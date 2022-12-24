Pick up this refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 for $200

Stack Commerce

Personal tablets can pack plenty of power and capabilities into a relatively small package, but they can also come with a hefty price tag. Gadgets have evolved in tremendous ways, and the Microsoft Surface 3 is considered a popular success, carrying an Amazon rating of four out of five based on nearly 500 reviews.

For a limited time, you can pick up a refurbished version of Microsoft Surface 3 , featuring 64GB of storage space and a Windows 10 operating system for only $199.99 (reg. $230). Use those savings, with no coupon required, to upgrade your current setup or to snag a gift for the holiday season .

This model of Microsoft Surface was manufactured in 2015 and comes equipped with an Intel Atom Z8700 processor. It conveniently features several ports, including a full-size USB 3.0, a microSD card reader, a Micro USB charging port, and a headset jack.

It features both front (3.5MP) and rear (8MP) cameras, along with Dolby stereo speakers and an interactive touchscreen. A three-point kickstand allows users to operate their Microsoft Surface whether at a desk, on a couch or in a car, providing flexibility for gaming, streaming, and virtual meetings alike.

This device weighs less than two pounds and boasts a battery life of up to 10 hours, making it a travel-friendly accessory. Due to its size and portability, the Microsoft Surface is a perfect option for accomplishing tasks on a train or plane, and it can also be used to access your favorite apps from anywhere.

Use WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity to maximize your Microsoft Surface, which features a ClearType HD display with 1920 x 1280 resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Pick up a proven and powerful tablet without breaking the bank by snagging this refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 for only $199.99 (reg. $230).

