When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks, many assumed that Goff was just a throw-in to get the trade done and that he would only be around in Detroit until they could find his replacement. But, as it stands, it sure does seem like the Lions are content with rolling with Goff for the foreseeable future, as he has been solid in 2022.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO