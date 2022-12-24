Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news
It’s safe to say that Deshaun Watson has not performed nearly as well as the Cleveland Browns likely hoped when they signed him to an absolutely massive, fully-guaranteed contract despite horrific legal allegations. But through four games, he has certainly not been good. As Rodger Sherman of The Ringer points out, Watson hasn’t just been Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams
Sean Payton is open to making an NFL return next season, but the two teams that reportedly interest him the most may not be involved in the head coaching market over the next several weeks. Josina Anderson of USA Today reports that Payton is likely to be contacted by the Denver Broncos, who fired head... The post Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Joy Taylor Today
Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor is being criticized by NFL fans this Tuesday for her inconsistent takes on the Cowboys and Eagles. When the Eagles defeated the Cowboys with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Taylor was ready to call them the best team in the league. She didn't make any excuses for Dallas, which would've made sense considering Dak Prescott didn't play.
Look: Jim Harbaugh Is A Candidate For New Job
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has already said this year that he plans on staying at the college football level, leading his alma mater toward a potential national championship. But Harbaugh's name has been floating in NFL circles for a while. Multiple reports from earlier this month suggested that...
Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks
At 3-12 on the season, the Chicago Bears aren't playing for much of anything anymore and have a bunch of injuries they're dealing with over these final 13 days of the regular season. Among those injuries is non-throwing shoulder issue for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. So will the Bears rest...
Breaking: Texas Quarterback Is Transferring To Big Ten School
A Texas quarterback has a new home. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hudson Card has transferred to Purdue. He committed to head coach Ryan Walters earlier in the day. This comes three weeks after Card entered his name into the transfer portal. He was the starter for two games during the 2021 season before serving as the backup to Casey Thompson.
Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was
It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
What Bears Can Expect in NFL Draft Trade If They Land No. 1 Pick
What potential trade could look like if Bears land No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are limping to the finish line. With their Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Bears now have lost eight games in a row and 11 of their last 12.
Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change
The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
What Broncos Firing Nathaniel Hackett Means for Lions
Could Ben Johnson be on the list of candidates to be hired by the Denver Broncos?
Former Michigan football tight end reveals transfer destination
Despite being a four-star in a tight-end heavy scheme who was with the program for two years, one New England-based Wolverine never found a rhythm in Ann Arbor. And now he’s headed home. Hailing from Needham (Massachusetts) St. Sebastian’s, former four-star tight end Louis Hansen was rated the No....
Analyst rips Detroit Lions defense for debacle vs. Panthers
Heading into Saturday’s game, the hope was at the Detroit Lions would continue their winning ways by defeating the Carolina Panthers. With a win, the Lions would have moved to 8-7 on the season, and further increased their 2022 NFL playoff odds. Unfortunately, the Lions were completely steamrolled by the Panthers, and the media, both at the local and national levels, has not been too kind in the aftermath.
Donovan Edwards Explains Exactly Why This Michigan Team Is So Good
Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards is always good for a solid one liner. After he broke off 75 and 85-yard touchdown runs to seal the game against Ohio State, Edwards was asked about his long run during the post game press conference. He asked back, "Which one?" He wasn't necessarily trying to be funny or become an instant legend in that moment, but it got big laughs in the room and a huge smile from Edwards himself.
Dwane Casey Should Be Fired
I have been patient, like most Detroit Pistons fans have, with the long rebuild that this franchise has undergone since the team fired their last coach, Stan Van Gundy, in 2018. But after watching the Pistons choke away a 126-112 lead with 3:44 left in regulation in Monday night's home...
Pro Football Focus clearly does not like Jared Goff
When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks, many assumed that Goff was just a throw-in to get the trade done and that he would only be around in Detroit until they could find his replacement. But, as it stands, it sure does seem like the Lions are content with rolling with Goff for the foreseeable future, as he has been solid in 2022.
Detroit Lions Cool Off In Loss Against Panthers
What’s good Detroit Sports Nation? I am Eric Vincent, your host here at the DSN News Desk. Thank you for being here. We appreciate your time and support. Even though today’s feeling like a bit of a gut punch. This is a bit of a reality check for the Detroit Lions and its fan base.
The John Clay Podcast: Music City Bowl preview
In a rematch of last season’s Citrus Bowl, the Kentucky Wildcats play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl on Saturday in Nashville.
Michigan Monday: Game Week = Too Early Look At TCU
TCU Horn Frogs (12-1) Best Win: @ #18 Texas 17-10 Pass: 273 yards per (25th in the country) This is a Big 12 Team if I ever seen one.
