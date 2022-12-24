Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
BetMGM Michigan bonus code MLIVENBA turns $10 into $200 with a 3-pointer
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The year 2022 may be coming to an end, but that means it’s the middle of the NBA season. There is no better...
MLive.com
Ohio sports betting promo: Get $200 in bonus bets at BetMGM Sportsbook
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This Ohio sports betting promo is truly coming at the perfect time as the sports world is at a great point in the...
MLive.com
NHL prediction & best bet: Red Wings vs. Penguins on Wednesday, 12/28
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Tonight will mark the first game for the Detroit Red Wings in exactly a week as they take on the Penguins in Pittsburgh....
MLive.com
Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants
ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
MLive.com
Detroit Lions shutting down Quintez Cephus for season, DeShon Elliott day-to-day
ALLEN PARK -- Quintez Cephus is done for the season. At this point, it’s fair to wonder whether he’s done in Detroit. Cephus has been on injured reserve because of a foot injury he suffered in the first month of the season. He was activated for practice three weeks ago, but the Detroit Lions still have not seen enough to activate him. With the deadline for his activation arriving this week, Detroit has elected to shut him down for the year.
College Football Bowl Games on December 29 - Oklahoma v. Florida State, Texas v. Washington and more | How to Watch, Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction
Some big-time matchups are on tap for the college football bowl schedule on Thursday, including an all-ranked matchup down in San Antonio. Watch NCAA Football on FuboTV (Free Trial) VALERO ALAMO BOWL. #20 Texas Longhorns vs. #12 Washington Huskies. Time: 9 p.m. ET. Where: Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas) Channel: ESPN.
MLive.com
NFL Week 17 picks straight up, odds for all 16 games & spread picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 16 is officially in the books, and there were plenty of games that came down to the wire. Unfortunately, the Detroit...
MLive.com
‘A lineman in a QB’s body’: TCU’s Max Duggan presents problem for Michigan
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TCU’s Max Duggan is 100 pounds lighter than the typical offensive lineman and has been a quarterback his entire football career. But don’t let those minor details confuse you. “Our offensive line coach said that he’s an offensive lineman in a quarterback’s body. And that’s...
MLive.com
The 20 best players in the College Football Playoff: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show for Apple Podcast subscribers, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah analyze the four teams in the College Football Playoff by drafting the 20 best players from those teams. There isn’t an obvious No. 1 choice, so the selection...
MLive.com
Lions’ Dan Campbell: ‘Some of your best work is when you get your face kicked in’
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions got their face kicked in by the Carolina Panthers. There’s no other way to put it, and the Detroit Lions aren’t even trying. With no room for error the rest of the way, their focus is singular.
MLive.com
Lions closing in on tight end TD record despite T.J. Hockenson trade
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions insisted they could be better off without T.J. Hockenson. Not just in the long term, where they would be armed with yet more draft capital, but the short term too. As they head for the homestretch of the regular season, that calculation appears to...
Comments / 0