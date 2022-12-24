ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news

It’s safe to say that Deshaun Watson has not performed nearly as well as the Cleveland Browns likely hoped when they signed him to an absolutely massive, fully-guaranteed contract despite horrific legal allegations. But through four games, he has certainly not been good. As Rodger Sherman of The Ringer points out, Watson hasn’t just been Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams

Sean Payton is open to making an NFL return next season, but the two teams that reportedly interest him the most may not be involved in the head coaching market over the next several weeks. Josina Anderson of USA Today reports that Payton is likely to be contacted by the Denver Broncos, who fired head... The post Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear

ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Joy Taylor Today

Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor is being criticized by NFL fans this Tuesday for her inconsistent takes on the Cowboys and Eagles. When the Eagles defeated the Cowboys with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Taylor was ready to call them the best team in the league. She didn't make any excuses for Dallas, which would've made sense considering Dak Prescott didn't play.
DALLAS, PA
The Spun

Look: Jim Harbaugh Is A Candidate For New Job

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has already said this year that he plans on staying at the college football level, leading his alma mater toward a potential national championship. But Harbaugh's name has been floating in NFL circles for a while. Multiple reports from earlier this month suggested that...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks

At 3-12 on the season, the Chicago Bears aren't playing for much of anything anymore and have a bunch of injuries they're dealing with over these final 13 days of the regular season. Among those injuries is non-throwing shoulder issue for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. So will the Bears rest...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Breaking: Texas Quarterback Is Transferring To Big Ten School

A Texas quarterback has a new home. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hudson Card has transferred to Purdue. He committed to head coach Ryan Walters earlier in the day. This comes three weeks after Card entered his name into the transfer portal. He was the starter for two games during the 2021 season before serving as the backup to Casey Thompson.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was

It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change

The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Analyst rips Detroit Lions defense for debacle vs. Panthers

Heading into Saturday’s game, the hope was at the Detroit Lions would continue their winning ways by defeating the Carolina Panthers. With a win, the Lions would have moved to 8-7 on the season, and further increased their 2022 NFL playoff odds. Unfortunately, the Lions were completely steamrolled by the Panthers, and the media, both at the local and national levels, has not been too kind in the aftermath.
DETROIT, MI
WolverineDigest

Donovan Edwards Explains Exactly Why This Michigan Team Is So Good

Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards is always good for a solid one liner. After he broke off 75 and 85-yard touchdown runs to seal the game against Ohio State, Edwards was asked about his long run during the post game press conference. He asked back, "Which one?" He wasn't necessarily trying to be funny or become an instant legend in that moment, but it got big laughs in the room and a huge smile from Edwards himself.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Dwane Casey Should Be Fired

I have been patient, like most Detroit Pistons fans have, with the long rebuild that this franchise has undergone since the team fired their last coach, Stan Van Gundy, in 2018. But after watching the Pistons choke away a 126-112 lead with 3:44 left in regulation in Monday night's home...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Pro Football Focus clearly does not like Jared Goff

When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks, many assumed that Goff was just a throw-in to get the trade done and that he would only be around in Detroit until they could find his replacement. But, as it stands, it sure does seem like the Lions are content with rolling with Goff for the foreseeable future, as he has been solid in 2022.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

