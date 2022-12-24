ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

Pick up this refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 for $200

By Stack Commerce
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzvZF_0jta7X7K00 Stack Commerce

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Personal tablets can pack plenty of power and capabilities into a relatively small package, but they can also come with a hefty price tag. Gadgets have evolved in tremendous ways, and the Microsoft Surface 3 is considered a popular success, carrying an Amazon rating of four out of five based on nearly 500 reviews.

For a limited time, you can pick up a refurbished version of Microsoft Surface 3 , featuring 64GB of storage space and a Windows 10 operating system for only $199.99 (reg. $230). Use those savings, with no coupon required, to upgrade your current setup or to snag a gift for the holiday season .

This model of Microsoft Surface was manufactured in 2015 and comes equipped with an Intel Atom Z8700 processor. It conveniently features several ports, including a full-size USB 3.0, a microSD card reader, a Micro USB charging port, and a headset jack.

It features both front (3.5MP) and rear (8MP) cameras, along with Dolby stereo speakers and an interactive touchscreen. A three-point kickstand allows users to operate their Microsoft Surface whether at a desk, on a couch or in a car, providing flexibility for gaming, streaming, and virtual meetings alike.

This device weighs less than two pounds and boasts a battery life of up to 10 hours, making it a travel-friendly accessory. Due to its size and portability, the Microsoft Surface is a perfect option for accomplishing tasks on a train or plane, and it can also be used to access your favorite apps from anywhere.

Use WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity to maximize your Microsoft Surface, which features a ClearType HD display with 1920 x 1280 resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Pick up a proven and powerful tablet without breaking the bank by snagging this refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 for only $199.99 (reg. $230).

Prices subject to change.

Articles may contain affiliate links which enable us to share in the revenue of any purchases made.

Comments / 1

Related
Digital Trends

Samsung is having a huge holiday sale on monitors, TVs and more

Samsung launched a holiday sale that includes discounts on monitors, TVs, smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. If you’re not yet done shopping for presents, here’s your chance to finish your purchases before the chaos of the holiday season kicks in. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best offers that you can avail right now from Samsung. You’ll have to hurry in finalizing your purchase if one of these bargains catches your attention though, because we’re not sure how long they’ll be available.
Ars Technica

iOS 16 exploit lets you set the system font to Comic Sans (and other things)

If you like your iPhone but hate the San Francisco typeface, developer Zhuowei Zhang has posted a neat tool to Github—an app that can temporarily "overwrite" the iOS system font with another one, giving your phone a new, non-Apple-sanctioned look. The app doesn't require any kind of jailbreak, but...
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
technewstoday.com

How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?

If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
The US Sun

Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you

CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  See: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All CostsFind: 3 Easy Tips to Turn...
Tom's Hardware

The Best CPU for Gaming in 2022

Here is the best CPU for gaming for the money, based on our benchmarks. These processors offer the best performance in their price ranges and most are suitable for overclocking.
Popular Science

Popular Science

60K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy