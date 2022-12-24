City Urges Residents to Look for Leaks as Pipes Thaw and Prepare for More Freezing Temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Corpus Christi Water (CCW) is taking proactive measures to limit impacts to the drinking water system during the ongoing cold weather event. As pipes begin to thaw, we are asking residents to check for leaks to reduce water loss from the system and prepare for more freezing temperatures over the next two days. CCW recommends the following tips:

Before Freezing Weather

Cover and insulate pipes and spigots outside or in unheated areas of the home with foam insulation or faucet protectors, but even wrapping pipes with towels can help.

Remove garden hoses connected to outside faucets.

Turn off sprinkler systems and make sure they are not broken.

During Freezing Weather

Open cabinet doors under sinks.

In unheated garages, shut off the water to washing machines.

Take extra precautions to protect pipes that have frozen in the past.

Set the thermostat inside to a temperature warmer than 55ºF.

If your home loses power, is not well-insulated, or heating becomes unavailable, allowing one internal faucet to drip slowly during the coldest temperatures may protect your plumbing system.

Leaks and Emergencies

Turn the water off at the property owner's cut-off valve.

If you are experiencing water shortages without turning off your water, your pipes may be frozen, and you will need to call a licensed plumber.

If you are experiencing leaks or shortages and unable to find the property owner’s cut-off valve, call 361-885-6913.

About Corpus Christi Water

For 130 years, the City of Corpus Christi has been vital as the water supplier for the region. Our commitment to 500,000 residents across the Coastal Bend is to plan, produce and deliver water that is affordable, drought-proof, sustainable, and reliable.