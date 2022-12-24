ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

City Urges Residents to Look for Leaks as Pipes Thaw and Prepare for More Freezing Temperatures

Corpus Christi, Texas
 4 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Corpus Christi Water (CCW) is taking proactive measures to limit impacts to the drinking water system during the ongoing cold weather event. As pipes begin to thaw, we are asking residents to check for leaks to reduce water loss from the system and prepare for more freezing temperatures over the next two days. CCW recommends the following tips:

Before Freezing Weather

  • Cover and insulate pipes and spigots outside or in unheated areas of the home with foam insulation or faucet protectors, but even wrapping pipes with towels can help.
  • Remove garden hoses connected to outside faucets.
  • Turn off sprinkler systems and make sure they are not broken.

During Freezing Weather

  • Open cabinet doors under sinks.
  • In unheated garages, shut off the water to washing machines.
  • Take extra precautions to protect pipes that have frozen in the past.
  • Set the thermostat inside to a temperature warmer than 55ºF.
  • If your home loses power, is not well-insulated, or heating becomes unavailable, allowing one internal faucet to drip slowly during the coldest temperatures may protect your plumbing system.

Leaks and Emergencies

  • Turn the water off at the property owner's cut-off valve.
  • If you are experiencing water shortages without turning off your water, your pipes may be frozen, and you will need to call a licensed plumber.
  • If you are experiencing leaks or shortages and unable to find the property owner’s cut-off valve, call 361-885-6913.

About Corpus Christi Water

For 130 years, the City of Corpus Christi has been vital as the water supplier for the region. Our commitment to 500,000 residents across the Coastal Bend is to plan, produce and deliver water that is affordable, drought-proof, sustainable, and reliable.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Edy Zoo

Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homeless

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - On Monday, December 19th, a devastating fire destroyed the home of Daniel Pena and his family in Corpus Christi. When granddaughter Jasmine Lopez opened her door to investigate a loud boom, she saw the house engulfed in flames. Taking off running and screaming for her grandparents to leave, she was relieved to find them safely outside.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Texas Business Icon Allen Samuels Left Ongoing Gift of Charity in Aransas Pass

, , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: ALLEN SAMUELS CHRYSLER-DODGE-JEEP-RAM – ARANSAS PASS Gone almost two years, the late Allen Samuels’ face, voice, and motto became well known throughout Texas where the entrepreneur built a successful motor vehicle dealership empire, including the Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram showroom and lot at 877 S. Hwy. 35 Bypass in Aransas Pass. They occupy 13 acres. “Come by, let’s be friends,” is a phrase he uttered countless times. Staff that run the business now, including current CEO and President – his wife, Donna, underscore the value and importance of giving back to each of the communities they serve. The...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

Live Oak man dies in IH-37 rollover crash on Christmas Eve

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Live Oak man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the evening of Dec. 24 in San Patricio County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 7:47 p.m. on IH-37 at MP-22. 33-year-old Christopher George Carrington was traveling in a red Ford F-150 in the northbound left lane of IH-37 when he overcorrecting to the right and entered a grassy shoulder. Carrington's vehicle then proceeded into a side-skid, which caused the vehicle to rollover multiple times before coming to a rest on IH-37 at MP-22.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy