a 1972 Dodge Dart Demon with a couple of Honda’s most iconic performance cars? You get this, the ‘Krampus.’. Digitally rendered by the talented Abimelec Design, the unique Dodge has been...
Carscoops
Cadillac Escalade Tuned By Creative Bespoke Will Cost You More Than A New Escalade V
The Cadillac Escalade has a commanding road presence in stock form, but for those who want to stand out even more there are plenty of available options in the aftermarket world. A slightly used and highly modified Escalade is currently offered for sale by Creative Bespoke, featuring a custom bodykit and riding on massive 26-inch alloy wheels.
Carscoops
Brand New 2023 Corvette Z06’s Engine Dies After Just 52 Miles
Part of what makes the C8 Corvette Z06 so special is its engine. The naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 makes an impressive 670 hp (679 PS / 500 kW) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque, but it seems there could already be issues with the unique powerplant. A...
Carscoops
Subaru Shows Rugged Crosstrek And REX Boost Gear Concepts For Tokyo
Following the announcement of its full lineup for the 2023 Tokyo Auto Show, Subaru published photos of the Boost Gear Concepts based on the Crosstrek compact crossover and the Rex urban SUV. Both models feature off-road-focused modifications and accessories that enhance their rugged appeal. The Subaru Crosstrek Boost Gear Concept...
Carscoops
This Guy Loves Old BMW 7 Series Models So Much That He Owns 15 Of Them
Classic BMWs can be quite appealing, especially if we talk about past generations of the 7 Series flagship. Jakub Berthothy, a BMW enthusiast from Slovakia has a passion for the model, having purchased not one but fifteen examples of the 7er. Jakub’s obsession with the Bavarian luxury sedan started at...
Carscoops
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Successor Envisioned By Design Student
This story includes renderings of a fictional SF100 concept created by independent designer @ur_jeen that is neither related to nor endorsed by Ferrari. Until the next Ferrari hypercar arrives, the electrified SF90 Stradale remains the flagship of the Maranello range. While we are waiting for Ferrari to unveil a hardcore variant in 2023, a design student envisioned the next generation of the plug-in hybrid supercar in the form of the digital-only Ferrari SF100 concept.
Carscoops
Land Rover Defender Looks Retrotastic With Rock Dust Wheels By Heritage Customs
Heritage Customs has a long list of available modifications for the Land Rover Defender but it’s their Rock Dust wheels that caught our attention lately. The design of the forged alloy rims is inspired by the original Land Rover steelies, although with a diameter of 20 inches they are significantly larger, filling up the wheel arches of the new-gen Defender. The Rock Dust wheels are available in gloss white, gloss black, or gunmetal finish. All of them feature the classic multi-hole design with the Dutch tuner’s emblem in the center caps and “Heritage Customs, Valiance, 20-Inch Forged” lettering.
Carscoops
Tesla FSD Advertising Ban, VW’s Next EV, And Ford GT-Inspired Tribute: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A new law has been passed in California which will force Tesla to rethink its naming strategy for its semi-autonomous headline offering. The bill requires that, from 2023, manufacturers are prohibited from “deceptively naming or marketing” such autonomous features. This means Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta will likely have to be renamed. It also requires all manufacturers to give a clear description of the functions and limitations of those features on offer — something Tesla argues it already does with both Autopilot and FSD Beta.
Carscoops
What’s It Like To Drive An 800 HP Car That’s Narrower Than Some Motorcycles?
Few cars look more alarmingly tall and skinny than the 2005 Commuter Cars Tango. Unbelievably, the car only becomes more alarming when you discover that its electric drivetrain makes up to 800 hp. To find out what that’s like, Donut Media decided to drive the all-electric Tango T600 around for...
Carscoops
Nico Rosberg Spins Out In 1,887HP Rimac Nevera On Monaco’s Mountain Roads
Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg picked up the keys to his brand new Rimac Nevera in August and has now shown us all that it is capable of along the mountain roads sitting above Monaco. Every now and then, a car comes along that shakes up the industry and...
Comments / 0