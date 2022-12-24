ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants

ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
Detroit Lions shutting down Quintez Cephus for season, DeShon Elliott day-to-day

ALLEN PARK -- Quintez Cephus is done for the season. At this point, it’s fair to wonder whether he’s done in Detroit. Cephus has been on injured reserve because of a foot injury he suffered in the first month of the season. He was activated for practice three weeks ago, but the Detroit Lions still have not seen enough to activate him. With the deadline for his activation arriving this week, Detroit has elected to shut him down for the year.
College Football Bowl Games on December 29 - Oklahoma v. Florida State, Texas v. Washington and more | How to Watch, Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction

Some big-time matchups are on tap for the college football bowl schedule on Thursday, including an all-ranked matchup down in San Antonio. Watch NCAA Football on FuboTV (Free Trial) VALERO ALAMO BOWL. #20 Texas Longhorns vs. #12 Washington Huskies. Time: 9 p.m. ET. Where: Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas) Channel: ESPN.
Lions closing in on tight end TD record despite T.J. Hockenson trade

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions insisted they could be better off without T.J. Hockenson. Not just in the long term, where they would be armed with yet more draft capital, but the short term too. As they head for the homestretch of the regular season, that calculation appears to...
DETROIT, MI

